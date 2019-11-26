Lobos outlast Badgers in Legends Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Coach Paul Weir is cognizant of the differences between Power 5 programs and the resources he has available at New Mexico.
That does not mean he believes his team cannot compete with those monoliths. Quite the contrary.
''Us non-Power 5s kind of take on a David vs. Goliath,'' Weir said after his New Mexico Lobos topped Wisconsin 59-50 in the consolation game of the Legends Classic Tuesday night.
''We're blessed,'' Weir said. ''We're very thankful for the things that we do have.''
Against Wisconsin, what New Mexico (6-2) had was balanced scoring as Jaquan Lyle was one of four Lobos to score in double figures. Lyle led New Mexico with 14 points. Carlton Bragg, JJ Caldwell and Zane Martin scored 12 points each.
''The guys battled,'' Weir said. ''And were terrific.''
On the other side of the coin was Wisconsin (4-3) which leaves Brooklyn having lost two straight. Nate Reuvers led all scorers with 16 points. D'Mitrik Trice finished with 11.
''You've got to be able to score,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.
The third all-time meeting between the Big Ten and Mountain West programs was a stylistic matchup with New Mexico's up-tempo attack against Wisconsin's deliberate, half-court approach.
Similar to its 62-52 loss to Richmond Monday, Wisconsin was able to slow the pace significantly. Lanes were clogged, room on the perimeter for ball-handlers to drive or shoot was at a premium and shots were contested as if these were two long-time rivals who knew what the other wanted to do.
New Mexico shot 44% from the field (22 for 50), and 23.1% from 3 (3 for 13), while Wisconsin was 18 for 53 (34%) overall and 7.7% from 3 (2 for 26).
''I liked what we're doing defensively,'' Gard said. ''And we can always get better. That's given us a chance in both these games, and if we can better take care of the ball and knock down some more shots, we'll be better positioned.''
New Mexico led 29-20 at halftime, and twice extended its lead to as much as 10 in the second half. But Wisconsin would cut into the deficit.
Caldwell and Martin sandwiched layups 1:52 apart to give the Lobos a 54-50 lead. Caldwell's crossover-and-driving layup with 3:24 remaining increased the Lobos' lead to 52-45 and Martin's layup with 92 seconds left sealed it.
BIG PICTURE
Gard lamented the Badgers' ball management following their semifinal loss to Richmond. Wisconsin committed 15 turnovers in the loss against seven assists, a 2:1 turnover ratio for the game, leading Gard to stress the need to protect the ball.
That did not happen. The Badgers committed 14 turnovers against the Lobos, while recording six assists.
''It's something that needs to change,'' Gard said. ''The turnovers need to continue to be reduced. And we're going to continue to work on that. And point that out in film and drill that in practice. And get better at it.''
UP NEXT:
New Mexico: Hosts Montana Sunday.
Wisconsin: Travels to North Carolina State on Dec. 4.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|35.0
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|31.4
|Three Point %
|38.5
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|79.1
|Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|6.0
|Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Brad Davison
|8.0
|JaQuan Lyle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|13.0
|Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|15.0
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|59
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|22-50 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-26 (7.7%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wisconsin 4-3
|71.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|New Mexico 6-2
|81.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|N. Reuvers F
|15.3 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
5
|J. Lyle G
|17.3 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.7 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Reuvers F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Lyle G
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|7.7
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reuvers
|16
|5
|0
|7/9
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|30
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|D. Trice
|11
|7
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|A. Ford
|7
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|K. King
|6
|5
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Davison
|2
|6
|0
|0/9
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pritzl
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Anderson
|2
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Wahl
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Qawi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cuevas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|33
|6
|18/53
|2/26
|12/16
|16
|200
|5
|1
|12
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyle
|14
|9
|2
|5/14
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|C. Bragg Jr.
|12
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Caldwell
|12
|5
|3
|4/5
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|V. Jackson
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Maluach
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Martin
|12
|3
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Manigault
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|K. McGee
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Percy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|V. Hendrix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wegscheider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|31
|13
|22/50
|3/13
|12/15
|17
|200
|3
|1
|13
|7
|24
-
CORN
NAVY50
58
2nd 8:41
-
EANDH
NCWILM42
96
2nd 9:59
-
ARIZST
PRINCE47
49
2nd 9:23
-
COPPST
JMAD60
59
2nd 12:02
-
KU
FIU56
72
2nd 9:38
-
BRE
CIT36
70
2nd 9:08
-
APPST
ETNST48
54
2nd 8:31
-
FURMAN
ELON64
39
2nd 12:14
-
NJTECH
RUT40
57
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MERCER
STBON41
40
2nd 7:46
-
FDU
ND46
63
2nd 9:25
-
FLTECH
FGC49
60
2nd 7:25
-
MIZZOU
OKLA46
49
2nd 11:30 ESPW
-
BRYANT
NH48
56
2nd 11:51
-
UTVALL
MOUNT51
47
2nd 7:34
-
FLACOL
STETSON51
60
2nd 7:59 ESP+
-
GOUCH
VMI24
79
2nd 9:45
-
GREEN
HIGHPT49
67
2nd 11:31
-
HOW
AMER46
54
2nd 14:18
-
SUNYON
BING50
68
2nd 8:06
-
GMASON
NEB37
28
2nd 20:00
-
RADFRD
MNMTH24
29
1st 3:34
-
CAN
ILLCHI22
9
1st 11:38
-
HOUBP
HOU8
20
1st 11:34
-
BMC
NICHST10
23
1st 10:13
-
NWST
LAMON18
20
1st 8:17
-
DAYTON
VATECH24
18
1st 9:02 ESPN
-
LAMAR
UAB10
16
1st 8:45
-
NCCU
SILL16
28
1st 8:20
-
LINDER
ILL15
38
1st 7:45
-
LOYMD
NEBOM4
12
1st 12:49
-
COLG
WISGB35
22
1st 7:12
-
CMICH
DEPAUL35
20
1st 7:57 FS1
-
STFRAN
ARKLR27
36
1st 0.0
-
MOREHD
WMMARY36
46
1st 0.0
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE30
35
1st 0.0
-
RICH
18AUBURN35
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CSE
DELST0
0
Delay
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU0
0125 O/U
-6
8:30pm CBSSN
-
WYO
TCU0
0113 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SFA
1DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm
-
COLCHRI
MONST0
0
9:00pm
-
BELMONT
EWASH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
9:05pm
-
BUTLER
STNFRD0
0124 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
NCUMN
NDAK0
0
9:30pm
-
LONGWD
UCRIV0
0126 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
JACKST
UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
SIUE
UOP0
0123.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
NDAKST
IDAHO0
0129.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
CAL0
0126 O/U
-12
10:00pm PACN
-
4KANSAS
BYU0
0145.5 O/U
+12
10:30pm ESPN
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0128 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESP2