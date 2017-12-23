Drive Chart
TXTECH
SFLA

No Text

Flowers-to-McCants propels No. 23 USF past Texas Tech 38-34

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Quinton Flowers did it again at the Birmingham Bowl, launching another winning touchdown throw with a game against a Power 5 team on the line.

Flowers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyre McCants with 16 seconds left to give No. 23 South Florida a 38-34 victory over Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday.

Flowers led the Bulls (10-2) to a second straight dramatic victory in the bowl game at Legion Field, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:26 after struggling in the first half.

''I was telling myself, I've got to hit my guys in the chest,'' Flowers said. ''I've got to put the ball in their chest and just give them a chance. I just went out there and my coach called the play that I wanted and thank God Tyre did what he was supposed to do and I did what I was supposed to do and we came out with the victory.''

The Bulls, who are 21-4 the past two seasons, won last year's Birmingham Bowl on Flowers' 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime against South Carolina.

The Red Raiders (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek's 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open T.J. Vasher in the end zone with 1:31 remaining. That left Flowers with plenty of time to work, it turns out.

He ran 13 and 21 yards for first downs, the latter coming on a third-and-10 play. Then he found McCants on their second scoring connection.

The senior passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 106 yards and a fifth score. Marquez Valdes-Scantling gained 133 yards on three catches.

Shimonek took Texas Tech across midfield in the final seconds but his desperation pass on the run was completed well short of the end zone.

Shimonek, who had led a fourth-quarter comeback in the regular-season finale against Texas, completed 32 of 59 passes for 416 yards. This time the Red Raiders couldn't seal the deal.

''That's really exactly what was going through my mind,'' Shimonek said. ''It was almost the same exact type scenario (as Texas).''

He threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted twice on deflected balls.

Keke Coutee had 11 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown while Justin Stockton ran for 103 yards.

The Red Raiders set up two touchdowns in the third quarter off fumble recoveries, taking a 24-17 lead. The defense helped preserve the lead with a pair of fourth down stops, including a goal line stand. Quentin Yontz stuffed Darius Tice from inside the 1 early in the fourth, but Flowers wound up getting the ball back across midfield.

He cashed in this time with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie it with 9:30 left.

''Defensively, it was stop after stop that we had to go get,'' first-year South Florida coach Charlie Strong said.

''And even for our offense, they had two turnovers and then they had two big fourth-down stops and our offense just continued to play.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders couldn't translate a 249-130 edge in first-half yards into an advantage on the scoreboard. They converted 10 of 19 third downs.

South Florida: Flowers had a terrific second half after going 4-of-14 passing for 52 yards in the first. He concluded it on a 21-yard touchdown pass to McCants with 51 seconds left to tie it, 10-all. ... Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat had three first-half sacks for South Florida, matching his season total coming into the bowl.

FLOWERS RECORDS

Flowers became the American Athletic Conference's career leader in total offense with a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. He broke the mark of 11,431 yards held by Temple's Phillip Walker. Flowers also set school records for career touchdown passes and rushing yards, finishing with 34 school or conference marks.

PENALTIES GALORE: Both teams were penalized 10 times, with Texas Tech flagged for 107 yards and South Florida for 100.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Shimonek and leading rusher Stockton are seniors, while all but two defensive starters have eligibility remaining. Coutee is a junior who said he hasn't made a decision on whether to enter the NFL draft.

South Florida: The Bulls must replace Flowers, plus leading receiver Valdes-Scantling and tailback D'Ernest Johnson on offense and eight starters on defense. Leading tackler Auggie Sanchez leaves a big hole to fill.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:16
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
38
Touchdown 0:16
9-Q.Flowers complete to 8-T.McCants. 8-T.McCants runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:07
pos
34
37
Point After TD 1:31
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Touchdown 1:31
16-N.Shimonek complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
02:47
pos
33
31
Point After TD 4:26
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
31
Touchdown 4:26
9-Q.Flowers complete to 11-M.Valdes-Scantling. 11-M.Valdes-Scantling runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:36
pos
27
30
Field Goal 5:07
96-C.Hatfield 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
60
yds
04:23
pos
27
24
Point After TD 9:30
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 9:30
9-Q.Flowers scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:07
pos
24
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 5:55
24-T.King runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:45
pos
23
17
Point After TD 8:34
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 8:34
9-Q.Flowers complete to 3-D.Salomon. 3-D.Salomon runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
121
yds
02:45
pos
17
16
Point After TD 11:25
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 11:25
16-N.Shimonek complete to 14-D.Cantrell. 14-D.Cantrell runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USF 98-M.Love Offside declined.
6
plays
28
yds
02:57
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:51
9-Q.Flowers complete to 8-T.McCants. 8-T.McCants runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
00:24
pos
10
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 0:34
16-N.Shimonek complete to 2-K.Coutee. 2-K.Coutee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
116
yds
03:48
pos
9
3
Field Goal 7:17
35-E.Nadelman 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
03:30
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:52
96-C.Hatfield 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
04:08
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 27
Rushing 6 11
Passing 19 12
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 10-19 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 522 561
Total Plays 94 82
Avg Gain 5.6 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 133 250
Rush Attempts 35 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.2
Net Yards Passing 389 311
Comp. - Att. 32-59 17-34
Yards Per Pass 6.6 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-27 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-107 10-100
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-34.8 3-47.7
Return Yards 106 92
Punts - Returns 3-25 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 4-81 3-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-25
Kicking 6/6 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 6-6 100141034
South Florida 9-2 3772138
o66.0, SFLA -2.5
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 389 PASS YDS 311
133 RUSH YDS 250
522 TOTAL YDS 561
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 416 3 2 123.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 3963 33 10 152.1
N. Shimonek 32/59 416 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 797 4
J. Stockton 18 103 0 24
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 623 5
T. King 10 35 1 8
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
C. Batson 1 19 0 19
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
K. Coutee 1 2 0 2
D. Nisby 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 273 7
D. Nisby 1 -1 0 -1
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 -66 1
N. Shimonek 4 -25 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 187 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
93 1429 10
K. Coutee 11 187 1 37
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 545 6
T. Vasher 5 84 1 34
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 235 1
J. Stockton 2 32 0 21
A. Wesley 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 0
A. Wesley 2 29 0 26
D. Cantrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 816 7
D. Cantrell 4 26 1 12
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 487 5
C. Batson 4 23 0 14
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 104 0
T. King 1 15 0 15
T. Carr 41 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Carr 2 14 0 13
Q. Shorts 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 2
Q. Shorts 1 6 0 6
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Bowman 0 0 0 0
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. High 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 8-0 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
D. Allen 7-0 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 6-0 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Hill 5-0 0.0 0
B. Washington 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Washington 5-1 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Fields 4-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
O. Morgan 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Yontz 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Yontz 3-0 0.0 0
M. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Shorts 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Shorts 1-0 0.0 0
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/10 22/22
C. Hatfield 2/2 33 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 41.4 2
D. Panazzolo 5 34.8 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 31.5 41 1
K. Coutee 2 31.0 41 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 10 0
J. Parker 2 9.5 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 5.4 17 0
C. Batson 3 8.3 17 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 311 4 0 165.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 2911 25 6 142.1
Q. Flowers 17/34 311 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1078 11
Q. Flowers 14 106 1 29
D. Tice 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 943 11
D. Tice 16 65 0 11
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
193 796 7
D. Johnson 16 51 0 9
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
T. McCants 1 30 0 30
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 879 6
M. Valdes-Scantling 3 133 1 64
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 686 7
T. McCants 6 88 2 26
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 512 5
D. Salomon 4 47 1 17
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 2
D. Johnson 1 25 0 25
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 158 2
M. Wilcox 2 17 0 12
E. Mayes 55 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
E. Mayes 1 1 0 1
E. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 119 0
E. Dillon 0 0 0 0
T. Alaka 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 241 2
T. Alaka 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Hoggins 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
R. Hoggins 10-0 0.0 0
A. Sanchez 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
A. Sanchez 6-2 0.0 0
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
N. Sawtelle 6-0 0.0 0
D. Senat 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
D. Senat 5-0 3.0 0
D. Abraham 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 5 0.0
D. Abraham 5-0 0.0 1
D. Nichols 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
D. Nichols 5-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. McGee 4-0 0.0 0
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
M. Wilkins 3-0 0.0 0
B. Hector 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Hector 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 1
M. Hampton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 3-0 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 2-1 0.0 0
G. Reaves 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Reaves 2-0 0.0 0
N. Culpepper 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Culpepper 1-0 0.0 0
M. Love 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Love 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ferguson 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Black 1-0 0.0 0
D. Antoine 14 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Antoine 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Nadelman 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
21/25 52/56
E. Nadelman 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hernandez 44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 43.4 0
J. Hernandez 3 47.7 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 20.1 24 0
D. Johnson 3 22.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 5.7 1 0
D. Johnson 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 4:08 11 67 FG
7:12 TXTECH 25 1:44 7 10 Downs
4:22 TXTECH 19 3:48 13 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 TXTECH 36 2:17 7 20 Punt
8:52 TXTECH 35 5:25 11 54 INT
1:39 TXTECH 23 0:18 4 12 Punt
0:43 TXTECH 44 0:18 4 11 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 SFLA 28 2:57 6 28 TD
8:30 TXTECH 33 0:30 3 1 Punt
7:40 SFLA 40 1:45 4 40 TD
3:51 TXTECH 12 1:57 5 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 TXTECH 1 1:09 3 5 Punt
9:30 TXTECH 25 4:23 12 60 FG
4:18 TXTECH 15 2:47 8 85 TD
0:11 TXTECH 44 0:05 2 43
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 SFLA 35 3:30 10 57 FG
5:23 SFLA 35 0:47 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 SFLA 24 0:25 10 40 Downs
10:49 SFLA 1 1:43 3 7 Punt
3:18 SFLA 18 1:26 6 17 Punt
1:15 TXTECH 25 0:24 2 25 TD
0:14 SFLA 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 25 0:28 2 3 Fumble
11:19 SFLA 9 2:45 11 91 TD
7:51 SFLA 28 0:00 1 12 Fumble
5:55 SFLA 25 1:59 7 63 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:47 SFLA 10 1:25 12 89 Downs
12:37 TXTECH 43 3:07 10 43 TD
5:02 SFLA 35 0:36 2 65 TD
1:23 SFLA 25 1:07 9 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores