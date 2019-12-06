Drive Chart
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Lane Kiffin has Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA title game for the second time in three years, his 2017 champion Owls set to match up against the reigning league champs from UAB.

So that's where he'll be on Saturday.

No one knows where he'll be on Sunday.

Kiffin's name tends to come up annually during coaching-search season, and this year is no exception. With higher-profile - and much-higher-paying - jobs like Ole Miss and Arkansas open, Kiffin has been asked plenty this week about his future and about speculation that he might be ready to head back to the SEC. He hasn't shed much light on the topic, plus said he hasn't talked to his team about what the rumor mill is churning either.

''I've never addressed that,'' Kiffin said. ''Maybe I'm wrong, but no matter where I've been, whatever's been going on, I've never addressed that with the team. ... It is what it is. And if you get mentioned for a job, it's usually because you're winning and a product of your coaches and players doing really well.''

FAU has become a winner under Kiffin. The Owls were 11-3, Conference USA champions and Boca Raton Bowl winners in 2017, slipped to 5-7 last year - ''we screwed up,'' Kiffin said - and rebounded this year to go 9-3 again. He hast 25 wins in three seasons, while FAU won only 23 games in the seven seasons before he arrived combined.

It's only natural that he's viewed as a big-time candidate again. He spent 2009 at Tennessee, then the next 3 1/2 seasons at USC before heading to Alabama as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator. The Owls hired him after their 2016 season, looking for big things.

They got them, at the relative bargain of about $1 million a year. Kiffin could make three or four times that much if he heads back to a spotlight job, a salary level that FAU simply can't compete with.

''In the third year of a program I think if you would have taken a poll of all people at this university and said, `we're playing in two championships and win one of them and have a chance to go to bowl for a 10-win season after having an 11-win season two years before,' everybody would have signed up,'' Kiffin said. ''Personally, I don't because I expect us to win a championship every year but I think for everyone else, they should be proud of that.''

Amid all the speculation, there is a game to play.

Before last season, home teams had won six consecutive C-USA title games. The last of those was FAU's 41-17 win over North Texas in 2017, Kiffin's first season and the largest margin of victory in any of the 14 previous title matchups. UAB snapped that trend by winning at Middle Tennessee for last season's title, and Blazers coach Bill Clark said that memory will matter on Saturday.

''Confidence is always a huge factor for every athlete. ... I think it's just, `All right, we're going into a tough environment against a great team and it's their home - but we have done this before,''' Clark said. ''We were able to do this last year. I do think that hopefully gives them confidence that it can be done again.''

Here's some of what to know:

UAB DEFENSE

UAB got to the title game with defense. The Blazers are ranked fifth nationally in total defense, giving up only 269.8 yards per game. They're fifth nationally against the run (giving up 92.3 yards per game) and sixth nationally against the pass (177.5). They're also aggressive; out of the 130 FBS teams, only 10 have picked up more penalty yards per game on average.

STRENGTH AGAINST STRENGTH

The Owls' forte is offense - they average 431 yards per game, second-best in the conference, and have scored at least 31 in each of their last six games. Only Alabama (12 games) and Clemson (seven) have longer streaks.

THE BEST

FAU leads the nation in turnover margin - one spot ahead of Kiffin's former employer, Alabama. The Owls have forced 29 turnovers and lost just 10 this season, the difference of 1.58 per game well ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide (1.33). Last year, FAU ranked 112th nationally in turnover margin.

COMMON OPPONENTS

The Owls and Blazers have four common opponents this season. Both beat Old Dominion and UTSA. Both also played Southern Miss and Western Kentucky; FAU went 2-0 against those schools, UAB went 0-2.

THE LAST TIME

UAB and FAU last played in 2014, the Blazers' final season before their hiatus. UAB led 28-7 going into the fourth quarter, the Owls rallied with three touchdowns in 10 minutes to tie the game but the Blazers prevailed 31-28 on a field goal with 2 seconds remaining. UAB also played on FAU's field last season in the Boca Raton Bowl, beating Northern Illinois 37-13.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 1907 15 13 149.4
T. Johnston III 121/204 1907 15 13
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 521 3 4 109.8
D. Hopkins 40/78 521 3 4
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
K. Greenwell 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 462 5
S. Brown 118 462 5 42
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 415 7
L. Stanley 86 415 7 25
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 409 2
J. Brown Jr. 78 409 2 33
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 235 1
D. Hopkins 60 235 1 78
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 195 1
T. Johnston III 65 195 1 19
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 168 0
J. Haden 45 168 0 21
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
L. Wooden 13 48 0 16
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Parham 1 11 0 11
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Mitchell 1 4 0 4
R. Mosley 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Mosley 1 4 0 4
D. Godfrey 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Godfrey 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 890 5
A. Watkins 44 890 5 67
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 608 6
K. Parham 29 608 6 67
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 545 4
M. Mitchell 33 545 4 76
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 94 1
H. Pittman 16 94 1 17
M. Grossman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
M. Grossman 8 73 0 15
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 1
L. Stanley 7 65 1 16
T. Blakes 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
T. Blakes 6 55 0 24
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Haden 3 37 0 33
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 1
G. Prince 4 23 1 14
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
S. Brown 3 16 0 11
K. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Davis 2 15 0 10
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 9 0
L. Wooden 4 9 0 10
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 1 0 5
S. Clinton 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Clinton 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Marshall 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Marshall 0-0 0 1
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Thomas V 0-0 0 1
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Turner 0-0 0 1
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Moll 0-0 0 1
W. Boler 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Boler 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/20 35/35
N. Vogel 16/20 0 35/35 83
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 3129 22 5 144.2
C. Robison 247/397 3129 22 5
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 120 1 1 133.6
N. Tronti 14/19 120 1 1
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
B. Robinson 1/1 41 0 0
J. Agner 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 1 70.4
J. Agner 3/5 30 0 1
T. Wessel 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
T. Wessel 1/1 6 0 0
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
J. Charles 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 583 9
M. Davidson 91 583 9 57
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 359 3
J. Charles 69 359 3 26
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 315 7
L. McCammon III 89 315 7 20
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 195 2
N. Tronti 44 195 2 35
C. Mason 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 166 0
C. Mason 30 166 0 24
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 146 1
D. Antoine 8 146 1 66
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 125 3
B. Emmons 22 125 3 40
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
D. Leconte 19 69 0 21
T. Tisdale 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
T. Tisdale 4 13 0 13
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
W. Wright 3 11 0 11
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
K. Dean Jr. 4 11 0 6
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Hayball 1 8 0 8
J. Agner 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Agner 2 -3 0 2
T. Wessel 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. Wessel 2 -3 0 0
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 -118 2
C. Robison 72 -118 2 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 965 6
H. Bryant 61 965 6 57
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 659 4
D. Antoine 56 659 4 57
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 501 2
T. Harrison 31 501 2 48
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 443 4
J. Mitchell 34 443 4 47
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 261 5
J. Raine 30 261 5 61
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 2
W. Wright 11 96 2 51
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 88 0
L. McCammon III 13 88 0 16
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 67 0
D. Cousart 12 67 0 17
J. Brunson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
J. Brunson 3 59 0 25
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
M. Davidson 4 46 0 30
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
J. Charles 6 46 0 19
C. Mason 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
C. Mason 3 42 0 26
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
N. Tronti 1 41 0 41
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Robinson 1 12 0 12
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Emmons 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Smith 0-0 0 2
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 8 0
M. Dotson 0-0 0 8
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Pierre 0-0 0 3
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Z. Gilbert 0-0 0 2
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Leroy 0-0 0 3
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brice 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/22 42/46
V. Rivas 16/22 0 42/46 90
A. Shahriari 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
A. Shahriari 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
