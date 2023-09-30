Drive Chart
|
|
|BALLST
|WMICH
|
|
|166.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|169.0
|
|
|118.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|195.8
|
|
|285.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|364.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|50/82
|480
|3
|5
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|16/25
|118
|0
|0
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|6/13
|69
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|58
|234
|1
|31
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|23
|87
|0
|25
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|18
|82
|1
|24
|
C. Spegal
|C. Spegal
|10
|57
|1
|14
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|17
|10
|0
|16
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|8
|-12
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Koziol
|T. Koziol
|19
|156
|1
|17
|
Q. Magwood
|Q. Magwood
|15
|131
|0
|22
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|111
|1
|27
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|6
|88
|1
|27
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|7
|81
|0
|28
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|5
|37
|0
|12
|
N. Presley
|N. Presley
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Webster
|M. Webster
|3
|8
|0
|9
|
N. Munson
|N. Munson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Courville
|J. Courville
|3/5
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet
|T. Bourguet
|27/54
|348
|1
|1
|
J. Salopek
|J. Salopek
|36/53
|281
|1
|2
|
H. Wolff
|H. Wolff
|3/9
|47
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buckley
|J. Buckley
|81
|501
|4
|75
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|45
|149
|1
|15
|
J. Salopek
|J. Salopek
|15
|41
|0
|14
|
T. Bourguet
|T. Bourguet
|21
|35
|0
|29
|
K. King
|K. King
|9
|29
|1
|7
|
J. Hailey
|J. Hailey
|6
|19
|0
|7
|
H. Wolff
|H. Wolff
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
C. Hester
|C. Hester
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
M. Hrabowski
|M. Hrabowski
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Kneeland
|M. Kneeland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Womack
|K. Womack
|12
|144
|0
|34
|
A. Sambucci
|A. Sambucci
|6
|134
|1
|64
|
B. Bosma
|B. Bosma
|5
|97
|0
|43
|
A. Hence
|A. Hence
|11
|82
|1
|14
|
M. Dieudonne
|M. Dieudonne
|8
|78
|0
|19
|
J. Galloway
|J. Galloway
|10
|55
|0
|19
|
L. Thomas
|L. Thomas
|7
|41
|0
|17
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|4
|21
|0
|12
|
K. King
|K. King
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Morris
|K. Morris
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Buckley
|J. Buckley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hallock
|T. Hallock
|0-0
|0
|2
|
A. Enechukwu
|A. Enechukwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Lovely
|K. Lovely
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke
|P. Domschke
|2/2
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD