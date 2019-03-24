Bryce, Beverly lead NC State over Harvard 78-77 in NIT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly scored all his 10 points in the second half and forced a Harvard turnover in the closing seconds to help N.C. State beat the Crimson 78-77 on Sunday night in the second round of the NIT.
The No. 2 seed Wolfpack plays fifth-seeded Lipscomb in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
CJ Bryce had 16 points, Devon Daniels 14 and Markell Johnson scored 13 for N.C. State (24-11). Torin Dorn added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Beverly hit two free throws and then made a 3-pointer to spark a 9-2 spurt that gave the Wolfpack the lead for good at 68-63 with five minutes left. After Harvard's Rio Haskett made a 3, Dorn made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 76-73 with 24 seconds to go. Bryce Aiken drew a foul with 17 seconds remaining and made the first foul shot, to make it a two-point game, but missed the second. Danilo Djuricic grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Aiken who pulled up for a deep 3-pointer. Beverly closed out quickly, changing Aiken's shot and pressuring him into losing it out of bounds.
Bryce hit two free throws to make it 78-74 before Rio Haskett's running 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to go capped the scoring.
Aiken and Noah Kirkwood led Harvard (19-12) with 19 points apiece and Chris Lewis scored 16.
The Crimson made 29 of 55 (52.7 percent) from the field and limited N.C. State to just 40-percent shooting. The Wolfpack, who tied their season low with seven turnovers, scored 23 points off 17 Harvard miscues and scored 17 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|39.8
|Three Point %
|30.3
|85.5
|Free Throw %
|57.8
|Full timeout called
|2.0
|+ 3
|Rio Haskett made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Danilo Djuricic
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Bryce Aiken
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Danilo Djuricic
|17.0
|Bryce Aiken missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Devon Daniels
|17.0
|+ 1
|Torin Dorn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|78
|Field Goals
|29-55 (52.7%)
|26-65 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|24
|16
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|6
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|N. Kirkwood G
|10.8 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
13
|C. Bryce G
|11.5 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Kirkwood G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|C. Bryce G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.7
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Aiken
|19
|2
|0
|6/18
|3/8
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|0
|6
|1
|1
|N. Kirkwood
|19
|4
|5
|8/12
|0/3
|3/4
|5
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Lewis
|16
|7
|0
|7/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|4
|0
|2
|5
|J. Bassey
|5
|5
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|W. Perez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Haskett
|8
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Baker
|4
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|C. Juzang
|4
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Forbes
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Welsh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Djuricic
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Catchings
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freedman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|32
|10
|29/55
|5/19
|14/18
|21
|200
|3
|8
|14
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|16
|7
|0
|6/12
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Johnson
|13
|2
|5
|4/12
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|25
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Dorn
|10
|8
|1
|3/10
|1/3
|3/6
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|B. Beverly
|10
|0
|1
|2/9
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Walker
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|14
|5
|0
|6/10
|2/5
|0/1
|2
|28
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|D. Funderburk
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B. Harris
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Lockett
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Hellems
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|30
|10
|26/65
|8/27
|18/27
|18
|200
|5
|3
|6
|14
|16