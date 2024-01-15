NCAA Football: Duke at North Carolina
USATSI

More than 90 players have publicly announced their intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft ahead of the underclassmen early-entry period. Players now have until Thursday to change their minds before the NFL publicly announces players granted draft eligibility, which can drastically shift college football teams. 

USC quarterback Caleb Williams became the final high-profile addition to enter the draft on Monday. His addition sets up a battle with North Carolina's Drake Maye for the No. 1 overall pick. The early-entry quarterback class is otherwise surprisingly small, especially after Washington State's Cameron Ward opted to transfer to Miami instead; Tulane's Michael Pratt and Ohio's Kurtis Rourke are the only other signal-callers on the list. 

In the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college football, there are financial opportunites for players who chose to delay declaring for the draft. An NIL payday can be an influential factor for a player on the fence about staying or going. But the decision is an easy one for some players, especially those considered locks to be selected early in the draft. So far, we've seen stars such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner declare.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for downtown Detroit, Michigan, on April 25. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place over the next two days. A total of 256 players will be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia running back Kendall Milton and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler are not among the names listed below. 

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool
Braelon AllenRBWisconsin
Joe AltOLNotre Dame
Evan AndersonDLFAU
Javon AntonioWRColorado
Terrion Arnold
CBAlabama
Emani BaileyRBTCU
Jaheim BellTEFlorida State

Trey Benson

RB

Florida State

Cole BishopDBUtah
Austin BookerDL Kansas
Brock BowersTEGeorgia
Jonathon Brooks
RBTexas
Javon BullardDBGeorgia
Caelen CarsonCBWake Forest
Keon ColemanWRFlorida State
Junior ColsonLBMichigan
Edgerrin CooperLBTexas A&M
Cooper DeJeanCBIowa
Kingsley Eguakun
OLFlorida
Jonah Elliss
EDGE
Utah
Audric EstimeRBNotre Dame
Olu FashanuOLPenn State
Troy FautanuOTWashington
Blake FisherOLNotre Dame
Troy FranklinWROregon
Frank Gore Jr. 
RBSouthern Miss
Tyler GuytonOLOklahoma
Michael HallDLOhio State
Marvin Harrison Jr.WROhio State
Jaden HicksDBWashington State
Bucky IrvingRBOregon
Theo JohnsonTEPenn State
Jawhar JordanRBLouisville
Kamren KinchensDBMiami
Kalen KingCBPenn State
Kamari LassiterCBGeorgia
JC Latham
OL
Alabama
Cam LittleK/PArkansas
Marist LiufauLBNotre Dame
MarShawn LloydRBUSC
Kay'Ron Lynch-AdamsRBUMass
Drake MayeQBNorth Carolina
Ladd McConkeyWRGeorgia
Kool-Aid McKinstry
CBAlabama

Max Melton

CB

Rutgers

Amarius MimsOLGeorgia
Adonai MitchellWRTexas
Quinyon MitchellCBToledo
Byron Murphy
DLTexas
Malik NabersWRLSU
Jer'Zhan NewtonDLIllinois
Rome OdunzeWRWashington
Patrick PaulOLHouston
Ja'Lynn PolkWRWashington
Jackson Powers-JohnsonOLOregon
Michael PrattQBTulane
Ennis RakestrawCBMissouri
Keith RandolphDLIllinois
Tip ReimanTEIllinois
Chop RobinsonEDGEPenn State
Layden RobinsonOGTexas A&M
Kurtis RourkeQBOhio
Ja'Tavion SandersTETexas
Will Shipley
RBClemson
Jaden ShirdenRBMonmouth
Ben SinnottTEKansas State
Maason SmithDLLSU
Javon SolomonDETroy
Carson SteeleRBUCLA
Kingsley SuamataiaOLBYU
Leonard Taylor IIIDLMiami
Brian ThomasWRLSU
Jamari ThrashWRLouisville
Jeremiah TrotterLBClemson
Bralen TriceEDGEWashington
Dallas TurnerEDGEAlabama
Sione VakiDBUtah
Sedrick Van PranOLGeorgia
Devaughn VeleWRUtah
Jared VerseEDGEFlorida State
Kimani VidalRBTroy
Tez WalkerWRNorth Carolina
Trevin WallaceLB Kentucky
Nate WigginsCBClemson
Caleb WilliamsQBUSC
Isaiah WilliamsWRIllinois
James WilliamsDBMiami
Johnny WilsonWRFlorida State
Mekhi WingoDLLSU
Xavier WorthyWRTexas
Jaylen WrightRBTennessee