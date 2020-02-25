UK
Quickley scores 30 as No. 8 Kentucky downs Texas A&M 69-60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) was up by 13 and the Aggies hadn't made a field goal in more than eight minutes when Quenton Jackson ended the drought with a dunk with about 6 minutes to go. That was the start of a 8-2 run by Texas A&M that cut the lead to 57-50 with about 4 minutes left.

Quickley ended the run with a jump shot and hit another 3-pointer after a free throw from Josh Nebo to make it 62-51 with about 90 seconds left to secure the victory.

Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Aggies have lost nine straight games to ranked opponents, with their last win against a team in the Top 25 coming on March 18, 2018, when they beat No. 10 North Carolina.

The Wildcats were up by 14 after a 3-point play by Ashton Hagans early in the second half. Texas A&M scored the next eight points, with five from Nebo, to cut the lead to 44-38 with about 14 minutes remaining.

It was Quickley who got the Wildcats going again, making 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the lead to 50-38 about a minute later. Texas A&M's offense went cold after that and the Aggies managed just four free throws until Jackson's dunk with six minutes left.

Quickley, who was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week for his work last week, continued his surge Tuesday by outdoing his previous career high of the five 3-pointers he made against Alabama on Jan. 11. It’s his third straight game with 20 points or more and his 17th in a row with at least 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Quickley seems to get better every game and is peaking at the right time as conference play winds down and the league tournament approaches. His ability to knock down 3-pointers with ease makes it difficult to slow him and the Wildcats down.

Texas A&M: The Aggies had discovered some offense during their winning streak but had trouble scoring Tuesday when they went long stretches without points in their worst offensive performance of the season. They'll need to figure out how to be more effective on offense if they hope to close out the season strong.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Auburn on Saturday after losing to the Tigers 75-66 on Feb. 1.

Texas A&M: Visits LSU on Saturday. The Aggies lost to the Tigers 89-85 in overtime in their first meeting this season.

---

1st Half
UK Wildcats 36
TEXAM Aggies 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:56 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 0-2
19:33 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 2-2
19:16 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 2-5
18:59   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
18:49   Josh Nebo missed hook shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:41 +2 Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 4-5
18:22 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 4-8
18:08 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 7-8
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
17:40   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:34 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 10-8
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
17:16   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
17:16 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
17:16 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
16:57 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 12-11
16:40 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 15-11
16:23   Traveling violation turnover on Emanuel Miller  
16:15   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
16:09 +2 Ashton Hagans made driving dunk 17-11
15:47 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 17-14
15:22   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:15 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk 19-14
15:01   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
15:01   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wendell Mitchell  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
14:23   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Aku  
14:11   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
14:11   Turnover on Nick Richards  
13:54   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
13:48   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
13:35 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley 21-14
13:11   Emanuel Miller missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:57   EJ Montgomery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
12:41   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
12:26   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
12:16 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 24-14
11:56   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
11:31   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
11:05   Andre Gordon missed floating jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
10:56   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
10:38 +2 Quenton Jackson made running Jump Shot, assist by Andre Gordon 24-16
10:10   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
10:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:08 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 26-16
9:48   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
9:40   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
9:33   Josh Nebo missed hook shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
9:31   Savion Flagg missed dunk  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
9:21   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
9:21 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
9:21   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
8:55   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
8:28   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
8:17   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:17   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Emanuel Miller missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Immanuel Quickley  
7:35   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
7:29   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
7:12 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Emanuel Miller 26-19
7:03   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
7:03   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
6:49 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 26-22
6:28   Bad pass turnover on EJ Montgomery  
6:05   Traveling violation turnover on Savion Flagg  
5:47   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
5:36   EJ Montgomery missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
5:27 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 29-22
5:09 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 29-24
4:53   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
4:34   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
4:24   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Maxey  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:59 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 31-24
3:29   Josh Nebo missed dunk  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
3:04   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
2:54 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
2:54   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
2:28   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
2:03   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
1:37 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 34-25
1:15   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
1:05 +2 EJ Montgomery made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 36-25
40.0   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
33.0   30-second timeout called  
12.0   Immanuel Quickley missed running Jump Shot  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
7.0   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
7.0 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
7.0 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
2.0   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 33
TEXAM Aggies 33

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot 38-27
19:13   Josh Nebo missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
19:11   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:47   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
18:16   Savion Flagg missed floating jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
18:06   Emanuel Miller missed dunk  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:57 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 41-27
17:54   30-second timeout called  
17:54   Commercial timeout called  
17:51   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
17:34   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
17:26 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 41-30
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
16:53 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 43-30
16:53   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
16:53 +1 Ashton Hagans made free throw 44-30
16:35   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
16:25 +2 Josh Nebo made alley-oop shot, assist by Savion Flagg 44-32
16:00   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
15:52 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 44-35
15:49   30-second timeout called  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Immanuel Quickley missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Josh Nebo  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
14:58   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
14:58   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:58 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-36
14:41   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
14:29   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
14:29   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
14:16 +2 Josh Nebo made alley-oop shot, assist by Savion Flagg 44-38
13:56 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 47-38
13:36   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
13:36   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
13:07 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 50-38
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery  
12:13   Jay Jay Chandler missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
11:53   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
11:23   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
11:02   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
10:19   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
9:24 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Nate Sestina 52-38
9:09   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
9:09 +1 Savion Flagg made 1st of 2 free throws 52-39
9:09 +1 Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-40
8:43   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
8:26   Savion Flagg missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
8:03   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:03   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
8:03   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
7:53 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
7:53 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-42
7:35 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 55-42
7:10   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
7:10   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
6:33   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:12   Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery  
6:12   Turnover on EJ Montgomery  
5:59 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk, assist by Savion Flagg 55-44
5:35 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 57-44
5:15 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 57-47
4:44   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
4:44   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo  
4:03   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:54 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 57-50
3:52   30-second timeout called  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
3:10   Wendell Mitchell missed driving dunk  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
2:55   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
2:25   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
2:04 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 59-50
1:46   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
1:46 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 59-51
1:46   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
1:22 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 62-51
1:06 +2 Wendell Mitchell made driving layup 62-53
1:06   Full timeout called  
58.0   Personal foul on Savion Flagg  
56.0   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
56.0 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
56.0 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-53
47.0 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Wendell Mitchell 64-55
47.0   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
47.0 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 65-55
47.0   Tyrese Maxey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
41.0   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
39.0   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
39.0 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 66-55
39.0 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-55
30.0 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 67-58
27.0   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
27.0 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 68-58
27.0 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-58
18.0 +2 Wendell Mitchell made driving layup 69-60
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
A. Hagans
0 G
S. Flagg
1 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
41.7 Field Goal % 40.1
28.1 Three Point % 35.0
81.2 Free Throw % 59.0
+ 2 Wendell Mitchell made driving layup 18.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler 27.0
+ 3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 30.0
+ 1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Josh Nebo 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Richards 39.0
  Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo 47.0
Team Stats
Points 69 60
Field Goals 24-46 (52.2%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 23
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 25 16
Team 0 3
Assists 17 13
Steals 5 3
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
I. Quickley G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
W. Mitchell G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
