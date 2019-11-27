SC
Green clutch as N Iowa knocks off South Carolina 78-72

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) AJ Green scored 26 points, including Northern Iowa’s last 10 points, leading the Panthers to a 78-72 win over South Carolina in the third-place game at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had five 3-pointers and 15 points for the Panthers (7-1), who bounced back after a heart-breaking five-point loss to West Virginia a night earlier.

A.J. Lawson had 20 points to lead the Gamecocks (4-3).

Berhow had four 3-pointers on five attempts in the first half as the Panthers took a 44-37 lead. An 8-0 run wiped out the Gamecocks’ early four-point advantage and UNI had a 44-33 lead after Austin Phyfe’s 3-point play at the 2:33 mark. Alanzo Frink scored the last four points of the half to pull South Carolina within seven.

Justin Minaya’s 3-pointer less than 3 minutes into the second half pulled South Carolina into a tie and the game remained tight the rest of the way.

Lawson’s 3-point play at the 7:38 mark put the Gamecocks on top 54-52 but Berhow answered with a 3-pointer and Phyfe made a jump hook in the lane and the Panthers were up three. After a South Carolina basket, Green made a 3-pointer and Northern Iowa led 70-66 going into the final media timeout.

Green’s two free throws at 2½ minutes pushed the lead to six but Lawson’s tough layup with a minute left had closed it to 72-70.

Green made a pullup jumper from the left wing at 31.5 seconds. Maik Kotsar answered from the right corner for South Carolina with 16.8 to go. Green added free throws at 12.7 and 2.5 seconds.

Northern Iowa was 14 of 17 from the foul line in the second half, outscoring the Gamecocks by a dozen points.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have yet to play at Power 5 team and lost 70-47 to Wichita State in their Cancun opener. They have some work to do in the three games before they play at Clemson and defending national champion Virginia in December.

Northern Iowa: The Panthers lost to West Virginia in their opener, 60-55, squandering a 15-point lead in the last 10 minutes. They made just 3 of 20 3-pointers in the loss but bounced back to make 8 of 20 against the Gamecocks. Green was 10 of 10 from the foul line.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns home and hosts George Washington on Sunday.

Northern Iowa heads home to face Luther College on Monday.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Lawson
A. Green
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
7.0 Pts. Per Game 7.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
42.7 Field Goal % 29.5
32.4 Three Point % 23.5
76.3 Free Throw % 90.9
  TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Jair Bolden 2.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Green 4.0
  Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jair Bolden 12.0
+ 2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 17.0
+ 2 AJ Green made jump shot 32.0
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 30-60 (50.0%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 20 20
Team 2 6
Assists 13 9
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
A. Lawson G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
A. Green G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo South Carolina 4-3 373572
home team logo Northern Iowa 7-1 443478
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 4-3 70.7 PPG 44 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 7-1 70.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 10.9 APG
Key Players
0
A. Lawson G 15.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 39.7 FG%
4
A. Green G 12.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.7 APG 31.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Lawson G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
4
A. Green G 26 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 49.0
36.8 3PT FG% 40.0
45.5 FT% 83.3
South Carolina
Starters
A. Lawson
M. Kotsar
J. Bolden
J. Minaya
W. Leveque
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lawson 20 2 2 8/14 2/5 2/3 2 31 0 2 2 0 2
M. Kotsar 12 3 1 6/13 0/0 0/0 2 36 0 2 3 2 1
J. Bolden 11 4 3 4/8 3/4 0/0 5 32 1 0 1 0 4
J. Minaya 8 5 2 3/8 2/7 0/2 1 34 0 0 1 1 4
W. Leveque 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Frink
J. Couisnard
T. Moss
T. Hannibal
M. Henry
J. McCreary
S. Woods
N. Nelson
K. Bryant
T. Anderson
M. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Frink 12 5 0 5/6 0/0 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 2 3
J. Couisnard 5 4 3 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 20 1 0 0 0 4
T. Moss 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0
T. Hannibal 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 3 0 0 0 0
M. Henry 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. McCreary 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 3 1 0 0 0 0
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 13 30/60 7/19 5/11 21 200 7 4 9 5 20
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
A. Phyfe
I. Brown
S. Haldeman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 26 1 2 7/16 2/5 10/10 1 29 1 0 4 0 1
T. Berhow 15 2 1 5/8 5/8 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 2
A. Phyfe 7 6 2 2/2 0/0 3/4 3 25 0 0 1 3 3
I. Brown 2 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 0 1
S. Haldeman 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
A. Kimmons
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
N. Carter
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
J. Betz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kimmons 10 3 3 4/6 0/0 2/5 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Dahl 7 2 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 2 15 0 0 1 0 2
T. Pickford 6 7 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 23 1 0 1 2 5
N. Carter 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 25 9 25/51 8/20 20/24 12 200 3 0 14 5 20
