|
|
|WVU
|OKLA
Mayfield leads No. 3 Oklahoma past West Virginia, 59-31
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Baker Mayfield began the week with tears and an apology.
He ended it as he so often has - by celebrating a victory.
The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns after being punished for directing a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench last week, and the third-ranked Sooners routed West Virginia 59-31 on Saturday to maintain their momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship game.
Mayfield was stripped of his captaincy and starting job for Saturday's contest, his final home game as a Sooner. He received the loudest cheers when the seniors were announced, then more loud cheers when he entered the game to start Oklahoma's second drive.
''The first steps on the field made that all go away,'' Mayfield said. ''They (the fans) are always going to have my back. It's OK for me to grow and learn and move on. If I'm progressing and becoming a better man in their eyes that's something I'm proud of. I'm going to learn from my mistakes and move forward.''
The Sooners scored touchdowns on all five possessions Mayfield played in before halftime, and on all six drives he completed in the game. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was pleased with the way Mayfield handled the week's events.
''His last game here, no matter how you draw it up, was going to be emotional,'' Riley said. ''I was proud of him. I thought he held it in check. He was definitely emotional before - I know a lot of thoughts were running through his head. So for him to play the way he did considering all the circumstances was again why the guy is the best.''
Mayfield completed 14 of 17 passes in a nearly flawless performance likely kept him at the front of the Heisman Trophy race.
''(No.) 6 is the best player in college football,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''He has a lot of really good people around him.''
Rodney Anderson ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns for the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). They will play TCU for the Big 12 title next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma gained 646 yards in its straight win. It was the most points the Sooners have scored against the Mountaineers.
''This is going to be short and sweet,'' West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said. ''Defensively, we sucked up front, we sucked at linebacker, we sucked at DB. Dana should probably fire me after that.''
West Virginia's Chris Chugunov passed for 137 yards in his first start. He stepped in for Will Grier, who injured a finger the previous week against Texas. Kennedy McKoy ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers (7-5, 5-4).
It was a chippy contest in the first half, and it reached its peak when Oklahoma right guard Dru Samia was ejected after an altercation in the second quarter. It didn't stop the Sooners - just two plays later, Anderson scored his third touchdown of the game from 17 yards out to give the Sooners a 28-10 lead. Mayfield ran over to the sideline, jumping up and down, waving his arms up and exhorting the crowd.
Kyler Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, started in Mayfield's place and took off for a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson scored on the next play to put the Sooners up 7-0.
Mayfield took over and completed 11 of 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He sat for good with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Sooners up 52-24.
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers tried getting inside the Sooners' heads with the extra pushing and shoving and it backfired. The Sooners scored on every first-half possession and led 45-10 at the break.
Oklahoma: The Sooners rallied behind Mayfield and played one of its most complete games of the season. Oklahoma's defense had a third consecutive solid effort, controlling the first half and holding the Mountaineers to 387 total yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With No. 2 Miami losing to Pitt on Friday and No. 1 Alabama losing to Auburn on Saturday, Oklahoma is positioned to move up to No. 1.
ATYPICAL BACKUP
Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed both of his passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 80 yards. For the season, he has completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 142 yards and another score.
STAT LINES
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews broke the school record for career yards receiving by an Oklahoma tight end. He ended the game with 1,655 yards, surpassing Jermaine Gresham's mark of 1,629 yards.
I DO
Oklahoma's D.J. Ward proposed to his girlfriend during Senior Day introductions. She said yes.
Ward also won the Don Key Award, which is given to Oklahoma players who exemplify the best qualities on and off the field. Dimitri Flowers and Jordan Smallwood were the other winners.
QUOTABLE
Holgorsen on the positives in the game: ''Well, we won time of possession.''
UP NEXT:
West Virginia: Will head to a bowl game.
Oklahoma: Will play TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|14
|12
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|6
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|387
|651
|Total Plays
|71
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|12.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|250
|318
|Rush Attempts
|51
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|9.1
|Net Yards Passing
|137
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|10-20
|16-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|17.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|9-102
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|26
|59
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|2-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|9/9
|Extra Points
|4/4
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|250
|RUSH YDS
|318
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|651
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Chugunov 11 QB
|C. Chugunov
|10/20
|137
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 4 RB
|K. McKoy
|25
|137
|3
|36
|
J. Crawford 25 RB
|J. Crawford
|17
|97
|0
|22
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|7
|19
|1
|8
|
M. Daniels 4 CB
|M. Daniels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|3
|77
|0
|51
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
G. Jennings 12 WR
|G. Jennings
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
Ka. White 2 WR
|Ka. White
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Wellman 28 TE
|E. Wellman
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. McKoy 4 RB
|K. McKoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Benton 3 LB
|A. Benton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 11 LB
|D. Long
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ky. White 8 S
|Ky. White
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 2 S
|K. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Battle 19 CB
|E. Battle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniels 4 CB
|M. Daniels
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. White 2 WR
|Ka. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 16 S
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Preston 5 LB
|X. Preston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 49 DL
|L. McDougle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler II 88 DL
|A. Shuler II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 K
|B. Kinney
|3
|40.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
|B. Mayfield
|14/17
|281
|3
|0
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|2/2
|52
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Anderson 24 RB
|R. Anderson
|13
|118
|4
|58
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|3
|80
|0
|66
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|8
|62
|0
|39
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|6
|50
|0
|17
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
|B. Mayfield
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Flowers 36 FB
|D. Flowers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 9 WR
|C. Lamb
|4
|92
|1
|62
|
M. Brown 5 WR
|M. Brown
|2
|64
|0
|56
|
M. Andrews 81 TE
|M. Andrews
|4
|61
|1
|24
|
M. Tease 87 WR
|M. Tease
|1
|46
|1
|46
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|2
|32
|1
|18
|
D. Flowers 36 FB
|D. Flowers
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Badet 2 WR
|J. Badet
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Beal 14 LB
|E. Beal
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 12 DB
|W. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Murray 9 LB
|Ke. Murray
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DT
|N. Gallimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 CB
|T. Norwood
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DT
|M. Overton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 31 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 CB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mann 55 DL
|K. Mann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 10 DB
|S. Parker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lampkin 57 DT
|D. Lampkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gumbs 15 DE
|A. Gumbs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sylvie 28 S
|C. Sylvie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DT
|D. Faamatau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|51
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sutton 21 RB
|M. Sutton
|2
|28.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 9 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2