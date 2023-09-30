away team background logo
1234T
Ball St. 1-3
W. Michigan 1-3
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 166.8 AVG PASS YDS 169.0
118.5 AVG RUSH YDS 195.8
285.3 AVG TOTAL YDS 364.8
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.0% 480 3 5 110.0
K. Semonza 50/82 480 3 5
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 118 0 0 103.7
L. Hatcher 16/25 118 0 0
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 69 0 0 90.7
K. Kelly 6/13 69 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 234 1
M. Cooper 58 234 1 31
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 87 0
K. Kelly 23 87 0 25
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 82 1
R. Barfield 18 82 1 24
C. Spegal 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 57 1
C. Spegal 10 57 1 14
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
V. Pemberton 4 12 0 11
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 10 0
K. Semonza 17 10 0 16
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Gillie 1 4 0 4
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -12 1
L. Hatcher 8 -12 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Koziol 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 156 1
T. Koziol 19 156 1 17
Q. Magwood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 131 0
Q. Magwood 15 131 0 22
T. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
T. Robinson 6 111 1 27
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
R. Barfield 6 88 1 27
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
A. Edwards 7 81 0 28
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
M. Gillie 5 37 0 12
N. Presley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Presley 4 24 0 9
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Cooper 2 13 0 8
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Kelly 2 11 0 13
J. Morris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morris 1 8 0 8
M. Webster 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Webster 3 8 0 9
N. Munson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Munson 1 0 0 0
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
V. Pemberton 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Malry 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Malry 0-0 0 1
T. Potts 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Potts 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Courville 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 8/8
J. Courville 3/5 0 8/8 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Bourguet 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 348 1 1 106.5
T. Bourguet 27/54 348 1 1
J. Salopek 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 281 1 2 111.1
J. Salopek 36/53 281 1 2
H. Wolff 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 47 0 0 77.2
H. Wolff 3/9 47 0 0
Z. Abdus-Salaam 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 1 -200.0
Z. Abdus-Salaam 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Buckley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 501 4
J. Buckley 81 501 4 75
Z. Abdus-Salaam 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 149 1
Z. Abdus-Salaam 45 149 1 15
J. Salopek 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 41 0
J. Salopek 15 41 0 14
T. Bourguet 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 35 0
T. Bourguet 21 35 0 29
K. King 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 1
K. King 9 29 1 7
J. Hailey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Hailey 6 19 0 7
H. Wolff 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
H. Wolff 3 5 0 8
C. Hester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Hester 1 1 1 1
M. Hrabowski 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Hrabowski 1 1 0 1
M. Kneeland 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Kneeland 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Womack 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 144 0
K. Womack 12 144 0 34
A. Sambucci 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 134 1
A. Sambucci 6 134 1 64
B. Bosma 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 97 0
B. Bosma 5 97 0 43
A. Hence 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 1
A. Hence 11 82 1 14
M. Dieudonne 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 0
M. Dieudonne 8 78 0 19
J. Galloway 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 55 0
J. Galloway 10 55 0 19
L. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 0
L. Thomas 7 41 0 17
Z. Abdus-Salaam 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
Z. Abdus-Salaam 4 21 0 12
K. King 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. King 1 14 0 14
K. Morris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Morris 1 6 0 6
J. Buckley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Buckley 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hallock 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Hallock 0-0 0 2
A. Enechukwu 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Enechukwu 0-0 0 1
K. Lovely 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Lovely 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Domschke 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 11/11
P. Domschke 2/2 0 11/11 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
