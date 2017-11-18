Drive Chart
No. 8 Ohio State routs Illinois, looks ahead to Michigan

  • Nov 18, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) No. 8 Ohio State can look ahead to Michigan and trying to find the narrow path back into the playoff hunt.

Coach Urban Meyer this week had refused to talk about the future beyond Saturday's game against Illinois, which ended in a 52-14 blowout by the Buckeyes in sheets of driving rain at Ohio Stadium.

The win, coupled with Wisconsin's victory over Michigan, made Ohio State (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten, CFP No. 9) the Big Ten East champion. If the Buckeyes can beat No. 19 Michigan in the annual rivalry game, and then upset No. 5 Wisconsin, scenarios exist that could see them chosen for the final four, even with two losses.

Unlikely but not impossible.

Illinois presented few problems Saturday. The Buckeyes scored on their first six possessions - including J.T. Barrett's 100th career touchdown pass - on the way to handing the Illini their ninth straight loss.

Barrett, playing in his last game at Ohio Stadium, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Buckeyes dominated from the opening kick.

''Winning in the Big Ten is difficult,'' said fifth-year senior center Billy Price, who started his school record 52nd straight game. ''It's rugged, it's physical. So to come out with everybody healthy, getting the victory, playing pretty well, executing at a high level for an offense, it feels good. We're moving on.''

Ohio State's defense limited the Illini (2-9, 0-9) to a season-low 105 yards. They didn't make a first down until near the end of the first half and finished with just five.

Barrett was 11 for 19 for 141 yards, with backups Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow playing most of the second half. Running back Mike Weber picked up 108 yards on 11 carries and scored twice, including on a 43-yard breakaway romp in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes led 28-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime when heavy rain rolled through Columbus, slowing the pace in a messy second half. They had 543 total yards of offense.

''If you stay in coaching long enough, you have games like this where the (other) team is better than you from start to finish,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said.

''They dominated us on both sides of the football,'' he said. ''We had an opportunity early on a third-down play and we got a penalty. It was all downhill from there.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The Illini were hapless as a second disappointing season under Smith drags on. With so many true freshmen on the field, the Big Ten's worst team had trouble doing anything against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes did what they were supposed to do, piling up points on Senior Day. On to Ann Arbor.

BARRETT'S FAREWELL TO THE `SHOE

In Barrett's last home game, he became the Ohio State leader in rushing yards among quarterbacks (3,070), eclipsing Braxton Miller's total.

The 22-year-old Texan, who now holds 35 Big Ten and school records, was honored along with 18 other seniors in a ceremony before the game.

''There's a last thing for everything,'' Barrett said. ''With that, I tried to do my best while playing here at Ohio Stadium.''

STARTERS GO BACK IN

After Haskins fumbled in the third quarter and Illinois' Ahmari Hayes ran it back for the touchdown, Meyer decided to put his starting offense back in the game as the rain picked up. It was 38-7 at that point.

''I just didn't want it to turn into a clown show, which it looked like for a minute,'' Meyer said.

''He was very upset,'' Barrett said. ''I saw him. He's known for putting his starters back in so I went to find my (knee) braces and my helmet because I didn't have any of those things.''

The backups eventually went back in.

QUOTABLE:

''A video of my mom was up there (on the video board), and I teared up.'' - Price on the Senior Day ceremony.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Finishes season by hosting Northwestern next Saturday

Ohio State: Plays at Michigan in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:11
43-C.McLaughlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
52
Touchdown 10:11
6-C.Miller runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:30
pos
13
52
Point After TD 11:41
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 11:41
7-D.Haskins complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
03:06
pos
7
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:58
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 7:58
16-J.Barrett complete to 85-M.Baugh. 85-M.Baugh runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
36
yds
03:06
pos
7
44
Point After TD 11:04
43-C.McLaughlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 11:18
7-D.Haskins to ILL 46 FUMBLES (7-S.Green). 27-A.Hayes runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
42
yds
0:00
pos
6
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:10
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 7:10
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
04:08
pos
0
37
Field Goal 12:24
96-S.Nuernberger 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
00:37
pos
0
31
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 2:44
16-J.Barrett complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
49
yds
00:44
pos
0
27
Point After TD 5:08
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 5:08
25-M.Weber runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
01:13
pos
0
20
Point After TD 7:59
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:59
16-J.Barrett scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
02:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:42
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:42
25-M.Weber runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
03:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 29
Rushing 3 16
Passing 1 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 10-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 88 534
Total Plays 42 88
Avg Gain 2.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 89 326
Rush Attempts 28 59
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.5
Net Yards Passing -1 208
Comp. - Att. 4-14 16-29
Yards Per Pass -0.1 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 1-10
Penalties - Yards 7-55 7-68
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 11-42.6 4-46.3
Return Yards 62 15
Punts - Returns 1-1 4-15
Kickoffs - Returns 5-61 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 2-9 007714
9 Ohio State 9-2 28107752
o54.5, OHIOST -41.5
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 -1 PASS YDS 208
89 RUSH YDS 326
88 TOTAL YDS 534
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Crouch 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 16 0 0 38.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.5% 443 1 4 85.2
C. Crouch 4/14 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 87 0
D. Brown 15 76 0 30
C. Miller 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
C. Miller 1 9 1 9
K. Foster 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 262 1
K. Foster 4 9 0 6
C. Crouch 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 88 1
C. Crouch 8 -5 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 25 0
R. Corbin 2 8 0 8
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 495 2
R. Smalling 1 7 0 7
K. Foster 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
K. Foster 1 1 0 1
K. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
L. Dorsey 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 332 3
L. Dorsey 0 0 0 0
D. Thieman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 144 0
D. Thieman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
S. Green 9-0 0.0 0
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
T. Watson 7-0 1.0 0
P. Nelson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Nelson 6-0 0.0 0
B. Roundtree 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Roundtree 5-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Watkins 4-1 0.0 0
K. Jackson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
J. Dunlap 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Dunlap 3-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 3-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 3-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Crawford 2-0 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Gay 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hayes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Hayes 2-1 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 1-0 0.0 0
C. Abercrombie 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Abercrombie 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Odenigbo 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 1-1 0.0 0
M. Mondesir 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mondesir 1-0 0.0 0
J. Knight 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Marchese 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McLaughlin 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/16 16/16
C. McLaughlin 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 42.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
68 41.7 2
B. Hayes 11 42.6 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Foster 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 11.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 16.9 15 0
K. Foster 4 11.0 15 0
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 17 0
D. Brown 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 1 0
N. Hobbs 1 1.0 1 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Barrett 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 141 2 0 155.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 2698 32 7 166.3
J. Barrett 11/19 141 2 0
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 77 1 0 184.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 471 4 1 169.5
D. Haskins 5/8 77 1 0
J. Burrow 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 61 0 0 110.2
J. Burrow 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 108 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 545 9
M. Weber 11 108 2 43
A. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 290 3
A. Williams 19 74 0 7
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 1089 6
J. Dobbins 12 51 1 12
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 95 1
P. Campbell 1 44 0 44
J. Barrett 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 605 8
J. Barrett 5 33 1 18
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 62 0
D. Haskins 8 23 0 16
J. Drake 30 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Drake 1 4 0 4
J. Burrow 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
J. Burrow 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 518 2
P. Campbell 3 59 0 38
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 342 5
T. McLaurin 2 46 0 33
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 349 7
B. Victor 3 39 2 21
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 466 3
K. Hill 4 30 0 13
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 221 1
C. Saunders 2 18 0 15
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 123 1
J. Dobbins 1 14 0 14
M. Baugh 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 218 4
M. Baugh 1 12 1 12
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 413 8
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 260 2
A. Mack 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Smith 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
C. Worley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Worley 5-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Webb 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. Webb 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
J. Cooper 2-1 2.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hubbard 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hubbard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 37 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 1-0 0.0 0
J. Baker 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wint 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pryor 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Pryor 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dever 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dever 1-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 0-1 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
13/15 61/61
S. Nuernberger 1/1 33 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 43.5 1
D. Chrisman 4 46.3 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 3.8 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 3.5 9 0
K. Hill 4 3.8 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 ILL 26 1:22 3 9 Punt
7:55 ILL 16 1:27 3 1 Punt
5:08 ILL 25 1:32 5 -12 Punt
2:39 ILL 4 1:52 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 ILL 25 0:53 3 6 Punt
7:10 ILL 25 0:53 3 3 Punt
3:48 ILL 20 2:20 5 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ILL 13 1:15 4 12 Punt
7:52 ILL 22 1:32 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:33 ILL 12 3:15 6 6 Punt
11:41 ILL 35 1:30 4 65 TD
5:01 ILL 35 2:21 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 3:18 10 75 TD
10:06 OHIOST 29 2:07 6 71 TD
6:21 OHIOST 48 1:13 3 52 TD
3:28 ILL 49 0:44 2 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 OHIOST 50 0:37 12 34 FG
11:18 OHIOST 47 4:08 10 53 TD
6:10 OHIOST 30 2:13 4 12 Punt
1:20 OHIOST 9 0:53 3 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 OHIOST 40 2:11 6 14 TD
11:04 OHIOST 25 3:06 8 75 TD
6:06 OHIOST 49 2:23 6 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 OHIOST 27 3:06 7 73 TD
10:11 OHIOST 25 5:01 13 24 Punt
2:25 OHIOST 14 2:07 4 16 Game
