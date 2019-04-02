HAMP
Elmore scores 28 to lead Marshall over Hampton 80-78 in CIT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half and Marshall held on to beat Hampton 80-78 in the semifinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Tuesday night.

Elmore had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first half as Marshall built a 51-38 lead. He was 7 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 9 from distance. Marshall made 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and finished with 13.

Hampton trailed by 13 points early in the second half, but rallied to take its first lead, 65-64, since the 5:52 mark of the first half.

C.J. Burks made a go-ahead transition layup following a steal to give Marshall a 76-74 lead and he added four straight free throws from there to seal it.

Burks scored 10 of Marshall's final 11 points and finished with 17. Jannson Williams added 12 points for Marshall (22-14), which will host the championship game on Thursday night.

Trevond Barnes had 18 points for the Pirates (18-17). Kalin Fisher added 16 points. Jermaine Marrow had 15 points.

Key Players
J. Marrow
J. Elmore
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
42.2 Field Goal % 39.7
37.0 Three Point % 37.0
81.0 Free Throw % 79.0
+ 2 Kalin Fisher made layup 3.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Greg Heckstall 9.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Burks 10.0
  Kalin Fisher missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Greg Heckstall 34.0
+ 2 Trevond Barnes made dunk, assist by Kalin Fisher 55.0
+ 2 C.J. Burks made layup 1:19
Team Stats
Points 78 80
Field Goals 28-75 (37.3%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 46
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 31 33
Team 4 6
Assists 10 11
Steals 6 2
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
T. Barnes F
18 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
33
J. Elmore G
28 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Hampton 18-17 384078
home team logo Marshall 22-14 512980
Cam Henderson Center Huntington, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Hampton 18-17 81.3 PPG 43 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Marshall 22-14 80.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
22
T. Barnes F 8.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.7 APG 53.3 FG%
33
J. Elmore G 20.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.1 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
T. Barnes F 18 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
33
J. Elmore G 28 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
37.3 FG% 41.3
30.8 3PT FG% 40.6
87.5 FT% 68.2
Hampton
Starters
T. Barnes
K. Fisher
J. Marrow
G. Heckstall
A. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Barnes 18 8 0 7/14 0/4 4/5 2 33 1 3 1 2 6
K. Fisher 16 1 4 5/15 3/6 3/3 4 37 0 0 0 0 1
J. Marrow 15 3 3 5/19 2/6 3/4 3 40 1 0 0 0 3
G. Heckstall 14 15 3 5/11 2/3 2/2 3 40 2 0 1 0 15
A. Mitchell 9 5 0 4/7 1/4 0/0 5 24 2 1 1 3 2
Bench
B. Stanley
D. Griffin
L. Bracey
R. Smoot
A. Colbert
E. Marshall III
D. Oakley
T. Carver
P. Sow
J. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stanley 6 6 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 3 3
D. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Bracey 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
R. Smoot 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Colbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Marshall III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Oakley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 39 10 28/75 8/26 14/16 21 200 6 4 3 8 31
Marshall
Starters
J. Elmore
C. Burks
J. Williams
D. George
J. West
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Elmore 28 9 5 9/22 7/13 3/4 2 38 0 1 3 0 9
C. Burks 17 1 4 5/8 1/2 6/6 4 22 1 0 0 0 1
J. Williams 12 9 0 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 35 0 3 1 0 9
D. George 4 2 1 2/5 0/3 0/3 2 17 0 0 1 0 2
J. West 3 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
T. Kinsey
M. Beyers
R. Watson
I. Bennett
C. Thieneman
L. Thomas
D. Murphy
C. Brooks-Harris
A. Sustic
J. Dillon
W. Von Arndt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kinsey 7 4 1 2/5 1/2 2/3 1 28 0 2 0 0 4
M. Beyers 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1
R. Watson 2 5 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 3 2
I. Bennett 2 5 0 0/3 0/0 2/4 1 13 0 1 1 3 2
C. Thieneman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks-Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sustic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Von Arndt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 11 26/63 13/32 15/22 15 200 2 7 9 7 33
NCAA BB Scores