More than 90 players have publicly announced their intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft ahead of the underclassmen early-entry period. Players now have until Thursday to change their minds before the NFL publicly announces players granted draft eligibility, which can drastically shift college football teams.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams became the final high-profile addition to enter the draft on Monday. His addition sets up a battle with North Carolina's Drake Maye for the No. 1 overall pick. The early-entry quarterback class is otherwise surprisingly small, especially after Washington State's Cameron Ward opted to transfer to Miami instead; Tulane's Michael Pratt and Ohio's Kurtis Rourke are the only other signal-callers on the list.

In the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college football, there are financial opportunites for players who chose to delay declaring for the draft. An NIL payday can be an influential factor for a player on the fence about staying or going. But the decision is an easy one for some players, especially those considered locks to be selected early in the draft. So far, we've seen stars such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner declare.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for downtown Detroit, Michigan, on April 25. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place over the next two days. A total of 256 players will be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia running back Kendall Milton and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler are not among the names listed below.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.