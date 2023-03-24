J'Marion Burnette, a four-star running back from Andalusia (Alabama) High School, announced Friday that he will stay in his home state and play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in 2024. Burnette chose the Tigers over several other FBS offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida State and Michigan.

Burnette is ranked No. 153 overall and is the 10th-ranked running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruiser has rushed for 4,038 yards and 30 touchdowns during his three-year high school career. He rushed for 1,473 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, which helped lead his high school to a 14-1 record and a 4-A state title.

Burnette credited former interim head coach and current assistant Carnell "Cadillac" Williams as one of the big reasons why he chose to commit to the Tigers.

"It's because they make their recruits feel like family," Burnette told Auburn Undercover. "It's a great program, great coaching staff. Coach Caddy is amazing. He's been going out of the way since Auburn first offered me a year ago. He's just been keeping up with me nonstop."

Burnette attended Auburn's Junior Day on January 28, which led to 247Sports analysts giving him a 100% chance to join the Tigers in the 247Sports crystal ball. However, he made an unofficial visit to Florida State on March 21 prior to announcing his commitment on Friday.

Burnette will join a program that could offer immediate playing time. Rising junior running back Jarquez Hunter will be eligible for the NFL Draft following the 2023 season, which will be his first without former starter Tank Bigsby on the roster.

Burnette is the fourth player to commit to Freeze and the Tigers during the current recruiting cycle. All four of those are four-star players, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.