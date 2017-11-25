Drive Chart
Mayfield leads No. 3 Oklahoma past West Virginia, 59-31

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Baker Mayfield began the week with tears and an apology.

He ended it as he so often has - by celebrating a victory.

The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns after being punished for directing a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench last week, and the third-ranked Sooners routed West Virginia 59-31 on Saturday to maintain their momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship game.

Mayfield was stripped of his captaincy and starting job for Saturday's contest, his final home game as a Sooner. He received the loudest cheers when the seniors were announced, then more loud cheers when he entered the game to start Oklahoma's second drive.

''The first steps on the field made that all go away,'' Mayfield said. ''They (the fans) are always going to have my back. It's OK for me to grow and learn and move on. If I'm progressing and becoming a better man in their eyes that's something I'm proud of. I'm going to learn from my mistakes and move forward.''

The Sooners scored touchdowns on all five possessions Mayfield played in before halftime, and on all six drives he completed in the game. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was pleased with the way Mayfield handled the week's events.

''His last game here, no matter how you draw it up, was going to be emotional,'' Riley said. ''I was proud of him. I thought he held it in check. He was definitely emotional before - I know a lot of thoughts were running through his head. So for him to play the way he did considering all the circumstances was again why the guy is the best.''

Mayfield completed 14 of 17 passes in a nearly flawless performance likely kept him at the front of the Heisman Trophy race.

''(No.) 6 is the best player in college football,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''He has a lot of really good people around him.''

Rodney Anderson ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns for the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). They will play TCU for the Big 12 title next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma gained 646 yards in its straight win. It was the most points the Sooners have scored against the Mountaineers.

''This is going to be short and sweet,'' West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said. ''Defensively, we sucked up front, we sucked at linebacker, we sucked at DB. Dana should probably fire me after that.''

West Virginia's Chris Chugunov passed for 137 yards in his first start. He stepped in for Will Grier, who injured a finger the previous week against Texas. Kennedy McKoy ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers (7-5, 5-4).

It was a chippy contest in the first half, and it reached its peak when Oklahoma right guard Dru Samia was ejected after an altercation in the second quarter. It didn't stop the Sooners - just two plays later, Anderson scored his third touchdown of the game from 17 yards out to give the Sooners a 28-10 lead. Mayfield ran over to the sideline, jumping up and down, waving his arms up and exhorting the crowd.

Kyler Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, started in Mayfield's place and took off for a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson scored on the next play to put the Sooners up 7-0.

Mayfield took over and completed 11 of 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He sat for good with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Sooners up 52-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers tried getting inside the Sooners' heads with the extra pushing and shoving and it backfired. The Sooners scored on every first-half possession and led 45-10 at the break.

Oklahoma: The Sooners rallied behind Mayfield and played one of its most complete games of the season. Oklahoma's defense had a third consecutive solid effort, controlling the first half and holding the Mountaineers to 387 total yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 2 Miami losing to Pitt on Friday and No. 1 Alabama losing to Auburn on Saturday, Oklahoma is positioned to move up to No. 1.

ATYPICAL BACKUP

Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed both of his passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 80 yards. For the season, he has completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 142 yards and another score.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews broke the school record for career yards receiving by an Oklahoma tight end. He ended the game with 1,655 yards, surpassing Jermaine Gresham's mark of 1,629 yards.

I DO

Oklahoma's D.J. Ward proposed to his girlfriend during Senior Day introductions. She said yes.

Ward also won the Don Key Award, which is given to Oklahoma players who exemplify the best qualities on and off the field. Dimitri Flowers and Jordan Smallwood were the other winners.

QUOTABLE

Holgorsen on the positives in the game: ''Well, we won time of possession.''

UP NEXT:

West Virginia: Will head to a bowl game.

Oklahoma: Will play TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:11
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
59
Touchdown 6:11
32-M.Pettaway runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
76
yds
06:17
pos
30
59
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
59
Touchdown 1:25
1-K.Murray complete to 87-M.Tease. 87-M.Tease runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
02:03
pos
24
58
Point After TD 3:34
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
52
Touchdown 3:34
4-K.McKoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:39
pos
23
52
Point After TD 10:13
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 10:13
6-B.Mayfield complete to 80-G.Calcaterra. 80-G.Calcaterra runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
01:46
pos
17
51
Point After TD 11:59
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 11:59
4-K.McKoy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
03:01
pos
16
45
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
43-A.Seibert 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
44
yds
1:54
pos
10
45
Point After TD 0:13
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 0:13
6-B.Mayfield complete to 81-M.Andrews. 81-M.Andrews runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
77
yds
01:40
pos
10
41
Point After TD 3:35
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 3:35
24-R.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
01:11
pos
10
34
Point After TD 5:56
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 5:56
24-R.Anderson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
04:29
pos
10
27
Point After TD 10:25
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 10:25
4-K.McKoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:43
pos
9
21
Point After TD 13:08
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 13:08
24-R.Anderson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
89
yds
01:02
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:21
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:21
6-B.Mayfield complete to 9-C.Lamb. 9-C.Lamb runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:47
pos
3
13
Field Goal 7:11
30-E.Staley 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
07:00
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:11
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:11
24-R.Anderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:42
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 26
Rushing 14 12
Passing 4 13
Penalty 6 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 3-7
4th Down Conv 2-2 3-4
Total Net Yards 387 651
Total Plays 71 54
Avg Gain 5.5 12.1
Net Yards Rushing 250 318
Rush Attempts 51 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 9.1
Net Yards Passing 137 333
Comp. - Att. 10-20 16-19
Yards Per Pass 6.9 17.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-39 9-102
Touchdowns 4 8
Rushing TDs 4 4
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 1-31.0
Return Yards 26 59
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-26 2-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 9/9
Extra Points 4/4 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 7-5 3714731
4 Oklahoma 11-1 143114059
o69.5, OKLA -23.0
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 137 PASS YDS 333
250 RUSH YDS 318
387 TOTAL YDS 651
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Chugunov 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 137 0 0 107.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 407 2 0 120.6
C. Chugunov 10/20 137 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 137 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 565 7
K. McKoy 25 137 3 36
J. Crawford 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
191 1060 7
J. Crawford 17 97 0 22
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 145 2
M. Pettaway 7 19 1 8
M. Daniels 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Daniels 1 1 0 1
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Simms 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 980 18
D. Sills V 3 77 0 51
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 630 5
M. Simms 1 35 0 35
G. Jennings 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
94 1030 1
G. Jennings 2 14 0 8
Ka. White 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 978 11
Ka. White 1 8 0 8
E. Wellman 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
E. Wellman 2 2 0 3
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Wesco 1 1 0 1
K. McKoy 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 73 0
K. McKoy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Benton 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
A. Benton 8-0 0.0 0
D. Long 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Long 6-1 0.0 0
Ky. White 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 3 0.0
Ky. White 5-3 0.0 0
K. Robinson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
K. Robinson 5-0 0.0 0
E. Battle 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Battle 5-0 0.0 0
M. Daniels 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Daniels 3-1 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-0 0.0 0
Ka. White 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ka. White 1-0 0.0 0
T. Avery 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
X. Preston 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Preston 1-1 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 1-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McDougle 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler II 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shuler II 0-1 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/5 16/16
E. Staley 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 40.0 0
B. Kinney 3 40.7 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 25.6 26 0
M. Simms 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Mayfield 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 281 3 0 279.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 4097 37 5 203.3
B. Mayfield 14/17 281 3 0
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 52 1 0 483.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 359 3 0 276.5
Ky. Murray 2/2 52 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 118 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 867 11
R. Anderson 13 118 4 58
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 142 0
Ky. Murray 3 80 0 66
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 542 1
A. Adams 8 62 0 39
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 647 5
T. Sermon 6 50 0 17
B. Mayfield 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 245 5
B. Mayfield 2 5 0 5
D. Flowers 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 26 4
D. Flowers 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 741 7
C. Lamb 4 92 1 62
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 894 5
M. Brown 2 64 0 56
M. Andrews 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 848 6
M. Andrews 4 61 1 24
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 1
M. Tease 1 46 1 46
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 3
G. Calcaterra 2 32 1 18
D. Flowers 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 393 4
D. Flowers 1 24 0 24
J. Badet 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 396 3
J. Badet 1 8 0 8
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 126 2
T. Sermon 1 6 0 6
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 2
L. Morris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Beal 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
E. Beal 8-3 0.0 0
W. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
W. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 7-0 0.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 5-4 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
C. Kelly 5-2 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 3-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 3-1 0.0 0
B. Mead 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Mead 2-1 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Overton 2-1 0.0 0
O. Okoronkwo 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Okoronkwo 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 2-2 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Terry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Mann 1-1 0.0 0
S. Parker 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Parker 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lampkin 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lampkin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gumbs 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Gumbs 1-1 0.0 0
C. Sylvie 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sylvie 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
13/15 70/70
A. Seibert 1/1 51 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 42.5 0
A. Seibert 1 31.0 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 21.6 29 0
M. Sutton 2 28.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 6.2 2 0
C. Lamb 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WVU 25 7:00 12 64 FG
5:15 WVU 26 4:00 9 76 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 WVU 25 2:43 6 75 TD
5:56 WVU 25 1:02 3 3 Punt
3:35 WVU 25 1:28 3 3 Punt
0:13 WVU 25 0:00 1 8 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 3:01 8 75 TD
10:13 WVU 25 6:39 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:25 WVU 25 1:10 6 5 Punt
12:28 WVU 28 6:17 18 72 TD
0:32 WVU 9 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 OKLA 30 0:42 2 70 TD
7:08 OKLA 25 1:47 4 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:10 OKLA 11 1:02 7 89 TD
10:25 WVU 44 4:29 9 35 TD
4:46 OKLA 36 1:11 3 64 TD
1:53 OKLA 23 1:40 9 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 OKLA 25 1:46 7 75 TD
3:28 OKLA 29 2:03 4 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 OKLA 35 2:06 3 6 Punt
6:11 OKLA 25 5:36 10 66 Downs
