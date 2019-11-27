No. 11 Oregon tops No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and No. 11 Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 in Wednesday night’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.
Finally, with the Ducks having a chance to go ahead, Payton Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer - only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.
Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.
As several Oregon players spilled onto the court to celebrate, Powell ended up laying on the floor after the horn with an apparent leg issue before being helped back to the locker room.
Pritchard led the Ducks with 16 points.
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|19.4
|Pts. Per Game
|19.4
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|53.4
|33.3
|Three Point %
|34.4
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Offensive rebound by Seton Hall
|0.0
|Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|5.0
|C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jared Rhoden
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|5.0
|Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed layup
|7.0
|+ 2
|Shakur Juiston made layup
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|13.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|71
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|14-27 (51.9%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Seton Hall 4-2
|84.4 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.6 APG
|11 Oregon 6-0
|80.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Powell G
|22.6 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|19.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|5.6 APG
|54.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Powell G
|32 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|6 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|51.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|32
|1
|2
|11/25
|7/15
|3/3
|1
|35
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|M. Cale
|10
|4
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|10
|4
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Q. McKnight
|1
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|32
|1
|2
|11/25
|7/15
|3/3
|1
|35
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|M. Cale
|10
|4
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|10
|4
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Q. McKnight
|1
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Samuel
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Rhoden
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Nelson
|3
|0
|4
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|I. Obiagu
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|24
|14
|24/59
|14/27
|7/9
|24
|199
|3
|8
|13
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|16
|0
|6
|5/10
|3/7
|3/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|S. Juiston
|12
|9
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|C. Duarte
|11
|5
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Mathis
|6
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|F. Okoro
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|16
|0
|6
|5/10
|3/7
|3/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|S. Juiston
|12
|9
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|C. Duarte
|11
|5
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Mathis
|6
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|F. Okoro
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Walker
|12
|5
|1
|4/8
|1/1
|3/6
|3
|21
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|C. Lawson
|7
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|18
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|A. Patterson
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Richardson
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|10
|25/53
|5/15
|16/28
|12
|200
|5
|3
|13
|13
|24
