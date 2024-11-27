CBS Sports will feast on Thanksgiving Day with NFL action to kick off the day featuring the Bears vs. Lions followed this year by college basketball -- featuring a neutral site game between No. 19 Arkansas and Illinois – to help settle the stomach in the evening directly after the NFL game concludes. It's the first time CBS will carry a college hoops game on Turkey Day, so as expected, CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg has some thoughts on the special occasion special occasion.

I talked with Kellogg to preview the game and talk through some early-season storylines. He ran through everything from Arkansas-Illinois, early surprises he's seen this season and teams that have caught his eye more than others.

Kellogg has watched more hoops in the last month than most will watch all season. And he has plenty of thoughts about how 2024-25 has gone thus far -- and which teams will help decide how it ends.

The interview below has been edited for length and clarity.

What are your expectations for Thursday's game between Arkansas and Illinois?

Kellogg: Two really intriguing young and talented teams. When you look at Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Morez Johnson -- Illinois has some really nice pieces. Brad Underwood is a perennially undervalued and underrated coach who has had success wherever he's been. And, of course, John Calipari -- he's a Hall of Famer with a talented team. Arkansas does a good job of pressuring the ball and looking to score in transition. The question for Illinois, though, is consistency in shooting from the perimeter. I think they have capable shooters, but they haven't quite translated their forms into results yet.

Offensively, Illinois is talented, but they need to develop more physicality. It's tough for young players to reach that level during the course of a season. Against Alabama, for instance, they got bumped around but fought back, showing resilience and competitive spirit. However, they were a little too loose with the ball and couldn't fully match Alabama's physicality.

Is it strange seeing John Calipari rocking white and cardinal at Arkansas now?

Kellogg: It has been strange! After his time at Memphis and Kentucky, it's definitely an adjustment. But I think it's going to be harder for coaches to stay in one place for a long time though, especially at high-profile programs.

The demands, scrutiny, and expectations are constant, particularly at a place like Kentucky. A 10-year stint there might feel like 20 years anywhere else. Calipari did a phenomenal job in Kentucky, and I'm excited to see how he builds something new in Arkansas—a place with a rich history and tradition, hungry for success.

He's in a new place and seems to have adapted his approach to roster building. Historically, he focused on one-and-done players, but now he's blending transfer portal talent with younger recruits. What do you think is the best way to build a roster in today's game?

Kellogg: There's a concept called "equifinality" — it means there are multiple ways to achieve great results. The key is recognizing who you are as a program. Kentucky is different from Arkansas, which is different from Xavier or Auburn.

For example, I saw Drake recently—they've embraced a unique formula. They brought in four starters from Division II national championship teams, blended them with other pieces, and it's working beautifully. That's not something we saw five years ago.

The best approach now seems to be a hybrid: recruiting high-level high school players, particularly from your region, and supplementing them with experienced, older players from the transfer portal. To Calipari's credit, he's always been adaptable. He was ahead of the curve with one-and-done recruiting, and now he's evolving again.

Speaking of one-and-dones, the last team to win a championship largely built on that team-building focus was Duke in 2015. What do you make of this year's Duke squad, which has a similar makeup?

Kellogg: They're impressive. Cooper Flagg, the top recruit, has lived up to the hype, but it's more than just him. They've got a solid mix of young talent. But youth is always a challenge when it comes to championship aspirations.

Teams like Duke and Kentucky that succeeded with one-and-dones also had experienced players in key roles—guys like Darius Miller on that 2012 Kentucky team that won the championship and Quinn Cook on that 2015 Duke team that won the championship. This Duke team is primarily reliant on freshmen, which can be a tough road to navigate.

Let's go big picture here. What teams have stood out to you early in the season so far?

Kellogg: Drake has been fantastic—they beat Vanderbilt in the Charleston Classic. Wisconsin has been quietly solid, as always, with standout performances from (John) Blackwell and (Steven) Crowl. Florida and Nebraska have impressed, and Liberty had a big win against Kansas State over the weekend.

Tennessee has been dominant, and Gonzaga is always impressive. And Kentucky's older roster gives them a clear identity, which makes them intriguing to watch.

Which players have impressed you so far?

Kellogg: RJ Luis at St. John's has been impressive. Bennett Stirtz from Drake was phenomenal in the Charleston Classic. Cooper Flagg is as advertised, and Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and Tre Johnson have all been excellent.

Veterans like Johni Broome have also elevated their games. He's consistently leading and producing at a high level, which has been great to see, and Auburn has looked like the real deal on top of that.

If you can, I want you to look into your crystal ball and tell me what it says about how this season ends. Which teams will be in the Final Four in San Antonio next spring competing for a national championship?

Kellogg: It's too early for that! I don't think rankings should even exist until after December.

That said, I'll give you a mix of top-tier teams and some wild cards. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and UConn look like strong contenders. That's my top tier.

From the next tier, keep an eye on Wisconsin, Xavier, and maybe Drake or Arizona State as potential surprises who could make deep runs.