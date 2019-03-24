WICHST
6 Wichita State
Shockers
21-14
away team logo
63
TF 16
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Mar. 24
2:00pm
BONUS
55
TF 9
home team logo
CLEM
2 Clemson
Tigers
20-14
ML: +230
CLEM -6.5, O/U 137.5
ML: -289
WICHST
CLEM

No Text

Haynes-Jones carries Wichita St. past Clemson 63-55 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wichita State to a 63-55 win over Clemson in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Jaime Echenique had 18 points and three blocks for Wichita State (21-14), which has reached 20 wins in 10 straight seasons. Markis McDuffie added 16 points. Dexter Dennis had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

Wichita State plays top-seeded Indiana on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

The Tigers' 28.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Wichita State opponent this season.

Marcquise Reed had 18 points for the Tigers (20-14). Elijah Thomas added eight rebounds. David Skara had three blocks.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
M. Reed
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
36.2 Field Goal % 44.0
30.2 Three Point % 35.6
82.4 Free Throw % 84.3
  30-second timeout called 7.0
+ 1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on John Newman III 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis 14.0
  John Newman III missed layup 16.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Clyde Trapp 18.0
  Personal foul on David Skara 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Markis McDuffie 24.0
  Marcquise Reed missed jump shot, blocked by Jaime Echenique 26.0
+ 3 Samajae Haynes-Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
Team Stats
Points 63 55
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 15-53 (28.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 27 21
Team 3 5
Assists 11 6
Steals 3 10
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
21
J. Echenique F
18 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
2
M. Reed G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
Wichita State
Starters
J. Echenique
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Echenique 18 2 0 7/8 2/3 2/2 4 21 3 2 1 0 2
M. McDuffie 16 2 1 5/12 3/9 3/6 2 38 0 0 2 1 1
S. Haynes-Jones 10 10 3 4/15 2/5 0/0 2 35 0 0 4 1 9
D. Dennis 9 11 0 3/8 1/5 2/2 1 38 0 3 1 1 10
J. Burton 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 5 1 0
Bench
A. Midtgaard
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Torres
R. Brown
E. Stevenson
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 0 1 2
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 2 1
R. Torres 2 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 2 0 0
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Stevenson 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 1 2
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 11 24/55 8/24 7/10 24 200 3 6 17 8 27
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
D. Skara
A. Simms
C. Trapp
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reed 18 2 1 5/20 0/5 8/10 1 39 3 0 3 0 2
E. Thomas 8 8 1 2/8 0/0 4/8 4 31 3 2 3 3 5
D. Skara 7 6 1 1/5 1/3 4/4 4 34 0 3 1 0 6
A. Simms 7 7 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 2 21 0 0 1 4 3
C. Trapp 6 4 1 1/8 0/3 4/5 1 34 1 1 3 0 4
Bench
J. White
J. Newman III
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
S. Mitchell
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
P. Fox
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 7 1 0 0 1 0
J. Newman III 4 0 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 27 2 0 0 0 0
T. Jemison 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
H. Tyson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 29 6 15/53 2/14 23/31 14 200 10 6 11 8 21
