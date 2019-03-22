Ballock, Zegarowski carry Creighton over Memphis in NIT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mitch Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 points apiece as Creighton topped Memphis 79-67 in the NIT second round on Friday night.
Davion Mintz and Martin Krampelj each added 12 points for the Bluejays (20-14). Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in 11. Zegarowski also had eight assists for the Bluejays.
Jeremiah Martin had 20 points for the Tigers (22-14). Tyler Harris added 11 points. Alex Lomax had 10 points.
---
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|34.6
|Three Point %
|41.9
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|30-second timeout called
|20.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Harris made driving layup
|29.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|45.0
|+ 2
|Mike Parks Jr. made layup, assist by Jeremiah Martin
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Parks Jr.
|57.0
|Davion Mintz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Mike Parks Jr.
|57.0
|30-second timeout called
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Martin G
|19.7 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.4 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
11
|M. Zegarowski G
|10.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|46.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Martin G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|M. Zegarowski G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|20
|2
|4
|8/16
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|39
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|M. Parks Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Davenport
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|K. Brewton Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Thornton
|2
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ballock
|14
|8
|3
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|30
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|M. Zegarowski
|14
|2
|8
|4/8
|3/6
|3/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Krampelj
|12
|4
|0
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|18
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|D. Mintz
|12
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/3
|4/6
|1
|27
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Alexander
|11
|6
|3
|4/12
|0/5
|3/5
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
