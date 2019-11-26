NJTECH
Johnson, Harper lead Rutgers past NJIT 85-58

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Both Myles Johnson and the Rutgers defense had breakout performances in the same night.

Johnson had a career-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers past NJIT 85-58 on Tuesday night.

''It definitely felt like one of the games that I made a statement to the league and everybody that I'm here,'' Johnson said.

Ron Harper Jr. had 25 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers.

In the first half, NJIT (2-5) led much of the first 10 minutes - and by as many as six points - before Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer off a Highlanders' turnover to make it 21-18 with 9:01 left. It sparked a 12-2 run for Rutgers (5-1) over the next five minutes, forcing NJIT coach Brian Kennedy to call timeout down 30-20. However, Rutgers would continue the run and take a 36-22 halftime lead.

''They definitely picked up their defense after the timeout,'' NJIT coach Brian Kennedy said. ''They came up and picked up full court, started pressuring us and playing more physical, and pushing us out. We normally start our offense at the three-point line and in and we're out by the hash marks... I don't know what Steve (Pikiell) said in the timeout to get them going, but they were a more focused and more physical team on defense for sure.''

Rutgers continued its pace in the second half, a 15-6 spurt ballooning the lead to 51-28 with 15:33 left after an alley-oop from Montez Mathis to Baker on a fast break. Rutgers would later lead by as many as 32 points.

NJIT was led by Kjell de Graaf with 13 points and San Antonio Brinson scored 11. Baker had 14 points and five assists for Rutgers.

COOKS NOT COOKING

The Scarlett Knights held Cooks, who was tied for fifth in the nation in scoring heading into the game, to 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

''I thought that was a key to the whole game was we kind of made it tough for Cooks to get good looks and he's an important part of their offense,'' Pikiell said.

SHARING IS CARING

Rutgers had 22 assists for the second time this season. The first was in an 86-39 win over Niagra.

''They're sharing the game. I love the fact that we had 22 assists. That's what happens when the ball goes inside. Good things happen when everyone touches the ball and everyone plays team basketball and I thought we had that today,'' Pikiell said.

BIG PICTURE

NJIT: The Highlanders were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun preseason poll under the direction of fourth-year coach Kennedy and behind the play of preseason all-conference guard Cooks, who was averaging 25.3 points per game heading into the contest.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have grinded their way through a weak non-conference schedule. They have one more cupcake in UMass before traveling to Pitt and opening Big Ten play at No. 3 Michigan State.

UP NEXT

NJIT: At Army West Point next Wednesday.

Rutgers: Host UMass on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Diakite
G. Baker
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
33.3 Field Goal % 45.9
Three Point % 26.5
Free Throw % 81.3
  Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by 3.0
+ 2 Kjell de Graaf made layup, assist by 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Matthews 18.0
  Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 3 Caleb Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by 52.0
+ 1 Joey Downes made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Joey Downes made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on 1:01
+ 1 Kjell de Graaf made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
  Kjell de Graaf missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Personal foul on Shaq Carter 1:24
Team Stats
Points 58 85
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 35-60 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 39
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 16 24
Team 3 7
Assists 12 22
Steals 6 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
33
K. de Graaf F
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
R. Harper Jr. G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Jersey Tech 2-5 223658
home team logo Rutgers 5-1 364985
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo New Jersey Tech 2-5 67.8 PPG 34.2 RPG 9.7 APG
home team logo Rutgers 5-1 72.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
33
K. de Graaf F 3.0 PPG 0.5 RPG 0.0 APG 33.3 FG%
24
R. Harper Jr. G 10.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.6 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. de Graaf F 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
24
R. Harper Jr. G 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 58.3
30.0 3PT FG% 35.7
85.7 FT% 58.8
New Jersey Tech
Starters
K. de Graaf
S. Brinson
Z. Cooks
S. Diakite
S. Gibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. de Graaf 13 5 1 4/7 2/3 3/4 2 38 1 1 2 2 3
S. Brinson 11 1 1 4/7 1/2 2/2 4 20 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Cooks 10 3 0 3/15 0/5 4/4 1 35 1 0 1 1 2
S. Diakite 6 5 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 36 1 2 2 1 4
S. Gibbs 3 0 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 20 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Willis
R. Walsh
C. Matthews
L. Williams
X. Mayo
T. Price
J. Murphy
D. Faison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Willis 5 2 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 3 0 2
R. Walsh 4 4 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 3
C. Matthews 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
L. Williams 3 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 19 1 1 2 1 0
X. Mayo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Faison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 22 12 20/56 6/20 12/14 15 197 6 4 11 6 16
Rutgers
Starters
R. Harper Jr.
M. Johnson
G. Baker
C. McConnell
M. Mathis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Harper Jr. 25 7 1 12/16 0/2 1/2 1 27 0 1 0 3 4
M. Johnson 17 11 1 8/11 0/0 1/2 2 25 0 2 0 3 8
G. Baker 14 1 5 5/8 1/4 3/5 2 28 0 0 1 0 1
C. McConnell 10 0 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mathis 6 2 1 2/2 1/1 1/2 1 20 3 0 3 0 2
Bench
J. Young
J. Downes
S. Carter
A. Yeboah
M. Doucoure
L. Nathan
N. Brooks
P. Mulcahy
P. Kiss
D. Lobach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 7 3 1 3/10 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 2 1
J. Downes 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Carter 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 3
A. Yeboah 1 1 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 20 1 1 1 0 1
M. Doucoure 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
L. Nathan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Brooks 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Mulcahy 0 3 7 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 3
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lobach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 32 22 35/60 5/14 10/17 16 200 4 4 10 8 24
