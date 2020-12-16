|
20:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu vs. Theo John (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses two point layup
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses two point layup
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point dunk (Myles Cale assists)
|
2-0
|
18:47
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
18:47
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-0
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
3-2
|
18:14
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
Theo John makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
3-5
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
6-5
|
16:46
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Justin Lewis shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-5
|
16:35
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
10-5
|
14:55
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
12-5
|
14:18
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
15-5
|
13:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot
|
15-7
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
17-7
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-8
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-9
|
11:53
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Cain steals)
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point dunk
|
17-11
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Aiken makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
20-11
|
11:17
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point jump shot
|
20-13
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
22-13
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
22-15
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
|
24-15
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point jump shot (Justin Lewis assists)
|
24-17
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses two point layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jamal Cain personal foul
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-17
|
7:22
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Takal Molson shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-18
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-19
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point jump shot
|
28-19
|
6:11
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Dawson Garcia's two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Koby McEwen offensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Takal Molson's two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
|
28-21
|
5:25
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point dunk
|
28-23
|
4:13
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu personal foul
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Aiken steals)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
D.J. Carton shooting foul
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-23
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-23
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Theo John assists)
|
30-25
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot
|
32-25
|
2:35
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot
|
32-28
|
2:19
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia personal foul
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point dunk
|
34-28
|
0:50
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|