No Text

Bryce, Beverly lead NC State over Harvard 78-77 in NIT

  STATS AP
  Mar 24, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly scored all his 10 points in the second half and forced a Harvard turnover in the closing seconds to help N.C. State beat the Crimson 78-77 on Sunday night in the second round of the NIT.

The No. 2 seed Wolfpack plays fifth-seeded Lipscomb in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

CJ Bryce had 16 points, Devon Daniels 14 and Markell Johnson scored 13 for N.C. State (24-11). Torin Dorn added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Beverly hit two free throws and then made a 3-pointer to spark a 9-2 spurt that gave the Wolfpack the lead for good at 68-63 with five minutes left. After Harvard's Rio Haskett made a 3, Dorn made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 76-73 with 24 seconds to go. Bryce Aiken drew a foul with 17 seconds remaining and made the first foul shot, to make it a two-point game, but missed the second. Danilo Djuricic grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Aiken who pulled up for a deep 3-pointer. Beverly closed out quickly, changing Aiken's shot and pressuring him into losing it out of bounds.

Bryce hit two free throws to make it 78-74 before Rio Haskett's running 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to go capped the scoring.

Aiken and Noah Kirkwood led Harvard (19-12) with 19 points apiece and Chris Lewis scored 16.

The Crimson made 29 of 55 (52.7 percent) from the field and limited N.C. State to just 40-percent shooting. The Wolfpack, who tied their season low with seven turnovers, scored 23 points off 17 Harvard miscues and scored 17 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Aiken
T. Dorn
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
43.4 Field Goal % 47.1
39.8 Three Point % 30.3
85.5 Free Throw % 57.8
  Full timeout called 2.0
+ 3 Rio Haskett made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Danilo Djuricic 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bryce Aiken 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Danilo Djuricic 17.0
  Bryce Aiken missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Devon Daniels 17.0
+ 1 Torin Dorn made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
Team Stats
Points 77 78
Field Goals 29-55 (52.7%) 26-65 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 24 16
Team 5 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 3 5
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 14 6
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
Harvard
Starters
B. Aiken
N. Kirkwood
C. Lewis
J. Bassey
W. Perez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Aiken 19 2 0 6/18 3/8 4/6 2 36 1 0 6 1 1
N. Kirkwood 19 4 5 8/12 0/3 3/4 5 24 0 0 3 1 3
C. Lewis 16 7 0 7/7 0/0 2/2 3 32 0 4 0 2 5
J. Bassey 5 5 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 4 28 1 1 0 1 4
W. Perez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
R. Haskett
R. Baker
C. Juzang
M. Forbes
H. Welsh
D. Djuricic
K. Catchings
B. Dragovic
C. Johnson
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
R. Feinberg
S. Towns
R. Farley
S. Freedman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Haskett 8 5 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 3 22 0 0 2 1 4
R. Baker 4 2 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 3 1 0 2
C. Juzang 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 8 1 0 0 0 3
M. Forbes 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
H. Welsh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Djuricic 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 2 1
K. Catchings 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 32 10 29/55 5/19 14/18 21 200 3 8 14 8 24
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 16 7 0 6/12 0/3 4/5 2 33 1 0 0 1 6
M. Johnson 13 2 5 4/12 2/6 3/4 3 25 2 1 0 1 1
T. Dorn 10 8 1 3/10 1/3 3/6 3 27 0 0 1 4 4
B. Beverly 10 0 1 2/9 2/8 4/4 0 29 1 0 0 0 0
W. Walker 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 22 0 0 1 4 1
Bench
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
B. Harris
E. Lockett
J. Hellems
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 14 5 0 6/10 2/5 0/1 2 28 1 1 1 2 3
D. Funderburk 7 2 1 2/4 1/1 2/3 2 14 0 1 1 1 1
B. Harris 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
E. Lockett 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 1 0
J. Hellems 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 10 26/65 8/27 18/27 18 200 5 3 6 14 16
NCAA BB Scores