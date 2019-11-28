USC
FAIR

Okongwu has 14 points, USC beats Fairfield 54-47

  • Nov 28, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and USC beat Fairfield 54-47 in a first-round game at the Orlando Invitational on Thursday.

Jonah Matthews scored 14 points and Elijah Weaver added 13 for the Trojans (6-1), who rebounded after their season-opening five-game winning streak was snapped in a 70-61 loss to Temple on Nov. 22.

''I thought it was great team defense,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''Our guards played tough, especially against their perimeter shooters.''

Fairfield (1-5) got 16 points from Landon Taliaferro and 13 from Jesus Cruz.

''We fought,'' Fairfield coach Jay Young said. ''Our offensive execution was terrible. I just didn't like the pace we were playing. We got to a late shot clock way too many times and the numbers reflect what we were doing in the late shot clock.''

USC overcome an eight-point deficit with 12 minutes left in the first half to take a 25-22 lead at the break.

''I couldn't understand some of the decisions we made,'' Enfield said. ''We just weren't sharp. We probably should have had six or seven more assists but we couldn't finish.''

Weaver opened the second half with a pair of 3's to help USC go up 14 points with 8 minutes remaining.

USC dominated in the paint, outscoring Fairfield 24-6. The Trojans also had a 20-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Fairfield shot just 27% (17 of 63) and USC went 20 for 48 (41.7%).

BIG PICTURE

USC: Started a stretch of playing eight of 10 games away from home, including its first three in conference play. It could be a bonding experience for the Trojans, who started two freshmen and a sophomore.

Fairfield: Coming off a 74-55 loss to then-No. 6 Maryland on Nov. 19 in which the Stags went 12 of 25 (48%) from 3-point range and trailed by just nine midway through the second half. Fairfield made 9 of 26 (34.6%) Thursday.

''We wanted to play inside out, and that enabled us to get a couple open looks,'' Young said. ''We shouldn't be taking that many three's, we just shouldn't. We're not a team that can make that many.''

UP NEXT

USC will play the winner of Davidson-Marquette in the semifinals Friday.

Fairfield will face the loser of Davidson and Marquette Friday in the consolation round.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
N. Rakocevic
T. Benning
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
48.6 Field Goal % 31.6
40.0 Three Point % 16.7
60.5 Free Throw % 94.7
  Lost ball turnover on Taj Benning, stolen by Jonah Mathews 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Senghore-Peterson 15.0
  Jonah Mathews missed free throw 15.0
  Personal foul on Allan Jeanne-Rose 15.0
+ 3 Landon Taliaferro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Calvin Whipple 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Fairfield 29.0
  Max Agbonkpolo missed floating jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Kevin Senghore-Peterson made hook shot 42.0
+ 1 Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Elijah Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Calvin Whipple 57.0
Team Stats
Points 54 47
Field Goals 20-48 (41.7%) 17-63 (27.0%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 32
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 31 23
Team 0 0
Assists 9 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Mathews G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
25
L. Taliaferro G
16 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo USC 6-1 252954
home team logo Fairfield 1-5 222547
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo USC 6-1 77.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Fairfield 1-5 64.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
21
O. Okongwu F 18.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.7 APG 60.6 FG%
25
L. Taliaferro G 14.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.6 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
O. Okongwu F 14 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
25
L. Taliaferro G 16 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
41.7 FG% 27.0
41.7 3PT FG% 34.6
52.9 FT% 66.7
USC
Starters
J. Mathews
O. Okongwu
E. Weaver
N. Rakocevic
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mathews 14 1 2 5/8 3/5 1/3 3 30 4 0 1 0 1
O. Okongwu 14 10 0 6/11 0/0 2/3 0 29 2 3 0 2 8
E. Weaver 13 1 3 4/7 2/3 3/5 1 27 1 0 0 0 1
N. Rakocevic 5 8 0 2/9 0/0 1/2 0 24 0 2 4 3 5
E. Anderson 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
I. Mobley
Q. Adlesh
D. Utomi
M. Agbonkpolo
K. Sturdivant
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
T. Lewis
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mobley 6 9 0 3/6 0/2 0/2 1 25 0 0 4 1 8
Q. Adlesh 2 3 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 21 0 0 1 1 2
D. Utomi 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 3
M. Agbonkpolo 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sturdivant 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 38 9 20/48 5/12 9/17 11 200 7 5 15 7 31
Fairfield
Starters
L. Taliaferro
J. Cruz
V. Eze
C. Maidoh
T. Benning
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Taliaferro 16 0 1 5/10 4/7 2/2 0 25 1 0 0 0 0
J. Cruz 13 9 1 5/18 3/6 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 2 7
V. Eze 4 7 1 1/5 0/0 2/4 2 28 1 0 0 2 5
C. Maidoh 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
T. Benning 3 4 2 1/10 1/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 6 0 4
Bench
A. Kavaliauskas
W. Methnani
K. Senghore-Peterson
C. Whipple
A. Jeanne-Rose
O. El-Sheikh
C. Green
T. Ngalakulondi
M. Henry
J. Kelly
J. Mullally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kavaliauskas 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 1
W. Methnani 2 3 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 3 0
K. Senghore-Peterson 2 5 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 2 3
C. Whipple 0 2 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
A. Jeanne-Rose 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
O. El-Sheikh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mullally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 32 8 17/63 9/26 4/6 13 200 7 0 9 9 23
