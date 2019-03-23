LPSCMB
No Text

Marberry lifts Lipscomb over UNC-Greensboro 86-69 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Rob Marberry had 24 points as Lipscomb got past UNC Greensboro 86-69 in the NIT second round on Saturday. Garrison Mathews added 21 points for the Bisons.

Marberry hit 12 of 13 shots. Mathews also had 11 rebounds for the Bisons.

Kenny Cooper had 11 points and six assists for Lipscomb (27-7), which entered ninth in the nation by scoring 83.6 points per game. The Bisons will face the winner of North Carolina State and Harvard.

Francis Alonso, averaging 17.3 points per game, had 27 points for the No. 1 seed Spartans (29-7). Isaiah Miller, the Southern Conference defensive player of the year, added 21 points. The duo combined for 36 of UNCG's 64 field-goal attempts.

Alonso, Demetrius Troy and Lloyd Burgess became the winningest senior class in program history. The Bisons were trying to reach the 30-win plateau for the first time in program history.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 86 69
Field Goals 32-61 (52.5%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 5-28 (17.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 29
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 29 17
Team 6 3
Assists 20 7
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 1
Lipscomb
Starters
R. Marberry
G. Mathews
K. Cooper
M. Buckland
E. Pepper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Marberry 24 4 3 12/13 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 0 4
G. Mathews 23 11 4 6/17 3/11 8/8 3 35 1 1 3 3 8
K. Cooper 11 2 6 4/8 1/2 2/2 4 26 1 0 4 1 1
M. Buckland 2 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 0 4
E. Pepper 1 3 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 3 17 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
M. Rose
N. Moran
A. Asadullah
A. Fleming
Z. Flener
J. Merritt
J. Wolfe
A. Jones
G. Jones
J. Strates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rose 9 4 1 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 4
N. Moran 7 0 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 0
A. Asadullah 7 8 0 2/6 0/0 3/6 1 13 0 1 1 3 5
A. Fleming 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 2 0 0 0 1
Z. Flener 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Merritt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wolfe 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Strates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 37 20 32/61 8/22 14/18 19 200 5 3 13 8 29
NC-Greensboro
Starters
F. Alonso
I. Miller
D. Troy
J. Dickey
K. Galloway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Alonso 27 2 1 7/16 3/10 10/12 2 30 1 0 1 0 2
I. Miller 21 4 0 9/20 0/4 3/6 4 28 0 0 0 1 3
D. Troy 3 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 25 3 1 1 0 1
J. Dickey 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 0 5 1 4
K. Galloway 2 4 1 1/6 0/4 0/1 2 25 0 1 1 2 2
Bench
K. Hunter
A. Allegri
M. Massey
L. Burgess
E. Hamilton
R. Tankelewicz
M. Abdulsalam
J. Konstanzer
M. Hueitt Jr.
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hunter 8 3 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 2 20 1 0 0 0 3
A. Allegri 4 5 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 4 1
M. Massey 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
L. Burgess 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hamilton 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 1 0
R. Tankelewicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Abdulsalam 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 26 7 25/64 5/28 14/20 18 200 6 3 8 9 17
