Ballock, Zegarowski carry Creighton over Memphis in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 22, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mitch Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 points apiece as Creighton topped Memphis 79-67 in the NIT second round on Friday night.

Davion Mintz and Martin Krampelj each added 12 points for the Bluejays (20-14). Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in 11. Zegarowski also had eight assists for the Bluejays.

Jeremiah Martin had 20 points for the Tigers (22-14). Tyler Harris added 11 points. Alex Lomax had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Martin
M. Ballock
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.1 Field Goal % 45.5
34.6 Three Point % 41.9
76.2 Free Throw % 76.2
  30-second timeout called 20.0
+ 2 Tyler Harris made driving layup 29.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Alex Lomax 45.0
+ 2 Mike Parks Jr. made layup, assist by Jeremiah Martin 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Parks Jr. 57.0
  Davion Mintz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Mike Parks Jr. 57.0
  30-second timeout called 59.0
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 22 27
Team 1 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 9 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
M. Ballock G
14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
M. Parks Jr.
K. Davenport
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 20 2 4 8/16 1/4 3/3 0 39 2 2 3 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 9 3 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 3 10 0 0 3 1 2
K. Davenport 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 5 14 1 0 2 1 4
K. Brewton Jr. 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 0 3
R. Thornton 2 4 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 36 2 0 1 1 3
Bench
T. Harris
A. Lomax
A. Jones
I. Maurice
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 11 1 2 4/12 1/5 2/2 0 30 1 0 0 0 1
A. Lomax 10 3 1 4/8 2/4 0/1 1 23 0 0 0 1 2
A. Jones 6 6 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 5 24 3 0 5 2 4
I. Maurice 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 1 0 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 28 12 27/61 4/17 9/12 22 200 9 3 15 6 22
Creighton
Starters
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
M. Krampelj
D. Mintz
T. Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ballock 14 8 3 6/11 2/5 0/0 4 30 2 1 1 2 6
M. Zegarowski 14 2 8 4/8 3/6 3/4 2 37 0 0 1 2 0
M. Krampelj 12 4 0 5/7 1/1 1/2 4 18 1 2 2 0 4
D. Mintz 12 2 1 4/8 0/3 4/6 1 27 2 0 4 0 2
T. Alexander 11 6 3 4/12 0/5 3/5 2 32 2 0 2 1 5
Bench
C. Bishop
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
S. Froling
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 8 10 0 4/6 0/0 0/2 2 21 1 1 3 3 7
C. Cashaw 6 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 1 1
D. Jefferson 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. Joseph 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Froling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 36 17 31/61 6/22 11/19 19 200 8 4 15 9 27
