NIOWA
WVU

No Text

McBride sparks West Virginia past Northern Iowa 60-55

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Miles McBride came off the bench to score 18 points and hand out five assists and West Virginia overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Northern Iowa 60-55 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (5-0) trailed 42-27 after Northern Iowa's Isaiah Brown buried a 3-pointer with 10:31 remaining in the second half. Jermaine Haley's jumper and a 3-pointer from Sean McNeil pulled West Virginia with 46-40 with 6:47 left to play.

McBride hit a 3-pointer and a jumper to give the Mountaineers a 51-50 lead, but Trae Berhow hit from distance to put UNI up 53-51 with 2:21 to go. Derek Culver sank two free throws to pull West Virginia even at 53-all. Justin Dahl's jumper with 1:27 left gave UNI a 55-53 lead, but the Panthers would go scoreless from there.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws and his tip-in off a missed free throw put the Mountaineers on top for good with 16 seconds left.

Haley finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Culver hauled in 15 rebounds.

Brown topped UNI (6-1) with 15 points and he added six boards.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: Starting forward Austin Phyfe and reserve center Justin Dahl both fouled out as the Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season. UNI shot 40% from the floor but just 15% from beyond the arc (3 of 20). The Panthers were 8 of 12 at the foul line.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers remained unbeaten by getting to the foul line and sinking 16 of 25 attempts. They doubled their points total in the second half after trailing 23-20 at intermission.

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: The Panthers take on South Carolina in the third-place game of the Riviera Divison.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will play Wichita State on Wednesday in the championship game of the Riviera Division of the Cancun Challenge.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Green
J. Haley
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
21.4 Field Goal % 68.8
16.7 Three Point % 33.3
0.0 Free Throw % 61.5
+ 1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Miles McBride 4.0
  AJ Green missed jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford 15.0
  Miles McBride missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on AJ Green 15.0
+ 1 Sean McNeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Sean McNeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 55 60
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 20-54 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 28 24
Team 2 1
Assists 7 10
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 27 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
I. Brown G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
M. McBride G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 6-1 233255
home team logo West Virginia 5-0 204060
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 6-1 73.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo West Virginia 5-0 75.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
24
I. Brown G 8.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.0 APG 58.6 FG%
4
M. McBride G 4.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
24
I. Brown G 15 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
4
M. McBride G 18 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
40.0 FG% 37.0
15.0 3PT FG% 23.5
66.7 FT% 64.0
Northern Iowa
Starters
I. Brown
A. Phyfe
S. Haldeman
T. Berhow
A. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brown 15 6 2 7/9 1/2 0/1 4 27 0 0 2 1 5
A. Phyfe 8 2 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 5 16 1 2 1 0 2
S. Haldeman 6 6 0 2/10 0/5 2/3 4 32 0 0 5 1 5
T. Berhow 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 1 1
A. Green 5 4 2 2/15 1/7 0/0 2 36 2 0 2 0 4
Starters
I. Brown
A. Phyfe
S. Haldeman
T. Berhow
A. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brown 15 6 2 7/9 1/2 0/1 4 27 0 0 2 1 5
A. Phyfe 8 2 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 5 16 1 2 1 0 2
S. Haldeman 6 6 0 2/10 0/5 2/3 4 32 0 0 5 1 5
T. Berhow 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 1 1
A. Green 5 4 2 2/15 1/7 0/0 2 36 2 0 2 0 4
Bench
J. Dahl
A. Kimmons
T. Pickford
N. Carter
J. Betz
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 6 8 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 5 20 0 1 1 4 4
A. Kimmons 5 3 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 3 12 0 0 3 1 2
T. Pickford 4 7 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 2 5
N. Carter 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 9 1 1 0 0 0
J. Betz 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 38 7 22/55 3/20 8/12 27 200 4 4 17 10 28
West Virginia
Starters
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
J. McCabe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Haley 10 7 0 3/7 0/1 4/5 2 26 1 0 2 2 5
E. Matthews Jr. 7 3 2 3/9 0/2 1/3 0 28 1 0 2 1 2
O. Tshiebwe 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 1 0 1 1
D. Culver 3 15 1 0/5 0/0 3/5 2 25 1 0 4 5 10
J. McCabe 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
J. McCabe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Haley 10 7 0 3/7 0/1 4/5 2 26 1 0 2 2 5
E. Matthews Jr. 7 3 2 3/9 0/2 1/3 0 28 1 0 2 1 2
O. Tshiebwe 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 1 0 1 1
D. Culver 3 15 1 0/5 0/0 3/5 2 25 1 0 4 5 10
J. McCabe 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
M. McBride
S. McNeil
C. Harler
L. Routt
G. Osabuohien
B. Knapper
T. Sherman
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McBride 18 2 5 6/12 1/3 5/7 1 26 0 2 0 0 2
S. McNeil 9 1 1 3/5 2/4 1/3 1 21 1 0 2 0 1
C. Harler 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 0
L. Routt 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 11 2 0 0 1 2
G. Osabuohien 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 2 0 0
B. Knapper 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Sherman 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 34 10 20/54 4/17 16/25 17 200 9 3 15 10 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores