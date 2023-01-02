Lincoln Riley and the No. 10 USC Trojans aim to end the season on a high note on Monday afternoon. USC takes on the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. The game is set for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with USC bringing an 11-2 record. Tulane is also 11-2 after three straight wins and an AAC championship. The Trojans will be without star receiver Jordan Addison and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees due to NFL opt-out decisions.

USC vs. Tulane spread: USC -2.5

USC vs. Tulane over/under: 65.5 points

USC vs. Tulane money line: USC -135, Tulane +115

USC: The Trojans are 8-5 against the spread this season

TUL: The Green Wave are 11-2 against the spread this season

Why USC can cover

USC's offense is a juggernaut, but the Trojans also have defensive strengths. USC created 27 turnovers this season, fourth-most in FBS, and the Trojans led the country in points off turnover margin (+101). USC generated 19 interceptions, second-most nationally, and the Trojans create consistent pass rush as part of their defensive formula. USC finished the season with 36 sacks, a top-20 mark, and Tuli Tuipulotu led FBS with 12.5 sacks individually.

On offense, USC finished in the top five of the country in total offense and passing offense, with the nation's No. 3 mark in scoring offense at 41.1 points per game. USC takes care of the ball, committing only six turnovers this season, and the Trojans are led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as a highly-prolific quarterback who is set to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane's defense is well-equipped to hold up against the USC offense. The Green Wave allow only 20.5 points per game this season, and Tulane yields only 188.5 passing yards per contest. Tulane's opponents connect on only 58.4% of pass attempts while averaging only 6.0 yards per attempt, a vital combination against USC's explosive aerial attack. Tulane also gives up only 3.9 yards per carry this season.

On offense, Tulane is also dynamic, averaging 35.2 points per game and 433.9 total yards per contest, and the Green Wave produce nearly 200 rushing yards per game. Efficiency is key for Tulane, with the Green Wave averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt and 4.9 yards per rush attempt in 2022. USC allows almost 28 points per game, with opponents putting up 266.5 passing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry against the Trojans.

