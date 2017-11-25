Drive Chart
LVILLE
UK

No Text

Louisville, Lamar Jackson roll past rival Kentucky 44-17

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Besides displaying his usual prowess running and throwing the football, Louisville quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson mixed it up with Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones in an uncommon emotional outburst.

The bench-clearing fight symbolized the simmering intensity between in-state rivals, and Jackson made sure the surging Cardinals reclaimed Bluegrass bragging rights going away.

''There was stuff said,'' said Jackson, deflecting questions about the fight. ''They wanted to win, we wanted to win.''

Jackson accounted for 372 yards and two passing touchdowns , Reggie Bonnafon rushed for two scores and Louisville coasted past rival Kentucky 44-17 on Saturday to reclaim the Governor's Cup.

The Cardinals (8-4) led 31-10 at halftime and easily avenged last year's 41-38 upset loss to the Wildcats. Play was chippy throughout, and tempers flared early as Heisman winner and Jones clashed after Lonnie Johnson Jr. knocked Jackson out of bounds at Kentucky's 1 following a 9-yard run.

Jackson bumped Jones after getting up, and the two players exchanged shoves before wrestling on the ground and igniting several smaller skirmishes. Jackson, Cardinals running back Malik Williams, Jones and Johnson were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct but remained in the contest.

Dae Williams' 1-yard TD soon after play resumed made it 14-0 for Louisville and set the stage for its third straight victory. Bonnafon rushed 11 yards for his second score, Jackson followed with a 29-yard TD pass to Dez Fitzpatrick and the Cardinals rolled to their biggest victory margin in the series since a 59-28 win in 2006.

Jackson completed 15 of 21 passes for 216 yards and rushed 18 times for 156 to earn his second Howard Schnellenberger Most Valuable Player award for the game. Louisville evened the series at 15 and earned Bluegrass bragging rights for the sixth time in seven meetings.

''We were able to run the ball, and Lamar did a good job of picking out receivers,'' Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. ''Lamar did a really good job of reading it. I really liked the way Reggie and Dae ran.''

Benny Snell rushed 29 times for a career-high 211 yards and two TDs for Kentucky. But Wildcats (7-5) never got closer than 14-7 and were outgained 562-338 in losing their third of four games on a day they honored 25 seniors.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: A year after his costly fumble led to Kentucky's game-winning field goal, Jackson and the Cardinals not only protected the football, but scored on every possession except their last. The QB was a dual threat, but Bonnafon and Dae Williams took some weight off by rushing for 125 combined yards and three scores to turn the contest in an unexpected rout. Blanton Creque kicked field goals of 38, 35 and 42 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats yielded over 500 yards for the second consecutive week and have allowed at least 473 in their last three losses. Granted, they faced a reigning Heisman winner having another season that merits consideration. But they failed to slow him as well as last year and didn't force a turnover. They haven't won at home in this series since 2009 and are 8-10 against the Cardinals in Lexington. ''Not a good effort on any of our parts,'' coach Mark Stoops said. ''We didn't play very good, we didn't coach very good and we certainly didn't play with the discipline and character that this team has.''

HARD PLAY

Tension was expected after Kentucky's upset left a bad taste among Louisville players. They eventually boiled over in the brawl but continued with aggressive tackles by both squads.

''They were trying to do a lot of cheap things, like push your head down,'' Louisville linebacker Stacy Thomas said of Kentucky's play. ''We weren't worried about it. We just played.''

RECORD BOOK

Jackson's 12th consecutive game with 300 yards of offense broke his own Louisville record. He also extended his rushing mark with an eighth straight 100-yard rushing game.

Snell's rushing TDs gave him a school-record 18, breaking Moe Williams' mark of 17 in 1995. He also is the first Wildcat with 30 career rushing scores, and his 110 points broke kicker Austin MacGinnis' record of 104 in 2014.

UP NEXT

Both schools await bowl selections on Dec. 3.

---

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/APTop25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:12
99-A.MacGinnis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
17
Touchdown 5:12
26-B.Snell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
04:53
pos
44
16
Point After TD 10:12
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
10
Touchdown 10:12
8-L.Jackson complete to 9-J.Smith. 9-J.Smith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
99
yds
02:46
pos
43
10
Field Goal 14:55
45-B.Creque 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
52
yds
04:54
pos
37
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:13
45-B.Creque 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
03:03
pos
34
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
99-A.MacGinnis 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
48
yds
00:26
pos
31
10
Point After TD 0:39
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 0:39
8-L.Jackson complete to 87-D.Fitzpatrick. 87-D.Fitzpatrick runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
01:16
pos
30
7
Point After TD 5:48
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 5:48
7-R.Bonnafon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:45
pos
23
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:27
45-B.Creque 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
44
yds
02:03
pos
17
7
Point After TD 2:30
99-A.MacGinnis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:30
26-B.Snell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:19
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:56
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:56
25-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
04:03
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:03
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:03
7-R.Bonnafon runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
92
yds
03:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 20
Rushing 16 13
Passing 11 6
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 563 309
Total Plays 64 62
Avg Gain 8.8 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 347 228
Rush Attempts 43 43
Avg Rush Yards 8.1 5.3
Net Yards Passing 216 81
Comp. - Att. 15-21 8-19
Yards Per Pass 10.3 4.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-29
Penalties - Yards 6-55 7-86
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 4-42.3
Return Yards -9 127
Punts - Returns 2--9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 9-127
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 3/4
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 3/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 8-4 171431044
Kentucky 7-5 730717
o67.5, UK +10.0
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 216 PASS YDS 81
347 RUSH YDS 228
563 TOTAL YDS 309
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Jackson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 216 2 0 189.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 3489 25 6 151.5
L. Jackson 15/21 216 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jackson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 156 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 1443 17
L. Jackson 18 156 0 34
R. Bonnafon 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 446 7
R. Bonnafon 9 63 2 18
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 232 3
D. Williams 6 62 1 44
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 1
J. Pass 1 23 0 23
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 124 0
Tr. Smith 3 22 0 20
T. Little 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
T. Little 4 12 0 5
M. Williams 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 518 4
M. Williams 2 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 873 6
Ja. Smith 6 75 1 16
D. Fitzpatrick 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 699 9
D. Fitzpatrick 2 37 1 29
R. Bonnafon 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 182 1
R. Bonnafon 1 27 0 27
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 604 4
S. Dawkins 2 27 0 21
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 339 0
T. Samuel 2 26 0 21
C. Standberry 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 296 3
C. Standberry 1 14 0 14
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Williams 1 10 0 10
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 1
J. Davis 0 0 0 0
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
K. Averett 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
S. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
T. Young 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Young 1-0 1.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Greenard 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/17 55/56
B. Creque 3/3 42 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Bonnafon 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.5 0 0
R. Bonnafon 2 -4.5 0 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 110 0 0 90.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 2048 10 4 131.1
S. Johnson 8/19 110 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 211 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
256 1318 18
B. Snell Jr. 29 211 2 41
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 37 0
L. Bowden 1 7 0 7
S. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 358 3
S. Johnson 10 6 0 25
K. Ross 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Ross 1 3 0 3
S. King 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 334 2
S. King 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Ross 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 219 0
K. Ross 3 44 0 20
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 282 1
T. Richardson 3 41 0 16
C. Walker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 153 0
C. Walker 1 19 0 19
S. King 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 75 0
S. King 1 6 0 6
B. Snell Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 72 0
B. Snell Jr. 0 0 0 0
B. Bone 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 234 2
B. Bone 0 0 0 0
G. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 500 2
G. Johnson 0 0 0 0
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 0
L. Bowden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Baity 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. MacGinnis 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
21/27 34/34
A. MacGinnis 1/2 45 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Panton 93 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 42.7 1
M. Panton 4 42.3 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 15.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
35 23.1 22 0
L. Bowden 7 15.7 22 0
C. Walker 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
C. Walker 1 1.0 1 0
S. King 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 26.8 16 0
S. King 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 25 3:57 10 68 TD
9:59 LVILLE 31 4:03 11 69 TD
2:30 LVILLE 35 2:03 5 44 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 LVILLE 20 1:45 4 80 TD
1:55 LVILLE 23 1:16 6 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 LVILLE 31 3:03 9 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:05 LVILLE 38 4:54 12 22 FG
12:58 LVILLE 1 2:46 7 99 TD
5:12 LVILLE 38 5:00 8 57 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 UK 25 0:49 4 6 Punt
5:49 UK 20 3:19 7 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 UK 25 0:00 14 62 FG Miss
5:40 UK 24 3:35 10 13 Punt
0:32 UK 23 0:26 3 48 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UK 26 1:26 4 2 Punt
10:01 UK 21 4:51 10 17 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 UK 32 1:31 5 18 Punt
10:05 UK 27 4:53 9 73 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores