The 2025 NFL Draft is starting to take shape as 71 players opted to forgo eligibility and enter the draft early. The list includes two out of four Heisman Trophy finalists and 10 first-team members of the CBS Sports All-America Team. With that in mind, we decided to look at the teams whose 2025 seasons will be most shaped by losing underclassmen to the draft.

Need any indication of how much these decisions can flip a season? Last year, Ohio State managed to retain key pieces like offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive end Jack Sawyer and cornerback Denzel Burke. One year later, they keyed a national championship run. Last season, more than 90 players entered the draft early. This year, that number is down by nearly 20 players.

Losing a quantity of players alone doesn't land you on this list. Penn State lost three players to early entry, but the returns of quarterback Drew Allar and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton helps ease the pain. Similarly, LSU has to rebuild its offensive line because of early entries, but bringing back quarterback Garrett Nussmeier makes the job much more manageable.

Here are five teams that are most impacted by early-entry departures to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Losses: QB Quinn Ewers, OT Kelvin Banks, WR Isaiah Bond, RB Jaydon Blue, OT Cameron Williams, WR Matthew Golden

The Longhorns are a popular pick for preseason No. 1 in 2025 as the program transitions to Arch Manning, but the underclassman losses are significant. Ewers and Banks were obvious draft entrants after strong three-year careers, but many hoped Golden and Williams would be back on campus after breakout seasons. With the losses, Texas is now replacing its top three receivers and four out of five offensive linemen, along with Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron and All-American defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

Losses: S Malaki Starks, LB Jalon Walker, RB Trevor Etienne, OG Dylan Fairchild, EDGE Mykel Williams, C Jared Wilson, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

None of the losses for Georgia are surprising, but all are difficult. With Fairchild and Wilson gone, the Bulldogs are replacing four of their five starting offensive linemen. Walker, Starks and Williams were easily the three top defenders for the Bulldogs, and they join five other senior starters in the NFL Draft. Quarterback Carson Beck ultimately didn't land on this list after instead transferring to Miami, but his departure leaves a hole as well. It's a generational change for Georgia, especially along the offensive line.

Loss: ATH Travis Hunter

Technically, the Buffaloes only lost one player early to the NFL Draft, but Hunter is impossible to replace. The junior became the first defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy since 1998 after leading the Buffaloes to a surprising nine-win campaign. He posted 96 catches, 1,258 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and 1,552 snaps during a truly historic season. There will not be another player like him for years to come.

Losses: DT Mason Graham, TE Colston Loveland, DT Kenneth Grant, CB Will Johnson

The national championship roster is now gone after three of the best defensive players in college football and an All-American-caliber tight end head for the draft. All four were part of a youth movement within the program that helped spur the title run in 2023, but all played more limited roles during an 8-5 season. However, the DNA of the program will look much different next season with each gone. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has his work cut out trying to find his next generation of leaders.

Honorable mention

Arizona: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is perhaps the most talented player to ever play for the Wildcats, and tackle Jonah Savaiinaea will be tough to replace. Making matters worse, the program couldn't even reach a bowl game with the pair in 2024.

Boise State: Running back Ashton Jeanty put together the greatest season by a running back since 1988 Barry Sanders and brought unprecedented attention to the program.

Tennessee: The Volunteers lost only two players to the draft, but running back Dylan Sampson and defensive end James Pearce Jr. were among the best at their respective positions in the SEC. Maintaining their positions groups won't be easy.