With the 2020 season approaching and nearly half of FBS teams not competing, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America teams. For the first time, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports have joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.

There are a record nine unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen by all of our experts were Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on offense. Hubbard and Chase were also unanimous 2019 CBS Sports All-America selections. Defensively, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were unanimous picks, while Kentucky punter Max Duffy led the special teamers.

In total, 26 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with nine total selections and five first-teamers, more than double Clemson and LSU, which each had four overall selections and two on the first team. Jaylen Waddle accounted for three of those Crimson Tide spots after being selected as a first-team punt returner, second-team wide receiver and second-team all-purpose player.

Eight SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 25 selections. Hubbard, Chase, Stingley and Waddle repeat as first-team selections from 2019.

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC 12 25
ACC + Notre Dame815
Big 12 611
American12
Sun Belt 0 1

2020 CBS Sports Preseason Awards

Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Also receiving votes: Chuba Hubbard (RB, Oklahoma State); Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson); Sam Ehlinger (QB, Texas); Dylan Moses (LB, Alabama)

Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Also receiving votes: Mack Brown (North Carolina); Dan Mullen (Florida); Mark Stoops (Kentucky); Gary Patterson (TCU); Brian Kelly (Notre Dame)

2020-pre-season-all-america.png
Graphic by Mike Meredith

2020 CBS Sports All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Trevor Lawrence *

Clemson

Junior

RB

Chuba Hubbard *

Oklahoma State

Redshirt junior

RB

Travis Etienne *

Clemson

Senior

WR

Ja'Marr Chase *

LSU

Senior

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Senior

TE

Kyle PItts

Florida

Junior

C

Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma

Redshirt junior

OL

Alex Leatherwood *

Alabama

Senior

OL

Trey Smith

Tennessee

Senior

OL

Samuel Cosmi

Texas

Redshirt junior

OL

Liam Eichenberg

Notre Dame

Graduate

Defense


DL Marvin Wilson * Florida StateSenior

DL

Carlos Basham Jr.

Wake Forest

Redshirt senior

DL

Quincy Roche

Miami

Redshirt senior

DL

Darius Stills

West Virginia

Senior

LB

Dylan Moses *

Alabama

Senior

LB

Nick Bolton

Missouri

 Junior

LB

Chazz Surratt

North Carolina

Graduate

CB

Derek Stingley Jr. *

LSU

Sophomore

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Alabama

Junior

S

Richard LeCounte

Georgia

Senior

S

Trevon Moehrig

TCU

Junior

Special teams


K

Nick Sciba

Wake Forest

Junior

P

Max Duffy *

Kentucky

Senior

KR

Joshua Youngblood

Kansas State

Sophomore

PR

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Junior

AP

Kenneth Gainwell

Memphis

Sophomore

2020 CBS Sports All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Sam Ehlinger

Texas

Senior

RB

Najee Harris

Alabama

Senior

RB

Kenneth Gainwell

Memphis

Sophomore

WR

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State

Senior

WR

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Junior

TE

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State

Redshirt junior

C

Drake Jackson

Kentucky

Senior

OL

Darian Kinnard

Kentucky

Junior

OL

Deonte Brown

Alabama

Redshirt senior

OL

Jackson Carman

Clemson

Junior

OL

Trey Hill

Georgia

Junior

Defense


DL Tyler Shelvin LSUJunior

DL

Chris Rumph II

Duke

Redshirt junior

DL

Tyler Davis

Clemson

Sophomore

DL

Big Kat Bryant

Auburn

Senior

LB

K.J. Britt

Auburn

Senior

LB

Garret Wallow

TCU

Senior

LB

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame

Senior

CB

Eric Stokes

Georgia

Junior

CB

Shaun Jolly

Appalachian State

Redshirt junior

S

Andre Cisco

Syracuse

Junior

S

JaCoby Stevens

LSU

Senior

Special teams


K

Gabe Brkic

Oklahoma

Redshirt sophomore

P

Trenton Gill

NC State

Redshirt junior

KR

Damond Philyaw-Johnson

Duke

Redshirt junior

PR

Christian Tutt

Auburn

Junior

AP

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Junior