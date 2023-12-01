Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward announced Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate after two seasons with the Cougars. Ward, who is expected to graduate in December, will join a loaded crop of quarterbacks that have announced their intentions to transfer, including the likes of former five-star prospect and fellow Pac-12 standout Dante Moore.

As a graduate transfer, Ward will be able to play immediately at his next stop despite this being his second stay in the transfer portal. He is also keeping his options open in regards to entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

"To coach (Jake) Dickert, my teammates, and all Coug Nation, thank you for the last two years," Ward wrote on social media. "Thank you for supporting me day in and day out and for showing me some of the best days of college football; I am forever grateful."

Ward joined the Cougars in 2022 after two seasons at FCS Incarnate Word. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 5 quarterback in the transfer portal during the 2022 cycle with a grade of 93, making him a four-star prospect.

After a strong first season with Washington State in which he earned an honorable mention All-Pac-12 nod, Ward emerged as one of the nation's best quarterbacks in 2023. He finished the regular season fourth in passing with 3,732 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 120 yards and eight touchdowns.