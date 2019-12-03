Drive Chart
No. 17 Memphis, No. 20 Cincy rematch for AAC title

While preparing his team for Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game, Memphis coach Mike Norvell finds himself the subject of speculation surrounding coaching vacancies at Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri, as well as Florida State.

It all comes with success, Norvell said this week after his No. 17 Tigers (11-1, 7-1 AAC) won their third consecutive AAC West Division crown by beating East champ No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1 AAC) last Friday to earn home-field advantage for the title-game rematch.

"I'm grateful to be a part of a program that is continuing to grow as a national brand of what we're doing," Norvell told reporters this week. "It is a compliment that people think well of our program, but my focus this week is about this game. We're absolutely excited about the opportunity to compete for a championship."

The AAC's title contest is one of five conference championship games that will be rematches of regular-season meetings, but it's the only one that will be a rematch of the previous weekend. The Tigers hosted the Bearcats in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium the day after Thanksgiving, winning 34-24 with quarterback Brady White throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns and running back Kenneth Gainwell rushing for 87 on just 15 carries.

"It's unique," Norvell said of the immediate rematch. "It's the first time I've ever had the experience of playing an opponent back-to-back weeks. I think you have to approach each week as a separate entity. We learned some things last week probably getting a better sense of match-ups.

"Obviously, they had a plan of attack as well as we did. There's going to be some adjustments made. There's going to be some things you take from the experience and try to put your guys in the best position to be successful. But it's going to be a unique week of preparation."

There likely will be one key difference this time. Cincy coach Luke Fickell held out starting quarterback Desmond Ridder last week as a precaution to protect the sophomore from further harm to his injured shoulder.

"Desmond Ridder is our starting quarterback," Fickell said. "He's been our starting quarterback for two years. That's who we are, that's what we do. Obviously, last week was a unique situation, but that doesn't change what Des has done to get us to this point."

In his first college start, redshirt freshman Ben Bryant completed 20 of 32 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown at Memphis but was picked off twice. He also was sacked five times to end up with negative rushing yardage.

Norvell said the Tigers will prepare for both quarterbacks. Memphis will be without a key defender with the season-ending foot injury to veteran cornerback T.J. Carter, who had made 39 consecutive starts. Senior Chris Claybrooks, who returned the opening kickoff against Cincinnati 94 yards for a touchdown, will start in Carter's spot.

This will be the first trip to the AAC title game for Fickell and the Bearcats, while Memphis is looking for its first win after losing the last two games at UFC, 62-55 in double overtime two seasons ago and 56-41 last year.

"They've been extremely competitive," Norvell said of those last two title games. "We actually had a lead in both of them, and we didn't do a good enough job finishing those games."

--Field Level Media

Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 1836 17 8 129.6
D. Ridder 149/265 1836 17 8
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 367 1 2 127.6
B. Bryant 26/44 367 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
217 1061 12
M. Warren II 217 1061 12 73
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 493 5
G. Doaks 91 493 5 53
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 432 1
D. Ridder 112 432 1 34
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
R. Montgomery 13 59 1 26
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 58 0
T. Tucker 5 58 0 19
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 32 1
B. Bryant 19 32 1 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 7 26 1 12
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Huber 1 13 0 13
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Sopko 1 2 0 2
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 534 2
A. Pierce 29 534 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 470 7
J. Deguara 34 470 7 73
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 326 2
R. Medaris 23 326 2 75
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 169 0
M. Mbodj 18 169 0 23
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 155 2
M. Warren II 18 155 2 30
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 136 0
J. Jackson 14 136 0 24
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
T. Geddis 8 110 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 0
T. Tucker 6 84 0 56
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 1
G. Doaks 8 70 1 28
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Whyle 2 51 0 32
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 1
L. Taylor 4 37 1 20
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Smith 2 19 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 3
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 3
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/17 43/43
S. Crosa 12/17 0 43/43 79
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Smith 2/2 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 3307 32 8 177.7
B. White 219/330 3307 32 8
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 109 0 0 127.7
C. Adair 10/15 109 0 0
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
A. Williams 1/1 29 0 0
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 1381 12
K. Gainwell 204 1381 12 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 325 3
K. Watkins 62 325 3 72
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 262 4
P. Taylor Jr. 59 262 4 21
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 233 3
A. Gibson 20 233 3 78
R. Clark 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 85 1
R. Clark 26 85 1 10
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 78 0
T. Samuel 15 78 0 18
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
T. Taylor 11 30 0 9
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 26 1
C. Adair 2 26 1 22
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
M. Weaver 5 21 0 8
M. Quinn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
M. Quinn 6 18 0 7
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
C. Austin III 2 9 1 7
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Jones 1 8 0 8
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 -32 2
B. White 46 -32 2 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 979 9
D. Coxie 59 979 9 59
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 604 7
A. Gibson 29 604 7 73
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 518 4
K. Jones 34 518 4 65
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 492 3
K. Gainwell 41 492 3 68
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 335 2
J. Magnifico 20 335 2 58
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 276 3
C. Austin III 14 276 3 46
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
P. Williams 5 49 0 23
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
P. Taylor Jr. 5 45 0 22
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
K. Watkins 5 40 1 24
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
T. Washington 3 32 0 26
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Samuel 5 18 0 8
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 2
K. Wilson 3 14 2 6
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Taylor 2 13 0 10
C. Fairman 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Fairman 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Dykes 2 9 0 5
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Daniel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Daniel 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Thomas 0-0 0 1
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pickens 0-0 0 1
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 0-0 0 1
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Johnson 0-0 0 2
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Francis 0-0 0 1
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hall 0-0 0 1
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Blake Jr. 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/16 60/61
R. Patterson 14/16 0 60/61 102
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
