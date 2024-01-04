Alabama starting right tackle JC Latham announced Wednesday evening on Instagram that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility and will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Latham, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound junior from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (via Oak Creek, Wisconsin), was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban after serving in a reserve role as a true freshman in 2021.

"First off, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today," Latham wrote. "These last three years in Tuscaloosa have been the best years of my life. I will always be thankful to coach [Nick] Saban and his staff for their commitment to developing me into the best version of myself both on and off the field. My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it's been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past 3 years. I would also like to thank the fans and entire university of Alabama community. You guys make this place special, and have made me feel right at home since Day 1.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their constant unwavering support. My dream has always been to play in the NFL and help me reach this goal can never be repaid. I am beyond blessed to have them in my corner."

Latham was a second-team CBS Sports All-American and first-team All-SEC performer this year. He only allowed two sacks in 408 passing plays throughout the season.

Latham will likely hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. He is ranked No. 7 overall and is the third-ranked offensive tackle in the CBS NFL Draft prospect rankings. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst projected that Latham will go No. 7 overall to the Tennessee Titans in his most recent mock draft.