Eaddy, Caruso lift Santa Clara past Denver 81-64
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Tahj Eaddy had 19 points and Guglielmo Caruso added 18 as Santa Clara topped Denver 81-64 on Wednesday in the Cable Car Classic opener.
Santa Clara opened the game on a 16-2 run and, after Denver closed within 35-31 at the break, scored 45 points in the second half.
Keshawn Justice chipped in 16, and Josip Vrankic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Santa Clara (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Caruso also had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Jase Townsend had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Robert Jones added 14 points and Ade Murkey had eight rebounds.
Santa Clara plays Southeast Missouri at home on Friday. Denver takes on Cal State Fullerton on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|8.2
|Pts. Per Game
|8.2
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|31.3
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|31.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|20.0
|Robert Jones missed layup
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Robert Jones
|32.0
|Robert Jones missed layup
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Ade Murkey
|41.0
|Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Turnover on Joseph Lanzi
|52.0
|Offensive foul on Joseph Lanzi
|52.0
|+ 3
|Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic
|1:03
|+ 2
|Ade Murkey made layup
|1:32
|Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Ade Murkey
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|81
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|32-63 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|19
|21
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Denver 2-4
|62.8 PPG
|32.6 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Santa Clara 6-1
|81.2 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Townsend G
|11.4 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|38.1 FG%
|
2
|T. Eaddy G
|8.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|37.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Townsend G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|T. Eaddy G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Townsend
|15
|5
|2
|6/10
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Murkey
|8
|8
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|7
|D. Nzekwesi
|8
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Kurnaz
|2
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Gatlin
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|14
|4
|1
|7/13
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Lanzi
|9
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Eastmond
|6
|1
|7
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Green
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Kowalski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. McGlashan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bickham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Heath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|31
|19
|27/59
|4/13
|6/9
|16
|200
|10
|1
|18
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eaddy
|19
|1
|5
|7/15
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|G. Caruso
|18
|7
|2
|9/12
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6
|J. Vrankic
|13
|10
|7
|3/5
|1/2
|6/8
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|T. Wertz
|12
|4
|2
|5/14
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|32
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Mitchell
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|16
|3
|2
|7/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|E. Richards
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thompson
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bediako
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|34
|21
|32/63
|7/28
|10/14
|14
|200
|9
|5
|14
|7
|27
