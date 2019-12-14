|
|
|MT
|WBRST
Weber State outlasts Montana 17-10 in FCS quarterfinals
OGDEN, Utah (AP) Ja'Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 seed Weber State beat No. 6 seed Montana 17-10 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Friday night.
Harris' touchdown gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 9:41 left in the game. The Wildcats (11-3) will visit No. 2 seed James Madison in the semifinals on Dec. 21.
Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana's next six possessions. The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State's opening points, Trey Tuttle's 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.
In the third quarter, Jake Constantine led an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Davis to put the Wildcats in front 10-7.
Weber State was outgained 274-113 in total offense but committed no turnovers compared to Montana's five, all interceptions by Snead.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|8
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|11
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|235
|109
|Total Plays
|75
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|43
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|1.2
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|10-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-41
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|5
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.2
|9-47.0
|Return Yards
|2
|118
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-2
|1-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|5-70
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|109
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Sneed 11 QB
|D. Sneed
|30/48
|257
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Toure 8 WR
|S. Toure
|13
|8
|85
|0
|40
|
M. Roberts 80 WR
|M. Roberts
|11
|6
|67
|0
|24
|
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
|J. Louie-McGee
|9
|6
|53
|0
|19
|
M. Knight 21 RB
|M. Knight
|6
|6
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Bingham 88 TE
|C. Bingham
|4
|3
|16
|1
|9
|
G. Graves 5 QB
|G. Graves
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Purdy 39 K
|B. Purdy
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Wilson 61 K
|A. Wilson
|6
|50.2
|2
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Flowers 19 WR
|M. Flowers
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|10/22
|70
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 4 RB
|K. Smith
|20
|37
|0
|6
|
J. Davis 20 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|4
|8
|0
|7
|
C. Moss 34 RB
|C. Moss
|5
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Malone 88 TE
|J. Malone
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
C. Moss 34 RB
|C. Moss
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
D. Ames 19 WR
|D. Ames
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Smith 4 RB
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Davis 20 RB
|J. Davis
|5
|4
|2
|1
|11
|
D. Cooley 3 WR
|D. Cooley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. MacPherson 17 WR
|T. MacPherson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Christensen 89 WR
|J. Christensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
|A. Rodriguez
|4-0
|4.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DE
|J. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Vaea 13 LB
|N. Vaea
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Mitton 48 DE
|M. Mitton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Mortensen 35 LB
|C. Mortensen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Heckard 5 CB
|E. Heckard
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Tarlas 44 DE
|G. Tarlas
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
M. Anderson 21 CB
|M. Anderson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Lloyd 41 P
|D. Lloyd
|9
|47.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hadley 80 WR
|H. Hadley
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hadley 80 WR
|H. Hadley
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 33 for 33 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 33(14:51 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 28 for -5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - WBRST 28(14:12 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 32 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 32(13:27 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 34-C.Moss.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WBRST 32(13:22 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 53 yards from WBS 32 Downed at the MONT 15.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 15(13:11 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 16 for 1 yard.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MT 16(12:57 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 11 for -5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - MT 11(12:25 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to MONT 17 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MT 17(11:45 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 51 yards from MONT 17. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 47 for 15 yards.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 47(11:32 - 1st) Team penalty on WBS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WBS 47. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 32(11:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for -3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - WBRST 29(10:51 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 32 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WBRST 32(10:08 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 39 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WBRST 39(9:28 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 40 yards from WBS 39 to MONT 21 fair catch by 21-M.Knight.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 21(9:21 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to MONT 24 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MT 24(8:49 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 30 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MT 30(8:18 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed to MONT 40 for 10 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 40(7:44 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 49 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 49(7:17 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MT 48(6:44 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 42 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - MT 42(6:06 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 44 for -14 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MT 44(5:16 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 48 yards from MONT 44 Downed at the WBS 8.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 8(5:04 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 14 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 14(4:32 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 12 FUMBLES (17-R.Hauck). 19-D.Ames to WBS 12 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WBRST 12(3:37 - 1st) Team penalty on WBS 12 players 5 yards enforced at WBS 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 7(3:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WBRST 7(3:27 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 43 yards from WBS 7 to MONT 50 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 50(3:19 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MT 48(2:46 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MT 48(2:08 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 43 for -9 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MT 43(1:26 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 37 yards from MONT 43. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 26 for 6 yards. Penalty on WBS 15-R.Johnson Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at MONT 43. No Play.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WBRST 48(1:16 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson punts 52 yards from MONT 48 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 20(1:08 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 22 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 22(0:29 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 24 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MT 24(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MT 24(14:55 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 53 yards from WBS 24 out of bounds at the MONT 23.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 23(14:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 32 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WBRST 32(14:08 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 36 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 36(13:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Bingham.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 36(13:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 48 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 48(13:04 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to WBS 49 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WBRST 49(12:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 49(12:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 39 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 49(12:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WBRST 49(12:19 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson punts 34 yards from WBS 49 to WBS 15 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 15(12:11 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 30 for 15 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 30(11:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for -1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MT 29(10:59 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 33 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MT 33(10:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MT 33(10:20 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 47 yards from WBS 33 to MONT 20 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 20(10:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 44 for 24 yards. Team penalty on WBS Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 44(9:58 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 44 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 44(9:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to WBS 48 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - WBRST 48(8:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 42 for 6 yards.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 42(8:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 2 for 40 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - WBRST 2(7:53 - 2nd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 1 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WBRST 1(7:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(7:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 25(7:07 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MT 28(6:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MT 28(6:21 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 43 yards from WBS 28 to MONT 29 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.
WBRST
Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 29(6:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 29(6:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Heckard at MONT 44. 5-E.Heckard to MONT 25 for 19 yards. Team penalty on MONT Holding declined.
MT
Grizzlies
- Interception (11 plays, 3 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(5:56 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MT 24(5:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MT 24(4:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MT 24(4:35 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(4:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 33 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WBRST 33(4:02 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 36 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 36(3:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 36(3:33 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 43 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - WBRST 43(3:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 48 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 48(2:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 47 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WBRST 47(2:07 - 2nd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 47 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WBRST 47(1:27 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 38 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 38(1:17 - 2nd) Penalty on MONT 64-D.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at WBS 38. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - WBRST 43(1:17 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 36 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 36(1:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Anderson at WBS 14. 21-M.Anderson to WBS 28 for 14 yards.
MT
Grizzlies
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MT 28(0:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine sacked at WBS 24 for -4 yards (17-R.Hauck).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - MT 24(0:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Moss to WBS 28 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MT 28(0:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Moss to WBS 30 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MT 30(0:16 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 55 yards from WBS 30 Downed at the MONT 15.
WBRST
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to MONT 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WBRST 28(14:29 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 28 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 28(13:55 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 19 for -9 yards (94-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WBRST 19(13:21 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson punts 43 yards from MONT 19. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 38 for no gain. Penalty on WBS 15-R.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 38.
MT
Grizzlies
- Interception (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 28(13:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MT 31(12:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - MT 31(12:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to MONT 37 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 37(11:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Christensen.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 37(11:45 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 32 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MT 32(11:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley. Penalty on MONT 3-J.Calhoun Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MONT 32. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 17(11:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MT 11(10:35 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - MT 11(9:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, -17 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to MONT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(9:46 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 31 for 6 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 31(9:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-G.Tarlas at MONT 44. 44-G.Tarlas to MONT 21 for 23 yards.
MT
Grizzlies
- Interception (6 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 21(8:56 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to MONT 27 FUMBLES (34-J.Lewis). 81-I.Jackson to MONT 33 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - MT 33(8:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 84-M.Holmes. 84-M.Holmes to MONT 30 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - MT 30(7:39 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to MONT 24 for 6 yards.
|-14 YD
|
4 & 13 - MT 24(6:53 - 3rd) to MONT 38 for -14 yards.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Missed FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 38(6:48 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 43 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WBRST 43(6:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 50 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 50(5:40 - 3rd) 38-N.Ostmo to WBS 43 for 7 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - WBRST 43(5:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to WBS 16 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WBRST 43(5:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|Int
|
3 & 3 - WBRST 43(5:01 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-N.Vaea at WBS 40. 13-N.Vaea to WBS 48 for 8 yards.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 48(4:53 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 50 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 50(4:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to MONT 41 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 41(4:19 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 39 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 39(3:39 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 38 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - MT 38(2:59 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 89-J.Christensen. 89-J.Christensen to MONT 27 for 11 yards. Penalty on MONT 7-D.Nash Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MT 38(2:59 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Christensen. Penalty on MONT 7-D.Nash Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MONT 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 27(2:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 27 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 27(2:19 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to MONT 15 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 15(1:44 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 13 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 13(1:05 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to MONT 11 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MT 11(0:25 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - MT 11(0:19 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden 28 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 33-D.Olson.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 20(0:14 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 21 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WBRST 21(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at MONT 17 for -4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - WBRST 17(14:24 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 27 for 10 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WBRST 27(13:48 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson punts 73 yards from MONT 27 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 20(13:34 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MT 25(12:54 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 28 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MT 28(12:16 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 33 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 33(11:40 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine to WBS 34 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MT 34(11:04 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MT 31(10:23 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MT 31(10:15 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 44 yards from WBS 31 Downed at the MONT 25. Team penalty on MONT Holding 10 yards enforced at MONT 25.
MT
Grizzlies
- FG (15 plays, 71 yards, 6:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 15(10:04 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 15(10:00 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MT 15(9:55 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MT 15(9:49 - 4th) punts 0 yards from MONT 15 blocked by 24-J.Harris. 24-J.Harris runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MONT Illegal formation declined.
MT
Grizzlies
- Interception (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 4th) 30-H.Cowden kicks 48 yards from WBS 35. 19-M.Flowers to MONT 19 for 2 yards (80-H.Hadley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 19(9:39 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 18 for -1 yard. Penalty on WBS 24-J.Harris Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MONT 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 33(9:31 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 33 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 33(8:46 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to MONT 42 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MT 42(8:15 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed to MONT 43 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 43(7:48 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to MONT 49 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MT 49(7:23 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed scrambles to WBS 46 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 46(7:01 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 46(6:56 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to WBS 44 for 2 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - MT 44(6:19 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 5-G.Graves. 5-G.Graves to WBS 28 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 28(5:52 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 28(5:44 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Graves.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MT 28(5:38 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to WBS 9 for 19 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 9 - MT 9(5:15 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at WBS 13 for -4 yards (35-C.Mortensen48-M.Mitton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - MT 13(4:34 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to WBS 9 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MT 9(4:07 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed sacked at WBS 10 for -1 yard (9-A.Rodriguez).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MT 10(3:29 - 4th) 39-B.Purdy 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- End of Game (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) 39-B.Purdy kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(3:23 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 25(3:18 - 4th) 34-C.Moss to WBS 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WBRST 29(3:13 - 4th) 34-C.Moss to WBS 29 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WBRST 29(3:04 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 45 yards from WBS 29 Downed at the MONT 26.
WBRST
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 26(2:56 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 26(2:50 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight to MONT 29 for 3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 29(2:22 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 48 for 19 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 48(2:10 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-G.Tarlas at MONT 46. 44-G.Tarlas to MONT 40 for 6 yards. Team penalty on WBS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MONT 40.