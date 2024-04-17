The college football spring transfer portal window has arrived, with several impactful players among the hundreds who have already entered. No program has seen more roster turnover the last two years than Colorado, and that trend continued with several players exiting the program on Tuesday. The Buffaloes have one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football, Shedeur Sanders, but he will play alongside plenty of new teammates in the fall. Head coach Deion Sanders has already seen 10 of his players enter the college football portal this spring, so he will try to snag key replacements from the portal.

Players are able to leave schools and retain immediate eligibility at a new program, so all 134 teams will be looking to improve their respective rosters before the April 30 college football transfer portal deadline. If you want to stay locked in on the latest college football news heading into the 2024 spring transfer portal, join 247Sports now, especially since they are offering 60% off* your first year of an annual subscription.

Top 2024 spring transfer portal storylines

One key player in the spring transfer portal is Oregon State running back Damien Martinez. The Texas native was expected to enter the portal, so possible landing spots have already emerged for the two-time first-team All-Pac 12 selection. Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns last season, helping the Beavers race out to an 8-2 start before finishing 8-5.

He went over 100 rushing yards on six occasions, including three of the final four games of the season. Martinez is the top uncommitted running back and third-best uncommitted player overall in the college football transfer portal, according to 247Sports. They have listed Miami, Mississippi State, Arizona and Kentucky as early schools to keep an eye on and have more details for VIP members. Join 247Sports to see the latest updates here.

Another key player in the spring portal is Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain. He was the biggest name to enter the portal on Tuesday who had not already been reported as an expected entrant. McClain was a five-star recruit in last year's class and started four games for the Buffaloes last season.

The No. 1 cornerback recruit in the 2023 class flipped to Colorado after he was initially committed to play for Miami. He recorded 13 tackles and two pass breakups across nine games last season, but he also received public criticism from Sanders, who said McClain was responsible for not getting himself on the field early in the year. McClain ranks third among all uncommitted players in the college football transfer portal with a four-star grade (94) from 247Sports. Join 247Sports to see the latest updates on his potential landing spots here.

How to get insider reports from 247Sports experts

With 247Sports, you can get the latest updates and predictions on all the top players in the spring transfer portal. Check out the latest team recruiting rankings and get exclusive VIP content, all at 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Who are the top players in the transfer portal, and where will they sign? Go to 247Sports to see all the latest college football recruiting news for your team, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience, and even get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription right now.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a 247Sports annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.