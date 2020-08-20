Watch Now: Preseason All-America List: SEC Comes In With Strong Presence ( 1:32 )

With the 2020 season approaching and nearly half of FBS teams not competing, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America teams. For the first time, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports have joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.



There are a record nine unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen by all of our experts were Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on offense. Hubbard and Chase were also unanimous 2019 CBS Sports All-America selections. Defensively, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were unanimous picks, while Kentucky punter Max Duffy led the special teamers.

In total, 26 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with nine total selections and five first-teamers, more than double Clemson and LSU, which each had four overall selections and two on the first team. Jaylen Waddle accounted for three of those Crimson Tide spots after being selected as a first-team punt returner, second-team wide receiver and second-team all-purpose player.

Eight SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 25 selections. Hubbard, Chase, Stingley and Waddle repeat as first-team selections from 2019.

Conference First team Total selections SEC 12 25 ACC + Notre Dame 8 15 Big 12 6 11 American 1 2 Sun Belt 0 1

2020 CBS Sports Preseason Awards

Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Also receiving votes: Chuba Hubbard (RB, Oklahoma State); Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson); Sam Ehlinger (QB, Texas); Dylan Moses (LB, Alabama)

Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Also receiving votes: Mack Brown (North Carolina); Dan Mullen (Florida); Mark Stoops (Kentucky); Gary Patterson (TCU); Brian Kelly (Notre Dame)

Graphic by Mike Meredith

2020 CBS Sports All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Trevor Lawrence * Clemson Junior RB Chuba Hubbard * Oklahoma State Redshirt junior RB Travis Etienne * Clemson Senior WR Ja'Marr Chase * LSU Senior WR DeVonta Smith Alabama Senior TE Kyle PItts Florida Junior C Creed Humphrey Oklahoma Redshirt junior OL Alex Leatherwood * Alabama Senior OL Trey Smith Tennessee Senior OL Samuel Cosmi Texas Redshirt junior OL Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame Graduate Defense





DL Marvin Wilson * Florida State Senior DL Carlos Basham Jr. Wake Forest Redshirt senior DL Quincy Roche Miami Redshirt senior DL Darius Stills West Virginia Senior LB Dylan Moses * Alabama Senior LB Nick Bolton Missouri Junior LB Chazz Surratt North Carolina Graduate CB Derek Stingley Jr. * LSU Sophomore CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama Junior S Richard LeCounte Georgia Senior S Trevon Moehrig TCU Junior Special teams





K Nick Sciba Wake Forest Junior P Max Duffy * Kentucky Senior KR Joshua Youngblood Kansas State Sophomore PR Jaylen Waddle Alabama Junior AP Kenneth Gainwell Memphis Sophomore

2020 CBS Sports All-America Second Team