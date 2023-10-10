The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) in a primetime battle on Tuesday evening. This will be the seventh matchup in history between the schools. The Mountaineers led the series 4-2. In 2022, the Chanticleers topped the Mountaineers 35-28 at Brooks Stadium.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites in Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under for total points is 61.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread: Mountaineers -6.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State over/under: 61 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State money line: Mountaineers -245, Chanticleers +198

APP: Has hit the 1Q game total Under in six of last nine games

CCU: Has hit the Team Total Under in last five away games

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina has tremendous success pushing the ball down the field. The Chanticleers are third in the conference in passing yards per game (285). Senior quarterback Grayson McCall has a quick release and owns the arm strength to make all the throws. McCall is completing 64% of his throws for 1,302 yards and six passing scores. He has thrown for at least 260 passing yards in four of his five starts.

On Sept. 21 versus Georgia Southern, McCall finished with 295 yards and one passing touchdown. Senior receiver Sam Pinckney has made his presence felt on the field. The South Carolina native wins contested passes consistently and does a great job tracking the ball. Pinckney has caught 28 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he is third in the conference in receiving yards per game (88.6). See which team to pick here.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State has been able to consistently establish the ground game. The Mountaineers are ranked third in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game (204.6). Junior running back Nate Noel ball carrier. Noel owns the vision and elusiveness to do damage at the second level. The Florida native is third in the conference in rushing yards (651) and second in rushing yards per game (130.2) with four touchdowns.

He has racked up 100-plus yards in all five games thus far. On Sept. 20 versus UL Monroe, Noel had 18 rushes for 109 yards. Junior receiver Christan Horn has the ability to create separation and track the ball well downfield. Horn is second on the team in receiving yards (218) and touchdowns (3) with 15 catches. He recorded six catches for 124 yards and two scores in his last outing. See which team to pick here.

