|
|
|KSTATE
|TCU
No. 3 TCU looks to prove doubters wrong, takes on No. 10 Kansas State
No. 3 TCU looks to prove doubters wrong, takes on No. 10 Kansas State
TCU may sit No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but the Horned Frogs view Saturday's Big 12 Championship against No. 10 Kansas State at Arlington, Texas, as a must-win affair.
A loss to the Wildcats could open the door for No. 5 Ohio State to possibly slide ahead of TCU (12-0) and claim one of the four spots.
But fretting about losing isn't of interest to Horned Frogs star quarterback Max Duggan, who is aiming to maintain perspective despite how much is at stake.
"It's the next game, but I don't think we need to make it bigger than it needs to be," Duggan said. "It's a football game, we have to prepare the same way and we're going to go into it with the same mindset. ... The lights aren't going to be brighter and nothing is going to be different."
Coach Sonny Dykes feels TCU's resume is solid and that there should be no debate that his team is one of the best four in the nation. The Horned Frogs have started 12-0 for just the third time in program history and have scored more than 40 points on six occasions.
"As I've said all along, I think this is different," Dykes said. "I think college football is different. I think this committee is different, and I think the Big 12 is viewed differently (than the past).
"It's a gauntlet. I think the people that really study the game know how good this team is. To go through this thing undefeated and win these road games shows that we have a good football team."
Duggan, a rising Heisman Trophy candidate, has passed for 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Only Trevone Boykin (33 in 2014, 31 in 2015) has thrown more touchdowns in a single season in TCU history.
Running back Kendre Miller is also enjoying a big season. He has rushed for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kansas State (9-3) has won three consecutive games and put a major scare into the Horned Frogs when they met Oct. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Wildcats led by 18 points in the second quarter before TCU scored the game's final 28 points to record a 38-28 victory.
That scare is certainly on the minds of the Horned Frogs, while Kansas State is now playing its best football of the season.
The Wildcats have averaged 40.2 points over their last five games, scoring 47 or more in three of those contests.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is well aware few people think his club can win the championship game.
"Our guys have really risen up," Klieman said. "Especially when people have doubted them, they've risen to the top and I can't say enough about our team leaders and about our captains because they control that locker room and this player-led team has taken ownership in it."
Running back Deuce Vaughn is stamping his name as one of the top running backs in Wildcats' history. He has rushed for 1,295 yards and is just the third player in program history to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons -- joining College Hall of Famer Darren Sproles (three straight from 2002-04) and Daniel Thomas (2009-10).
Vaughn ranks second in school history with 3,341 career rushing yards, trailing Sproles (4,979).
With Adrian Martinez (leg) questionable at best, Will Howard will again be the starting quarterback for Kansas State.
Howard has thrown 13 touchdown passes against two interceptions in five appearances this season and he's ready for the challenge.
"The job isn't finished," Howard said. "We have one more and we have to finish it out. This is a very big game coming up, obviously, but we're going to be ready."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|5
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|97
|116
|Total Plays
|20
|20
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|39
|Rush Attempts
|8
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|60
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|6-12
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|11
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|97
|TOTAL YDS
|116
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|6/12
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|7
|29
|0
|8
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|47.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|6/11
|77
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|2
|2
|57
|0
|53
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KSTATE 50(12:43 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:23 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford; B.Clark at KST 50.
1 & 10 - KSTATE(13:23 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn. PENALTY on TCU-M.Bradford Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 41(14:02 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at KST 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(14:37 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KST 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 29(14:48 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 49 yards to KST 22 Center-B.Matiscik. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 22. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hayes at KST 33.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TCU 34(14:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-G.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 34(14:55 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 34(0:10 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TCU 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zentner at TCU 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - KSTATE 6(0:22 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 6. Catch made by B.Sinnott at TCU 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Sinnott for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 12(0:56 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 6.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KSTATE 12(1:01 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(1:23 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by P.Brooks at TCU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Clark at TCU 12.
|+40 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 45(2:01 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 45. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at TCU 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(2:30 - 1st) M.Knowles rushed to KST 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KST 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - TCU 45(2:36 - 1st) G.Kell 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 37(2:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 37(2:47 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(3:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green; D.Cheatum at KST 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(3:56 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 40 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at KST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:06 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 39 yards to TCU 39 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by T.Bowman.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:11 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:20 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(4:55 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KST 22.
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 2. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Banks at KST 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 1(5:04 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 1. Catch made by T.Barber at KST 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Barber for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 4(5:42 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KST 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green; V.Payne at KST 1.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 10(6:27 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KST 4 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Boye-Doe at KST 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(7:02 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 13. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 10.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 24(7:40 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(8:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:06 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 25.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - TCU 30(9:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by G.Spivey at KST 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TCU 30(9:49 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 34(10:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(10:59 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 34.
|+53 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 10(11:31 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 10. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 8(11:57 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TCU 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 43(12:08 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 56 yards to TCU 1 Center-R.Plattner. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 1. Tackled by M.Maschmeier; J.Clifton at TCU 8.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(12:13 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(12:48 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:19 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; B.Clark at KST 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 30(13:55 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 30. Gain of 8 yards. P.Brooks ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 32(14:32 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(14:52 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford M.Perry at KST 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Perry N.Obiazor at KST 28.
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
7
7
2nd 12:43 ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
7
0
2nd 7:58 ESPN
-
VALPO
NMEXST
0
055 O/U
-31.5
Sat 3:00pm FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 4:00pm CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
0
057 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
064 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX