Weber State outlasts Montana 17-10 in FCS quarterfinals

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Ja'Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 seed Weber State beat No. 6 seed Montana 17-10 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Friday night.

Harris' touchdown gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 9:41 left in the game. The Wildcats (11-3) will visit No. 2 seed James Madison in the semifinals on Dec. 21.

Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana's next six possessions. The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State's opening points, Trey Tuttle's 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Jake Constantine led an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Davis to put the Wildcats in front 10-7.

Weber State was outgained 274-113 in total offense but committed no turnovers compared to Montana's five, all interceptions by Snead.

---

1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:20
11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:58
pos
6
0
Point After TD 7:13
39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 4:35
47-T.Tuttle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:21
pos
7
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:53
8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
03:23
pos
7
9
Point After TD 9:46
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:49
punts 0 yards from MONT 15 blocked by 24-J.Harris. 24-J.Harris runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MONT Illegal formation declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
16
Point After TD 9:41
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Field Goal 3:29
39-B.Purdy 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
56
yds
06:12
pos
10
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 8
Rushing 5 2
Passing 11 4
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 8-17 3-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 235 109
Total Plays 75 59
Avg Gain 3.1 1.8
Net Yards Rushing 17 43
Rush Attempts 27 37
Avg Rush Yards 0.6 1.2
Net Yards Passing 218 66
Comp. - Att. 30-48 10-22
Yards Per Pass 4.5 3.0
Penalties - Yards 4-41 6-65
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 5 0
Punts - Avg 6-50.2 9-47.0
Return Yards 2 118
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-2 1-33
Int. - Returns 0-0 5-70
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Montana 10-4 070310
Weber State 11-3 037717
Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium Ogden, Utah
 218 PASS YDS 66
17 RUSH YDS 43
235 TOTAL YDS 109
Montana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Sneed 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 257 1 5 93.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 257 1 5 93.5
D. Sneed 30/48 257 1 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Knight 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
M. Knight 12 25 0 7
N. Ostmo 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
N. Ostmo 3 8 0 7
D. Sneed 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -16 0
D. Sneed 11 -16 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Toure 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
S. Toure 13 8 85 0 40
M. Roberts 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
M. Roberts 11 6 67 0 24
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
J. Louie-McGee 9 6 53 0 19
M. Knight 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 20 0
M. Knight 6 6 20 0 8
C. Bingham 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
C. Bingham 4 3 16 1 9
G. Graves 5 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
G. Graves 2 1 16 0 16
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Hauck 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Hauck 2-0 1.0 0
J. Lewis 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Purdy 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
B. Purdy 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Wilson 61 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 50.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 50.2 2
A. Wilson 6 50.2 2 73
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Flowers 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
M. Flowers 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Weber State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 70 1 0 87.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 70 1 0 87.2
J. Constantine 10/22 70 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 37 0
K. Smith 20 37 0 6
J. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
J. Davis 4 24 0 15
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
J. Constantine 4 8 0 7
C. Moss 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
C. Moss 5 -2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Malone 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Malone 2 1 32 0 32
C. Moss 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Moss 3 2 15 0 12
D. Ames 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Ames 2 2 15 0 9
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Smith 1 1 6 0 6
J. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 2 1
J. Davis 5 4 2 1 11
D. Cooley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cooley 3 0 0 0 0
T. MacPherson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. MacPherson 3 0 0 0 0
J. Christensen 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Christensen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
A. Rodriguez 4-0 4.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
N. Vaea 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Vaea 0-0 0.0 1
M. Mitton 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Mitton 0-1 0.5 0
C. Mortensen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Mortensen 0-1 0.5 0
E. Heckard 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Heckard 0-0 0.0 1
G. Tarlas 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Tarlas 0-0 0.0 2
M. Anderson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Anderson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Cowden 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
H. Cowden 0/1 0 0/0 0
T. Tuttle 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
T. Tuttle 1/1 41 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Lloyd 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 47.0 2
D. Lloyd 9 47.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hadley 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
H. Hadley 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hadley 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
H. Hadley 2 7.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 MT 15 1:26 3 2 Punt
9:21 MT 21 4:05 7 23 Punt
3:19 MT 50 1:53 3 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 MT 23 2:26 8 38 Punt
10:11 MT 20 2:58 7 80 TD
6:13 MT 29 0:05 2 46 INT
4:29 MT 25 3:29 11 3 INT
0:02 MT 15 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MT 25 1:39 3 -6 Punt
9:46 MT 25 0:32 2 54 INT
6:48 MT 38 1:47 6 37 INT
0:14 MT 20 0:00 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 MT 15 0:15 3 0 TD
9:41 MT 19 6:12 15 71 FG
2:56 MT 26 0:46 4 4 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WBRST 33 1:38 3 -1 Punt
11:32 WBRST 47 2:04 4 -8 Punt
5:04 WBRST 8 1:37 4 -1 Punt
1:08 WBRST 20 0:39 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 WBRST 15 1:51 4 18 Punt
7:13 WBRST 25 0:52 3 3 Punt
5:56 MT 25 1:21 3 1 FG
0:49 WBRST 28 0:33 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 WBRST 28 3:23 9 72 TD
8:56 MT 21 2:03 4 -17 Downs
4:53 WBRST 48 4:34 11 52 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 WBRST 20 3:19 6 11 Punt
3:23 WBRST 25 0:19 3 4 Punt
2:01 WBRST 45 1:31 3 -10 Game

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 33 for 33 yards.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 33
(14:51 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 28 for -5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - WBRST 28
(14:12 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 32 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WBRST 32
(13:27 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 34-C.Moss.
Punt
4 & 11 - WBRST 32
(13:22 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 53 yards from WBS 32 Downed at the MONT 15.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 15
(13:11 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 16 for 1 yard.
-5 YD
2 & 9 - MT 16
(12:57 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 11 for -5 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - MT 11
(12:25 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to MONT 17 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - MT 17
(11:45 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 51 yards from MONT 17. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 47 for 15 yards.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WBRST 47
(11:32 - 1st) Team penalty on WBS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WBS 47. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 32
(11:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for -3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - WBRST 29
(10:51 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 32 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - WBRST 32
(10:08 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 39 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - WBRST 39
(9:28 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 40 yards from WBS 39 to MONT 21 fair catch by 21-M.Knight.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MT 21
(9:21 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to MONT 24 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MT 24
(8:49 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 30 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 1 - MT 30
(8:18 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed to MONT 40 for 10 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MT 40
(7:44 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 49 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 49
(7:17 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - MT 48
(6:44 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 42 for 6 yards.
Sack
3 & 3 - MT 42
(6:06 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 44 for -14 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
Punt
4 & 17 - MT 44
(5:16 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 48 yards from MONT 44 Downed at the WBS 8.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 8
(5:04 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 14 for 6 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - WBRST 14
(4:32 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 12 FUMBLES (17-R.Hauck). 19-D.Ames to WBS 12 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 6 - WBRST 12
(3:37 - 1st) Team penalty on WBS 12 players 5 yards enforced at WBS 12. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WBRST 7
(3:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
Punt
4 & 11 - WBRST 7
(3:27 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 43 yards from WBS 7 to MONT 50 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 50
(3:19 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MT 48
(2:46 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 8 - MT 48
(2:08 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 43 for -9 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
Punt
4 & 17 - MT 43
(1:26 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 37 yards from MONT 43. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 26 for 6 yards. Penalty on WBS 15-R.Johnson Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at MONT 43. No Play.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - WBRST 48
(1:16 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 52 yards from MONT 48 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 20
(1:08 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 22 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MT 22
(0:29 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 24 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MT 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Punt
4 & 6 - MT 24
(14:55 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 53 yards from WBS 24 out of bounds at the MONT 23.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 23
(14:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 32 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - WBRST 32
(14:08 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 36 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 36
(13:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Bingham.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 36
(13:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 48 for 16 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 48
(13:04 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to WBS 49 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - WBRST 49
(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - WBRST 49
(12:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 39 for 10 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WBRST 49
(12:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
Punt
4 & 11 - WBRST 49
(12:19 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson punts 34 yards from WBS 49 to WBS 15 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.

MT Grizzlies  - TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MT 15
(12:11 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 30 for 15 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 30
(11:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MT 29
(10:59 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 33 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MT 33
(10:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Punt
4 & 7 - MT 33
(10:20 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 47 yards from WBS 33 to MONT 20 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 20
(10:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 44 for 24 yards. Team penalty on WBS Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 44
(9:58 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 44 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 44
(9:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - WBRST 48
(8:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 42 for 6 yards.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 42
(8:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 2 for 40 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - WBRST 2
(7:53 - 2nd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 1 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - WBRST 1
(7:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:13 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.

MT Grizzlies  - Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:13 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 25
(7:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MT 25
(7:07 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 28 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MT 28
(6:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
Punt
4 & 7 - MT 28
(6:21 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 43 yards from WBS 28 to MONT 29 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.

WBRST Wildcats  - FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 29
(6:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
Int
2 & 10 - WBRST 29
(6:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Heckard at MONT 44. 5-E.Heckard to MONT 25 for 19 yards. Team penalty on MONT Holding declined.

MT Grizzlies  - Interception (11 plays, 3 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 25
(5:56 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MT 24
(5:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MT 24
(4:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MT 24
(4:35 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:29 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(4:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 33 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WBRST 33
(4:02 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 36 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 36
(3:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 36
(3:33 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 43 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - WBRST 43
(3:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 48 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 48
(2:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 47 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WBRST 47
(2:07 - 2nd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 47 for no gain.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WBRST 47
(1:27 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 38 for 9 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WBRST 38
(1:17 - 2nd) Penalty on MONT 64-D.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at WBS 38. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - WBRST 43
(1:17 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 36 for 7 yards.
Int
2 & 8 - WBRST 36
(1:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Anderson at WBS 14. 21-M.Anderson to WBS 28 for 14 yards.

MT Grizzlies  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MT 28
(0:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine sacked at WBS 24 for -4 yards (17-R.Hauck).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - MT 24
(0:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Moss to WBS 28 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - MT 28
(0:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Moss to WBS 30 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - MT 30
(0:16 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 55 yards from WBS 30 Downed at the MONT 15.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 15
(0:02 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed kneels at MONT 15 for no gain.

WBRST Wildcats  - TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to MONT 28 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WBRST 28
(14:29 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 28 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 7 - WBRST 28
(13:55 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 19 for -9 yards (94-J.Williams).
Punt
4 & 16 - WBRST 19
(13:21 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson punts 43 yards from MONT 19. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 38 for no gain. Penalty on WBS 15-R.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 38.

MT Grizzlies  - Interception (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MT 28
(13:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MT 31
(12:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete.
+32 YD
3 & 7 - MT 31
(12:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to MONT 37 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 37
(11:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Christensen.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MT 37
(11:45 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 32 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MT 32
(11:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley. Penalty on MONT 3-J.Calhoun Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MONT 32. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MT 17
(11:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MT 11
(10:35 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - MT 11
(9:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:46 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Downs (4 plays, -17 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:46 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(9:46 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 31 for 6 yards.
Int
2 & 4 - WBRST 31
(9:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-G.Tarlas at MONT 44. 44-G.Tarlas to MONT 21 for 23 yards.

MT Grizzlies  - Interception (6 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
-12 YD
1 & 10 - MT 21
(8:56 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to MONT 27 FUMBLES (34-J.Lewis). 81-I.Jackson to MONT 33 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 22 - MT 33
(8:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 84-M.Holmes. 84-M.Holmes to MONT 30 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 19 - MT 30
(7:39 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for 6 yards.
-14 YD
4 & 13 - MT 24
(6:53 - 3rd) to MONT 38 for -14 yards.

WBRST Wildcats  - Missed FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 38
(6:48 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 43 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - WBRST 43
(6:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 50 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 50
(5:40 - 3rd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 43 for 7 yards.
+27 YD
2 & 3 - WBRST 43
(5:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 16 for 27 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - WBRST 43
(5:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
Int
3 & 3 - WBRST 43
(5:01 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-N.Vaea at WBS 40. 13-N.Vaea to WBS 48 for 8 yards.

MT Grizzlies  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 48
(4:53 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 50 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - MT 50
(4:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to MONT 41 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 41
(4:19 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 39 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MT 39
(3:39 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 38 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - MT 38
(2:59 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 89-J.Christensen. 89-J.Christensen to MONT 27 for 11 yards. Penalty on MONT 7-D.Nash Pass interference declined.
Penalty
3 & 7 - MT 38
(2:59 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Christensen. Penalty on MONT 7-D.Nash Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MONT 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 27
(2:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 27 for no gain.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MT 27
(2:19 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to MONT 15 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MT 15
(1:44 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 13 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MT 13
(1:05 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MT 11
(0:25 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
No Good
4 & 6 - MT 11
(0:19 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden 28 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 33-D.Olson.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 20
(0:14 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 21 for 1 yard.
Sack
2 & 9 - WBRST 21
(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 17 for -4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
+10 YD
3 & 13 - WBRST 17
(14:24 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 27 for 10 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - WBRST 27
(13:48 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson punts 73 yards from MONT 27 to WBS End Zone. touchback.

MT Grizzlies  - TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MT 20
(13:34 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MT 25
(12:54 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 28 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MT 28
(12:16 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 33 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 33
(11:40 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine to WBS 34 for 1 yard.
-3 YD
2 & 9 - MT 34
(11:04 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for -3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MT 31
(10:23 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
Punt
4 & 12 - MT 31
(10:15 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 44 yards from WBS 31 Downed at the MONT 25. Team penalty on MONT Holding 10 yards enforced at MONT 25.

MT Grizzlies  - FG (15 plays, 71 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 15
(10:04 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MT 15
(10:00 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MT 15
(9:55 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
Punt
4 & 10 - MT 15
(9:49 - 4th) punts 0 yards from MONT 15 blocked by 24-J.Harris. 24-J.Harris runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MONT Illegal formation declined.

MT Grizzlies  - Interception (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:41 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:41 - 4th) 30-H.Cowden kicks 48 yards from WBS 35. 19-M.Flowers to MONT 19 for 2 yards (80-H.Hadley).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MT 19
(9:39 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 18 for -1 yard. Penalty on WBS 24-J.Harris Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MONT 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 33
(9:31 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 33 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MT 33
(8:46 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to MONT 42 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MT 42
(8:15 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed to MONT 43 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MT 43
(7:48 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to MONT 49 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - MT 49
(7:23 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to WBS 46 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 46
(7:01 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MT 46
(6:56 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 44 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - MT 44
(6:19 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 5-G.Graves. 5-G.Graves to WBS 28 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MT 28
(5:52 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MT 28
(5:44 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Graves.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MT 28
(5:38 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 9 for 19 yards.
Sack
1 & 9 - MT 9
(5:15 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at WBS 13 for -4 yards (35-C.Mortensen48-M.Mitton).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - MT 13
(4:34 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to WBS 9 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 9 - MT 9
(4:07 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at WBS 10 for -1 yard (9-A.Rodriguez).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MT 10
(3:29 - 4th) 39-B.Purdy 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats  - End of Game (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 4th) 39-B.Purdy kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(3:23 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 25
(3:18 - 4th) 34-C.Moss to WBS 29 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WBRST 29
(3:13 - 4th) 34-C.Moss to WBS 29 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 6 - WBRST 29
(3:04 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 45 yards from WBS 29 Downed at the MONT 26.

WBRST Wildcats

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 26
(2:56 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 26
(2:50 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 29 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - WBRST 29
(2:22 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 48 for 19 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - WBRST 48
(2:10 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-G.Tarlas at MONT 46. 44-G.Tarlas to MONT 40 for 6 yards. Team penalty on WBS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MONT 40.

WBRST Wildcats

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 45
(2:01 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at WBS 40 for -5 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - WBRST 40
(1:17 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at WBS 38 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 17 - WBRST 38
(0:30 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at WBS 35 for -3 yards.
