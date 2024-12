The SEC released its 2025 conference football schedule on Wednesday, giving all 16 league members a glimpse of what the upcoming season will look like. Though league opponents were locked in for SEC teams in 2025, there were still a few things to settle when the conference announced the schedule.

Every team will play the inverse of its 2024 schedule, flipping home and away dates for conference foes, but a few interesting dates have changed for next year. When Georgia plays Tennessee in Week 3, it will mark the earliest the matchup has been played since 1995. Other games on the Week 3 slate include South Carolina hosting Vanderbilt, Florida playing in Baton Rouge against LSU, Texas A&M traveling to Notre Dame and Alabama hosting Wisconsin.

The final week of the regular season will feature traditional rivalries such as Alabama playing Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Texas hosting Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown and Ole Miss and Mississippi State squaring off in the Egg Bowl. Louisville plays in-state rival Kentucky and South Carolina hosts Clemson to close out the regular season.

The 2024 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below.

2025 SEC schedule

Aug. 30: at Florida State

Sept. 6: Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 13: Wisconsin

Sept. 27: at Georgia

Oct. 4: Vanderbilt

Oct. 11: at Missouri

Oct. 18: Tennessee

Oct. 25: at South Carolina

Nov. 8: LSU

Nov. 15: Oklahoma

Nov. 22: Eastern Illinois

Nov. 29: at Auburn

Aug. 30: Alabama A&M

Sept. 6: Arkansas State

Sept. 13: at Ole Miss

Sept. 20: at Memphis

Sept. 27: Notre Dame

Oct. 11: at Tennessee

Oct. 18: Texas A&M

Oct. 25: Auburn

Nov. 1: Mississippi State

Nov. 15: at LSU

Nov. 22: at Texas

Nov. 29: Missouri

Aug. 30: at Baylor

Sept. 6: Ball State

Sept. 13: South Alabama

Sept. 20: at Oklahoma

Sept. 27: at Arkansas

Oct. 4: at Texas A&M

Oct. 11: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 18: at Missouri

Nov. 1: Kentucky

Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 22: Mercer

Nov. 29: Alabama

Aug. 30: LIU

Sept. 6: USF

Sept. 13: at LSU

Sept. 20: at Miami

Oct. 4: Texas

Oct. 11: at Texas A&M

Oct. 18: Mississippi State

Nov. 1: Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8: at Kentucky

Nov. 15: at Ole Miss

Nov. 22: Tennessee

Nov. 29: Florida State

Aug. 30: Marshall

Sept. 6: Austin Peay

Sept. 13: at Tennessee

Sept. 27: Alabama

Oct. 4: Kentucky

Oct. 11: at Auburn

Oct. 18: Ole Miss

Nov. 1: Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8: at Mississippi State

Nov. 15: Texas

Nov. 22: Charlotte

Nov. 29: Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

Aug. 30: Toledo

Sept. 6: Ole Miss

Sept. 13: Eastern Michigan

Sept. 27: at South Carolina

Oct. 4: at Georgia

Oct. 18: Texas

Oct. 25: Tennessee

Nov. 1: at Auburn

Nov. 8: Florida

Nov. 15: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 29: at Louisville

LSU

Aug. 30: at Clemson

Sept. 6: Louisiana Tech

Sept. 13: Florida

Sept. 20: Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 27: at Ole Miss

Oct. 11: at South Carolina

Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 25: Texas A&M

Nov. 8: at Alabama

Nov. 15: Arkansas

Nov. 22: Western Kentucky

Nov. 29: at Oklahoma

Aug. 30: Georgia State

Sept. 6: at Kentucky

Sept. 13: Arkansas

Sept. 20: Tulane

Sept. 27: LSU

Oct. 11: Washington State

Oct. 18: at Georgia

Oct. 25: at Oklahoma

Nov. 1: South Carolina

Nov. 8: The Citadel

Nov. 15: Florida

Nov. 29: at Mississippi State

Aug. 30: at Southern Mississippi

Sept. 6: Arizona State

Sept. 13: Alcorn State

Sept. 20: Northern Illinois

Sept. 27: Tennessee

Oct. 4: at Texas A&M

Oct. 18: at Florida

Oct. 25: Texas

Nov. 1: at Arkansas

Nov. 8: Georgia

Nov. 15: at Missouri

Nov. 29: Ole Miss

Aug. 30: Central Arkansas

Sept. 6: Kansas

Sept. 13: Louisiana

Sept. 20: South Carolina

Sept. 27: UMass

Oct. 11: Alabama

Oct. 18: at Auburn

Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 8: Texas A&M

Nov. 15: Mississippi State

Nov. 22: at Oklahoma

Nov. 29: at Arkansas

Aug. 30: Illinois State

Sept. 6: Michigan

Sept. 13: at Temple

Sept. 20: Auburn

Oct. 4: Kent State

Oct. 11: Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 18: at South Carolina

Oct. 25: Ole Miss

Nov. 1: at Tennessee

Nov. 15: at Alabama

Nov. 22: Missouri

Nov. 29: LSU

Aug. 30: Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

Sept. 6: SC State

Sept. 13: Vanderbilt

Sept. 20: at Missouri

Sept. 27: Kentucky

Oct. 4: Vanderbilt

Oct. 11: at LSU

Oct. 18 Oklahoma

Oct. 25: Alabama

Nov. 1: at Ole Miss

Nov. 15: at Texas A&M

Nov. 22: Coastal Carolina

Nov. 29: Clemson

Aug. 30: Syracuse (Atlanta)

Sept. 6: ETSU

Sept. 13: Georgia

Sept. 20: UAB

Sept. 27: at Mississippi State

Oct. 11: Arkansas

Oct. 18: Alabama

Oct. 25: at Kentucky

Nov. 1: Oklahoma

Nov. 15: New Mexico State

Nov. 22: at Florida

Nov. 29: Vanderbilt

Aug. 30: at Ohio State

Sept. 6: San Jose State

Sept. 13: UTEP

Sept. 27: Sam Houston State

Oct. 4: at Florida

Oct. 11: Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 18: at Kentucky

Oct. 25: at Mississippi State

Nov. 1: Vanderbilt

Nov. 15: at Georgia

Nov. 22: Arkansas

Nov. 29: Texas A&M

Aug. 30: UTSA

Sept. 6: Utah State

Sept. 13: at Notre Dame

Sept. 27: Auburn

Oct. 4: Mississippi State

Oct. 11: Florida

Oct. 18: at Arkansas

Oct. 25: at LSU

Nov. 8: at Missouri

Nov. 15: South Carolina

Nov. 22: Samford

Nov. 29: at Texas