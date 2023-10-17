away team background logo
home team background logo
Drive Chart
WKY
JAXST

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Hilltoppers 4-2 -----
Gamecocks 5-2 -----
Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium Jacksonville, AL
 286.7 AVG PASS YDS 67.0
103.3 AVG RUSH YDS 208.0
390 AVG TOTAL YDS 275
Western Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1658 14 3 134.1
A. Reed 149/245 1658 14 3
T. Helton 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 65 1 0 275.2
T. Helton 5/5 65 1 0
B. Barron 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% -3 0 1 -62.6
B. Barron 1/2 -3 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Stepp 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 180 2
M. Stepp 36 180 2 56
L. Sanders 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 127 0
L. Sanders 20 127 0 56
D. Ervin-Poindexter 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 115 1
D. Ervin-Poindexter 26 115 1 18
E. Young 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 87 1
E. Young 29 87 1 14
A. Reed 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 74 3
A. Reed 24 74 3 16
K. Hutchinson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 1
K. Hutchinson 3 29 1 23
E. Messer 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
E. Messer 1 18 0 18
M. Corley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
M. Corley 3 7 0 6
T. Helton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Helton 1 0 0 0
B. Barron 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
B. Barron 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 543 5
M. Corley 37 543 5 70
E. Messer 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 299 3
E. Messer 24 299 3 35
J. Holiday 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 136 1
J. Holiday 10 136 1 38
D. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 132 1
D. Smith 14 132 1 42
M. Barry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 1
M. Barry 7 129 1 51
B. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 1
B. Smith 10 118 1 21
R. Helms 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 1
R. Helms 7 83 1 30
D. Ervin-Poindexter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 78 1
D. Ervin-Poindexter 10 78 1 18
C. Burt Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
C. Burt Jr. 9 62 0 16
K. Hutchinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 56 0
K. Hutchinson 10 56 0 19
M. Stepp 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
M. Stepp 5 42 0 23
Z. Capers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
Z. Capers 3 18 0 14
A. Key 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Key 2 12 0 8
E. Young 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
E. Young 3 9 0 6
D. Alleyne 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Alleyne 1 8 1 8
L. Sanders 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
L. Sanders 2 -2 0 1
B. Barron 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
B. Barron 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker 0-0 0 1
A. Key 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Key 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Johnson Jr. 0-0 0 1
V. Marshall 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Marshall 0-0 0 1
U. Stout 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
U. Stout 0-0 0 1
B. Washington 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Washington 0-0 0 1
H. Wheeler 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Wheeler 0-0 0 1
T. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carneiro 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 23/24
L. Carneiro 6/6 0 23/24 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Jacksonville State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Smothers 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 638 5 2 121.7
L. Smothers 58/102 638 5 2
Z. Webb 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.0% 421 2 2 104.5
Z. Webb 31/66 421 2 2
A. Frye 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 51 0 0 84.4
A. Frye 5/11 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jackson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 578 4
M. Jackson 104 578 4 48
L. Smothers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 253 6
L. Smothers 65 253 6 41
Z. Webb 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 189 1
Z. Webb 34 189 1 61
R. Wiggins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 156 2
R. Wiggins 28 156 2 22
A. Lewis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 114 0
A. Lewis 26 114 0 25
R. Bennett 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 49 0
R. Bennett 17 49 0 13
J. Evans 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 35 4
J. Evans 14 35 4 12
A. Frye 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
A. Frye 7 23 0 11
S. Galban 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
S. Galban 5 18 0 10
T. Smoot 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Smoot 4 18 0 5
J. Dawson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Dawson 1 12 0 12
K. Sims 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
K. Sims 4 8 0 4
J. Jones 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jones 1 5 0 5
J. Bowie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Bowie 1 1 0 1
W. Pieroni 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
W. Pieroni 1 -24 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Carter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 325 2
P. Carter 18 325 2 63
Q. Lane 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 167 1
Q. Lane 14 167 1 30
S. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 148 2
S. Brown 11 148 2 31
M. Pettway 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
M. Pettway 10 116 1 37
S. Galban 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 1
S. Galban 8 80 1 23
M. Jackson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 73 0
M. Jackson 13 73 0 16
J. Joiner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 0
J. Joiner 7 72 0 22
A. Lewis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
A. Lewis 3 42 0 19
R. Wiggins 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
R. Wiggins 4 38 0 17
J. McCants 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. McCants 1 28 0 28
J. Barrick 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Barrick 2 15 0 8
B. Rechsteiner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Rechsteiner 1 5 0 5
J. Evans 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Evans 1 2 0 2
C. Lambert 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Lambert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Drake 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 0-0 0 1
J. Bustamante 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bustamante 0-0 0 1
C. Hardie 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hardie 0-0 0 1
K. Fuqua 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fuqua 0-0 0 1
J. Harris 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Harris 0-0 0 1
J. Mack 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mack 0-0 0 1
K. McCray 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. McCray 0-0 0 1
K. Tarnue 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Tarnue 0-0 0 2
L. Worth 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Worth 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Karajic 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 23/24
A. Karajic 7/12 0 23/24 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola