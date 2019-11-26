WYO
TCU

No Text

Bane's double-double leads TCU past Wyoming, 64-47

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Desmond Bane had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead TCU to a 64-47 victory over Wyoming in the consolation game of the MGM Resorts Main Event on Tuesday night.

It was Bane's second double-double of the season, both in Main Event, and third of his career. The preseason all-Big 12 selection shot 8 of 14 from the field, including four made from 3-point range.

PJ Fuller chipped in with 11 points for the Horned Frogs.

Jake Hendricks had 14 points and six rebounds for Wyoming, while Hunter Maldonado had 13 points and seven rebounds.

TCU (5-1) came out firing, hitting 8 of 13 from the field - including five from 3-point range - during a 19-5 run that opened a 21-7 lead by the midway point of the first half.

It was no surprise, considering the Horned Frogs were looking to avenge their first loss of the season on Sunday, when Clemson erased a 15-point deficit to force overtime. The Tigers handed TCU its first loss of the season to advance to the championship.

TCU, which came in ranked 13th in the nation with 10.6 3-pointers made per game, hit 6 of 14 from long range in the first half. The Horned Frogs were 12-for-27 (44.4 percent) in the first half.

Wyoming (3-5), meanwhile, struggled to find its offense, missing its first five shots and 16 of its first 18. Jake Hendricks ended a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 21 seconds with a 3-pointer at the 9:42 mark, one of just five field goals the Cowboys would hit over the first 20 minutes.

The Cowboys shot a bleak 17.9 percent (5-for-28) in the first half, including 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: After a combined 11-for-51 (21.5 percent) in its two MGM Resorts Main Event games, against Colorado and TCU, the Cowboys saw their first-half shooting percentage drop from 42.3 percent (61-for-144), to 36.9 percent (72-for-195).

TCU: After committing a season-high 21 turnovers against Clemson in the semifinals, the Horned Frogs committed a season-low nine turnovers against Wyoming.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: The Cowboys open Mountain West Conference play by hosting Air Force on Dec. 4.

TCU: The Horned Frogs continue their non-conference slate by opening a three-game home stand against Illinois State on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Maldonado
D. Bane
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
43.6 Field Goal % 47.0
25.9 Three Point % 46.5
77.1 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Diante Smith 31.0
  Brandon Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Brandon Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Jaire Grayer 31.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jaire Grayer, stolen by Brandon Porter 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel 28.0
  Jaire Grayer missed layup 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer 46.0
  PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Lost ball turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Jaire Grayer 57.0
+ 2 Jaire Grayer made layup 1:21
Team Stats
Points 47 64
Field Goals 16-48 (33.3%) 25-59 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 22 28
Team 6 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Hendricks G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. Bane G
22 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Wyoming 3-5 143347
home team logo TCU 5-1 303464
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 3-5 55.4 PPG 33.3 RPG 8.3 APG
home team logo TCU 5-1 73.0 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
0
J. Hendricks G 7.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.4 APG 32.1 FG%
1
D. Bane G 17.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.6 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Hendricks G 14 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
D. Bane G 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 42.4
33.3 3PT FG% 34.6
64.3 FT% 55.6
Wyoming
Starters
J. Hendricks
H. Maldonado
H. Thompson
T. Taylor
A. Banks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 14 6 2 4/8 4/7 2/2 4 34 2 0 2 0 6
H. Maldonado 13 7 4 4/13 1/3 4/4 4 34 0 0 4 1 6
H. Thompson 5 1 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 1
T. Taylor 2 0 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 0 0
A. Banks 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 1 2 0 2
Starters
J. Hendricks
H. Maldonado
H. Thompson
T. Taylor
A. Banks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 14 6 2 4/8 4/7 2/2 4 34 2 0 2 0 6
H. Maldonado 13 7 4 4/13 1/3 4/4 4 34 0 0 4 1 6
H. Thompson 5 1 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 1
T. Taylor 2 0 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 0 0
A. Banks 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 1 2 0 2
Bench
G. Milton III
B. Porter
A. Mueller
K. Marble II
K. Foster
H. Fornstrom
T. Morman
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Milton III 7 3 2 2/3 0/1 3/6 1 20 0 0 2 1 2
B. Porter 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/2 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
A. Mueller 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
K. Marble II 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 2
K. Foster 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 25 10 16/48 6/18 9/14 15 198 4 1 13 3 22
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
P. Fuller
J. Grayer
E. Dennis Jr.
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 22 11 0 8/14 4/7 2/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 9
P. Fuller 11 1 2 5/11 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 1 0 1 0
J. Grayer 9 4 0 3/7 2/4 1/2 5 22 1 1 1 2 2
E. Dennis Jr. 7 5 3 3/11 1/5 0/0 2 31 1 1 3 0 5
K. Samuel 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 26 0 2 0 1 2
Starters
D. Bane
P. Fuller
J. Grayer
E. Dennis Jr.
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 22 11 0 8/14 4/7 2/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 9
P. Fuller 11 1 2 5/11 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 1 0 1 0
J. Grayer 9 4 0 3/7 2/4 1/2 5 22 1 1 1 2 2
E. Dennis Jr. 7 5 3 3/11 1/5 0/0 2 31 1 1 3 0 5
K. Samuel 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 26 0 2 0 1 2
Bench
J. LeDee
F. Farabello
D. Smith
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
R. Nembhard
D. Arnette
M. Pearson Jr.
T. Todd
K. Easley Jr.
N. Vasiljevic
Q. Uribe
A. Lucenti
J. Huelskamp
H. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. LeDee 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 2 12 1 0 0 2 3
F. Farabello 3 5 5 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 26 4 0 1 0 5
D. Smith 2 3 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 1 2
O. Aschieris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Barlow 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Nembhard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pearson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Easley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vasiljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Uribe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lucenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huelskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 37 11 25/59 9/26 5/9 18 197 9 5 8 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores