2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's standout players at the halfway point

Now that we are halfway through the college football season, our panel of our college football experts has reconvened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. As with the preseason team, there were three unanimous selections with Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams and Pittsburgh kick returner Maurice Ffrench standing out from their peers. Oliver was also a unanimous first-team selection on our preseason team.

In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 players selected for the team. Alabama leads the way with four selections, LSU follows with three, and both Kentucky and Texas A&M boast two each. As such, 44.4 percent of the team hails from the SEC, which had 12 of 27 selections.

Five members of our midseason All-America team were also 2018 preseason selections.

Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

2018 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team

* indicates a unanimous selection