Eaddy, Caruso lift Santa Clara past Denver 81-64

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Tahj Eaddy had 19 points and Guglielmo Caruso added 18 as Santa Clara topped Denver 81-64 on Wednesday in the Cable Car Classic opener.

Santa Clara opened the game on a 16-2 run and, after Denver closed within 35-31 at the break, scored 45 points in the second half.

Keshawn Justice chipped in 16, and Josip Vrankic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Santa Clara (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Caruso also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Robert Jones added 14 points and Ade Murkey had eight rebounds.

Santa Clara plays Southeast Missouri at home on Friday. Denver takes on Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

Key Players
J. Townsend
J. Vrankic
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
8.2 Pts. Per Game 8.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
31.3 Field Goal % 41.7
31.3 Three Point % 33.3
Free Throw % 69.2
  Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic 20.0
  Robert Jones missed layup 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Robert Jones 32.0
  Robert Jones missed layup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Ade Murkey 41.0
  Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Turnover on Joseph Lanzi 52.0
  Offensive foul on Joseph Lanzi 52.0
+ 3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 1:03
+ 2 Ade Murkey made layup 1:32
  Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Ade Murkey 1:37
Team Stats
Points 64 81
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 32-63 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 26 27
Team 2 1
Assists 19 21
Steals 10 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Townsend G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
T. Eaddy G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Denver 2-4 313364
home team logo Santa Clara 6-1 364581
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Denver 2-4 62.8 PPG 32.6 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 6-1 81.2 PPG 40.7 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Townsend G 11.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 38.1 FG%
2
T. Eaddy G 8.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.0 APG 37.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Townsend G 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
T. Eaddy G 19 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
45.8 FG% 50.8
30.8 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 71.4
Denver
Starters
J. Townsend
A. Murkey
D. Nzekwesi
A. Kurnaz
T. Gatlin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Townsend 15 5 2 6/10 3/5 0/0 1 36 1 0 3 0 5
A. Murkey 8 8 3 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 26 2 0 2 1 7
D. Nzekwesi 8 5 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 2 3
A. Kurnaz 2 3 0 0/5 0/4 2/2 3 15 2 0 0 1 2
T. Gatlin 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 0 3 0 1
Bench
R. Jones
J. Lanzi
R. Eastmond
T. Green
R. Kowalski
K. Johnson
O. McGlashan
J. Bickham
J. Sanders IV
R. Heath
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 14 4 1 7/13 0/0 0/1 2 21 2 0 1 1 3
J. Lanzi 9 2 4 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 30 1 0 4 0 2
R. Eastmond 6 1 7 2/7 0/0 2/4 2 25 1 0 3 0 1
T. Green 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 1 0 2
R. Kowalski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. McGlashan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bickham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanders IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Heath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 31 19 27/59 4/13 6/9 16 200 10 1 18 5 26
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Eaddy
G. Caruso
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
D. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Eaddy 19 1 5 7/15 2/7 3/3 3 32 2 0 4 0 1
G. Caruso 18 7 2 9/12 0/1 0/0 3 29 2 3 2 1 6
J. Vrankic 13 10 7 3/5 1/2 6/8 1 37 1 0 1 3 7
T. Wertz 12 4 2 5/14 2/8 0/0 1 32 3 1 1 1 3
D. Mitchell 0 5 1 0/2 0/2 0/1 1 13 0 1 1 1 4
Bench
K. Justice
E. Richards
J. Williams
D. Thompson
J. Bediako
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
M. Tomley
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 16 3 2 7/11 2/5 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 1 2
E. Richards 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
J. Williams 1 0 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thompson 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
J. Bediako 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 3
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 34 21 32/63 7/28 10/14 14 200 9 5 14 7 27
