DEPAUL
MINN

No Text

Moore's double-double helps DePaul edge Minnesota 73-68

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Charlie Moore scored 21 points, dished out 12 assists and had five steals on Friday as DePaul defeated Minnesota 73-68.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for the Blue Demons (8-0), while Paul Reed had 11 points, nine boards and a career-high seven blocked shots.

Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers (3-4) with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. Payton Willis scored 16 points, Alihan Demir added 14 and Gabe Kalscheur chipped in 11.

DePaul led by as much as 11 and kept Minnesota at arm's length for most of the game, but when an 8-0 Minnesota run cut the Blue Devils' lead to 65-63, Moore went to work.

First, he ended the DePaul scoring drought with a floater in heavy traffic. A minute later, he stole a pass at midcourt and went the distance for a layup to put DePaul back up 69-63 with just over 4 minutes to play.

The Gophers had their chances down the stretch. With a minute to go and trailing by five, a Minnesota steal sprung Willis for a breakaway, but he ended up missing a contested layup that would have made it a one-possession game.

Then with the score 71-68 and 10 seconds to play, Minnesota's Bryan Greenlee stole an inbounds pass. After a timeout, the Gophers drew up a play to get it to Kalscheur for a potential game-tying 3, but Jaylen Butz blocked the shot.

DePaul led for most of the first half, and when Romeo Weems converted a layup in transition with 2 minutes to go, it gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the half at 35-24. Minnesota countered with a 9-0 run to close the half. Two baskets by Oturu led to Willis' third 3-pointer with just 3 seconds left to pull the Gophers to within 35-33 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons' 8-0 start is their best season-opening run since 1986-87, when they bolted out of the gate 16-0. It'll be hard for Top 25 voters to ignore DePaul after their third road victory over a Power 5 conference team in the past three weeks.

Minnesota: Instead of fattening up on cupcakes, Richard Pitino put together a tough nonconference schedule. Three of the Gophers' losses so far have been against Power 5 teams - and the fourth was at Butler. They've got one more big nonconference test on their hands next week before opening Big Ten play at Iowa on Dec. 9.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons host Texas Tech on Wednesday in the first year of the Big 12/Big East Battle. The schools have met just twice, with the Blue Demons winning both, the most recent being a home-court victory in 2011.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers host Clemson on Monday as part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The last time the teams met, the Gophers pulled out an 89-83 victory at Williams Arena on Nov. 30, 2015

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Moore
M. Carr
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
44.9 Field Goal % 35.6
41.5 Three Point % 31.4
80.0 Free Throw % 48.5
+ 1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Daniel Oturu 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Darious Hall 1.0
  Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed 0.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Bryan Greenlee 11.0
  Offensive rebound by DePaul 16.0
  Charlie Moore missed free throw 16.0
  Personal foul on Tre' Williams 16.0
+ 1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 73 68
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 21-61 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 45
Offensive 16 15
Defensive 24 22
Team 4 8
Assists 14 12
Steals 6 4
Blocks 9 6
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
C. Moore G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
25
D. Oturu C
19 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 8-0 353873
home team logo Minnesota 3-4 333568
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 8-0 79.1 PPG 44.3 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo Minnesota 3-4 72.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
11
C. Moore G 16.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.9 APG 46.5 FG%
25
D. Oturu C 16.7 PPG 10.8 RPG 1.2 APG 61.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Moore G 21 PTS 3 REB 12 AST
25
D. Oturu C 19 PTS 18 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 34.4
50.0 3PT FG% 24.1
65.0 FT% 63.3
DePaul
Starters
C. Moore
J. Coleman-Lands
P. Reed
J. Butz
R. Weems
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 21 3 12 8/21 3/6 2/4 2 39 5 0 4 0 3
J. Coleman-Lands 11 5 0 4/9 3/5 0/0 4 30 1 1 1 1 4
P. Reed 11 9 1 5/13 0/2 1/2 3 34 0 8 3 7 2
J. Butz 9 9 0 3/6 0/0 3/6 4 26 0 0 3 4 5
R. Weems 9 7 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 3 34 0 0 0 2 5
Starters
C. Moore
J. Coleman-Lands
P. Reed
J. Butz
R. Weems
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 21 3 12 8/21 3/6 2/4 2 39 5 0 4 0 3
J. Coleman-Lands 11 5 0 4/9 3/5 0/0 4 30 1 1 1 1 4
P. Reed 11 9 1 5/13 0/2 1/2 3 34 0 8 3 7 2
J. Butz 9 9 0 3/6 0/0 3/6 4 26 0 0 3 4 5
R. Weems 9 7 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 3 34 0 0 0 2 5
Bench
D. Hall
M. Jacobs
N. Ongenda
O. Lopez Jr.
D. Gage
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 18 0 0 0 2 5
M. Jacobs 4 0 0 1/3 1/2 1/1 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ongenda 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. Lopez Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 40 14 26/62 8/16 13/20 24 200 6 9 11 16 24
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
P. Willis
A. Demir
G. Kalscheur
M. Carr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 19 18 2 5/10 0/2 9/14 2 39 1 4 4 6 12
P. Willis 16 4 2 6/17 4/12 0/0 0 36 1 0 1 1 3
A. Demir 14 6 2 3/6 1/2 7/10 2 30 0 0 1 2 4
G. Kalscheur 11 3 1 3/13 2/9 3/6 4 33 1 1 1 1 2
M. Carr 4 3 4 2/9 0/1 0/0 4 38 0 0 3 3 0
Starters
D. Oturu
P. Willis
A. Demir
G. Kalscheur
M. Carr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 19 18 2 5/10 0/2 9/14 2 39 1 4 4 6 12
P. Willis 16 4 2 6/17 4/12 0/0 0 36 1 0 1 1 3
A. Demir 14 6 2 3/6 1/2 7/10 2 30 0 0 1 2 4
G. Kalscheur 11 3 1 3/13 2/9 3/6 4 33 1 1 1 1 2
M. Carr 4 3 4 2/9 0/1 0/0 4 38 0 0 3 3 0
Bench
J. Omersa
M. Hurt
T. Williams
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
B. Greenlee
I. Ihnen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Omersa 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 11 0 1 0 2 1
M. Hurt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greenlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ihnen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 37 12 21/61 7/29 19/30 19 200 4 6 10 15 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores