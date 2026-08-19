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Shaquil Bender

  • LNGBCH
  • #2
  • G

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 185 lbs
Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA
Class: Senior

Last Game

Sun, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Hawaii Warriors (24-9)
  • Stan Sheriff Center
84
Final
75
Game Recap

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 21.8 10.8 41.4 1.8 1.4

Top Shaquil Bender News

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UCIRV
 15-5 23-12
HAWAII
 14-6 24-9
CALSD
 12-8 23-11
CSN
 12-8 20-14
CSFULL
 12-8 18-16
UCDAV
 11-9 19-14
UCSB
 11-9 18-14
CPOLY
 10-10 14-19
LNGBCH
 6-14 10-22
UCRIV
 5-15 10-22
CSBAK
 2-18 8-24
Full Standings