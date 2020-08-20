With the 2020 season approaching and nearly half of FBS teams not competing, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America teams. For the first time, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports have joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.
There are a record nine unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen by all of our experts were Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on offense. Hubbard and Chase were also unanimous 2019 CBS Sports All-America selections. Defensively, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were unanimous picks, while Kentucky punter Max Duffy led the special teamers.
In total, 26 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with nine total selections and five first-teamers, more than double Clemson and LSU, which each had four overall selections and two on the first team. Jaylen Waddle accounted for three of those Crimson Tide spots after being selected as a first-team punt returner, second-team wide receiver and second-team all-purpose player.
Eight SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 25 selections. Hubbard, Chase, Stingley and Waddle repeat as first-team selections from 2019.
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|12
|25
|ACC + Notre Dame
|8
|15
|Big 12
|6
|11
|American
|1
|2
|Sun Belt
|0
|1
2020 CBS Sports Preseason Awards
Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Also receiving votes: Chuba Hubbard (RB, Oklahoma State); Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson); Sam Ehlinger (QB, Texas); Dylan Moses (LB, Alabama)
Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Also receiving votes: Mack Brown (North Carolina); Dan Mullen (Florida); Mark Stoops (Kentucky); Gary Patterson (TCU); Brian Kelly (Notre Dame)
2020 CBS Sports All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Trevor Lawrence *
Clemson
Junior
RB
Chuba Hubbard *
Oklahoma State
Redshirt junior
RB
Travis Etienne *
Clemson
Senior
WR
Ja'Marr Chase *
LSU
Senior
WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Senior
TE
Kyle PItts
Florida
Junior
C
Creed Humphrey
Oklahoma
Redshirt junior
OL
Alex Leatherwood *
Alabama
Senior
OL
Trey Smith
Tennessee
Senior
OL
Samuel Cosmi
Texas
Redshirt junior
OL
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame
Graduate
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Marvin Wilson *
|Florida State
|Senior
DL
Carlos Basham Jr.
Wake Forest
Redshirt senior
DL
Quincy Roche
Miami
Redshirt senior
DL
Darius Stills
West Virginia
Senior
LB
Dylan Moses *
Alabama
Senior
LB
Nick Bolton
Missouri
Junior
LB
Chazz Surratt
North Carolina
Graduate
CB
Derek Stingley Jr. *
LSU
Sophomore
CB
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama
Junior
S
Richard LeCounte
Georgia
Senior
S
Trevon Moehrig
TCU
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Nick Sciba
Wake Forest
Junior
P
Max Duffy *
Kentucky
Senior
KR
Joshua Youngblood
Kansas State
Sophomore
PR
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Junior
AP
Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis
Sophomore
2020 CBS Sports All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Sam Ehlinger
Texas
Senior
RB
Najee Harris
Alabama
Senior
|RB
Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis
Sophomore
WR
Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State
Senior
|WR
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Junior
TE
Charlie Kolar
Iowa State
Redshirt junior
C
Drake Jackson
Kentucky
Senior
OL
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
Junior
OL
Deonte Brown
Alabama
Redshirt senior
OL
Jackson Carman
Clemson
Junior
OL
Trey Hill
Georgia
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Tyler Shelvin
|LSU
|Junior
DL
Chris Rumph II
Duke
Redshirt junior
DL
Tyler Davis
Clemson
Sophomore
DL
Big Kat Bryant
Auburn
Senior
LB
K.J. Britt
Auburn
Senior
LB
Garret Wallow
TCU
Senior
LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame
Senior
CB
Eric Stokes
Georgia
Junior
CB
Shaun Jolly
Appalachian State
Redshirt junior
S
Andre Cisco
Syracuse
Junior
S
JaCoby Stevens
LSU
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Gabe Brkic
Oklahoma
Redshirt sophomore
P
Trenton Gill
NC State
Redshirt junior
KR
Damond Philyaw-Johnson
Duke
Redshirt junior
PR
Christian Tutt
Auburn
Junior
AP
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Junior