In Nick Saban's final season at the helm, over 58,000 people attended the Alabama spring game, and now Kalen DeBoer will usher in a new era for the program at the 2024 A-Day Game on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission is free and fans are expected to pack in to catch a glimpse of the former Washington coach in action. DeBoer led the Huskies to the national championship game last season before being selected as Saban's replacement following the legendary coach's retirement.

Position battles have been raging in Tuscaloosa throughout the 15 spring practices allowed by the NCAA throughout the spring and with the transfer portal opening up later this month, DeBoer's depth chart decisions could be of consequence. So which players should you be watching at the 2024 Alabama Spring Game, and which position battles might be the most important?

Updates on the Alabama offensive line

Perhaps no position group for Bama will be shuffled as much as the offensive line, which has lost at least three starters from last year's team. A fourth, left tackle Kadyn Proctor, transferred home to Iowa after the season before announcing his intention to transfer back to Alabama. Proctor was the No. 1 offensive lineman in his class, per 247Sports, but he won't be a part of the A-Day Game.

While that top-ranked lineman won't suit up, another very well could in true freshman Casey Poe. He just enrolled in January, and the 247Composite graded him as the top interior lineman in the Class of 2024. With LG Tyler Booker the only available returning starter, Poe could be featured up and down the O-line to see where he can contribute most effectively right away.

One thing fans will definitely want to see in regards to the O-line is the center-quarterback exchange after numerous issues during last year's CFP semifinal loss to Michigan. DeBoer says the team is using a clap cadence for QB Jalen Milroe to receive the snap in shotgun, and per the head coach, the team hasn't "had any problems" with the exchange throughout spring practice.

Alabama wide receiver overhaul

Wide receiver has been an unquestionable strength over the years for Alabama football, but it's a clear question mark heading into the 2024 Alabama Spring Game. Kobe Prentice is the leading returning receiver (18 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns) after Jermaine Burton left for the NFL and Isaiah Bond transferred to Texas.

Prentice has taken on a leadership role among wide receivers and he provides some explosive playmaking ability, but the Crimson Tide will need to develop other options. One name that keeps coming up this spring is true freshman Caleb Odom, who was a top 100 recruit out of Georgia in the Class of 2024.

Odom is a jumbo receiver (6-foot-5 and 215 pounds) who made a dynamic touchdown catch during Alabama's second official scrimmage of the spring practice season. DeBoer specifically commented on the need for flash plays like the one Odom made in that session.

How DeBoer has made use of Alabama spring football practice

One of the Saban-era traditions for the Alabama spring game that DeBoer intends to keep in place is that the winners will receive a steak dinner while the losers will be relegated to "beans and wienies." The result hardly matters but the incentive certainly encourages players on both sides to put in a solid effort. Fans will certainly be looking for players who flash and for continued growth in the final outing of DeBoer's first spring at the helm.

DeBoer has publicly stated that he's been satisfied with how his team has progressed over the course of spring practices and he's highlighted a handful of players who have stepped up in the process. Washington transfer Germie Bernard is quickly making an impact. Bernard followed DeBoer to Tuscaloosa after making 34 catches for 419 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns last season.

