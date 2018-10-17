2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's standout players at the halfway point
Ed Oliver stands out as the only preseason unanimous selection to carry over to the midseason
Now that we are halfway through the college football season, our panel of our college football experts has reconvened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. As with the preseason team, there were three unanimous selections with Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams and Pittsburgh kick returner Maurice Ffrench standing out from their peers. Oliver was also a unanimous first-team selection on our preseason team.
In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 players selected for the team. Alabama leads the way with four selections, LSU follows with three, and both Kentucky and Texas A&M boast two each. As such, 44.4 percent of the team hails from the SEC, which had 12 of 27 selections.
Five members of our midseason All-America team were also 2018 preseason selections.
2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama
Sophomore
RB
Darrell Henderson
Memphis
Junior
RB
Benny Snell, Jr.
Kentucky
Junior
WR
Laviska Shenault
Colorado
Sophomore
WR
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma
Junior
TE
Jace Sternberger
Texas A&M
Junior
C
Michael Jordan
Ohio State
Junior
OL
Jonah Williams*
Alabama
Junior
OL
Mitch Hyatt
Clemson
Senior
OL
Beau Benzschawel
Wisconsin
Redshirt senior
OL
Dalton Risner
Kansas State
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Ed Oliver*
Houston
Junior
DL
Chase Winovich
Michigan
Redshirt senior
DL
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State
Senior
DL
Quinnen Williams
Alabama
Redshirt Sophomore
LB
Josh Allen
Kentucky
Senior
LB
Ben Burr-Kirven
Washington
Senior
LB
Porter Gustin
USC
Senior
CB
Julian Love
Notre Dame
Junior
CB
Greedy Williams
LSU
Sophomore
S
Grant Delpit
LSU
Sophomore
S
Deionte Thompson
Alabama
Redshirt Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Cole Tracy
LSU
Senior
P
Braden Mann
Texas A&M
Junior
KR
Maurice Ffrench*
Pittsburgh
Junior
PR
KaVontae Turpin
TCU
Senior
AP
Rondale Moore
Purdue
Freshman
