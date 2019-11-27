SETON
No. 11 Oregon tops No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 at Atlantis

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and No. 11 Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69 in Wednesday night’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.

Finally, with the Ducks having a chance to go ahead, Payton Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer - only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.

Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.

As several Oregon players spilled onto the court to celebrate, Powell ended up laying on the floor after the horn with an apparent leg issue before being helped back to the locker room.

Pritchard led the Ducks with 16 points.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Q. McKnight
0 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
41.5 Field Goal % 53.4
33.3 Three Point % 34.4
78.9 Free Throw % 72.7
  Offensive rebound by Seton Hall 0.0
  Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 5.0
  C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Jared Rhoden 5.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker 5.0
  Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed layup 7.0
+ 2 Shakur Juiston made layup 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston 13.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
Team Stats
Points 69 71
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 16-28 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 17 24
Team 5 3
Assists 14 10
Steals 3 5
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 24 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
32 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
16 PTS, 6 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Seton Hall 4-2 343569
home team logo 11 Oregon 6-0 304171
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Seton Hall 4-2 84.4 PPG 44 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo 11 Oregon 6-0 80.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 22.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.8 APG 42.0 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 19.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 5.6 APG 54.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 32 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 16 PTS 0 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 47.2
51.9 3PT FG% 33.3
77.8 FT% 57.1
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 32 1 2 11/25 7/15 3/3 1 35 1 1 3 1 0
M. Cale 10 4 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 1 3
S. Mamukelashvili 10 4 1 4/8 1/2 1/1 4 29 1 2 1 3 1
Q. McKnight 1 1 4 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 21 0 0 2 0 1
R. Gill 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 3 0 1 3
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
S. Juiston
C. Duarte
A. Mathis
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 16 0 6 5/10 3/7 3/4 3 30 1 0 6 0 0
S. Juiston 12 9 0 5/8 0/1 2/5 0 27 0 0 2 4 5
C. Duarte 11 5 0 5/11 1/4 0/1 1 31 1 0 1 2 3
A. Mathis 6 5 1 1/5 0/2 4/4 2 30 1 0 0 0 5
F. Okoro 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/1 0 14 0 0 0 2 2
