Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|JAXST
|
|
|286.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|67.0
|
|
|103.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|208.0
|
|
|390
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|149/245
|1658
|14
|3
|
T. Helton
|T. Helton
|5/5
|65
|1
|0
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1/2
|-3
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp
|M. Stepp
|36
|180
|2
|56
|
L. Sanders
|L. Sanders
|20
|127
|0
|56
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|26
|115
|1
|18
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|29
|87
|1
|14
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|24
|74
|3
|16
|
K. Hutchinson
|K. Hutchinson
|3
|29
|1
|23
|
E. Messer
|E. Messer
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Corley
|M. Corley
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Helton
|T. Helton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley
|M. Corley
|37
|543
|5
|70
|
E. Messer
|E. Messer
|24
|299
|3
|35
|
J. Holiday
|J. Holiday
|10
|136
|1
|38
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|14
|132
|1
|42
|
M. Barry
|M. Barry
|7
|129
|1
|51
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|10
|118
|1
|21
|
R. Helms
|R. Helms
|7
|83
|1
|30
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|10
|78
|1
|18
|
C. Burt Jr.
|C. Burt Jr.
|9
|62
|0
|16
|
K. Hutchinson
|K. Hutchinson
|10
|56
|0
|19
|
M. Stepp
|M. Stepp
|5
|42
|0
|23
|
Z. Capers
|Z. Capers
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Key
|A. Key
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Alleyne
|D. Alleyne
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
L. Sanders
|L. Sanders
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
B. Barron
|B. Barron
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Baker
|D. Baker
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Key
|A. Key
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Johnson Jr.
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
V. Marshall
|V. Marshall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
U. Stout
|U. Stout
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Washington
|B. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Wheeler
|H. Wheeler
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carneiro
|L. Carneiro
|6/6
|0
|23/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|58/102
|638
|5
|2
|
Z. Webb
|Z. Webb
|31/66
|421
|2
|2
|
A. Frye
|A. Frye
|5/11
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|104
|578
|4
|48
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|65
|253
|6
|41
|
Z. Webb
|Z. Webb
|34
|189
|1
|61
|
R. Wiggins
|R. Wiggins
|28
|156
|2
|22
|
A. Lewis
|A. Lewis
|26
|114
|0
|25
|
R. Bennett
|R. Bennett
|17
|49
|0
|13
|
J. Evans
|J. Evans
|14
|35
|4
|12
|
A. Frye
|A. Frye
|7
|23
|0
|11
|
S. Galban
|S. Galban
|5
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Smoot
|T. Smoot
|4
|18
|0
|5
|
J. Dawson
|J. Dawson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Sims
|K. Sims
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Bowie
|J. Bowie
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Pieroni
|W. Pieroni
|1
|-24
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Carter
|P. Carter
|18
|325
|2
|63
|
Q. Lane
|Q. Lane
|14
|167
|1
|30
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|11
|148
|2
|31
|
M. Pettway
|M. Pettway
|10
|116
|1
|37
|
S. Galban
|S. Galban
|8
|80
|1
|23
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|13
|73
|0
|16
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|7
|72
|0
|22
|
A. Lewis
|A. Lewis
|3
|42
|0
|19
|
R. Wiggins
|R. Wiggins
|4
|38
|0
|17
|
J. McCants
|J. McCants
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Barrick
|J. Barrick
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Rechsteiner
|B. Rechsteiner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Evans
|J. Evans
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Lambert
|C. Lambert
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Drake
|Q. Drake
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Bustamante
|J. Bustamante
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Hardie
|C. Hardie
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Fuqua
|K. Fuqua
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Mack
|J. Mack
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. McCray
|K. McCray
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Tarnue
|K. Tarnue
|0-0
|0
|2
|
L. Worth
|L. Worth
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic
|A. Karajic
|7/12
|0
|23/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD