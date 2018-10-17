2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's standout players at the halfway point

Ed Oliver stands out as the only preseason unanimous selection to carry over to the midseason

Now that we are halfway through the college football season, our panel of our college football experts has reconvened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. As with the preseason team, there were three unanimous selections with Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams and Pittsburgh kick returner Maurice Ffrench standing out from their peers. Oliver was also a unanimous first-team selection on our preseason team.

In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 players selected for the team. Alabama leads the way with four selections, LSU follows with three, and both Kentucky and Texas A&M boast two each. As such, 44.4 percent of the team hails from the SEC, which had 12 of 27 selections. 

Five members of our midseason All-America team were also 2018 preseason selections.

2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

Sophomore

RB

Darrell Henderson

Memphis

Junior

RB

Benny Snell, Jr.

Kentucky

Junior

WR

Laviska Shenault

Colorado

Sophomore

WR

Marquise Brown

Oklahoma

Junior

TE

Jace Sternberger

Texas A&M

Junior

C

Michael Jordan

Ohio State

Junior

OL

Jonah Williams*

Alabama

Junior

OL

Mitch Hyatt

Clemson

Senior

OL

Beau Benzschawel

Wisconsin

Redshirt senior

OL

Dalton Risner

Kansas State

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL

Ed Oliver*

Houston

Junior

DL

Chase Winovich

Michigan

Redshirt senior

DL

Montez Sweat

Mississippi State

Senior

DL

Quinnen Williams

Alabama

Redshirt Sophomore

LB

Josh Allen

Kentucky

Senior

LB

Ben Burr-Kirven

Washington

Senior

LB

Porter Gustin

USC

Senior

CB

Julian Love

Notre Dame

Junior

CB

Greedy Williams

LSU

Sophomore

S

Grant Delpit

LSU

Sophomore

S

Deionte Thompson

Alabama

Redshirt Junior

Special teams


K

Cole Tracy

LSU

Senior

P

Braden Mann

Texas A&M

Junior

KR

Maurice Ffrench*

Pittsburgh

Junior

PR

KaVontae Turpin

TCU

Senior

AP

Rondale Moore

Purdue

Freshman

