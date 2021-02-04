One of Clemson's legends has moved to an on-field coaching role with the Tigers and another long-time assistant is getting a big salary bump. The school announced Thursday that former running back C.J. Spiller will move to an assistant coaching role as the running backs coach for the defending ACC champions, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliot's salary will jump from $1.6 million to $2 million after getting a contract extension through 2026.

Spiller rushed for 3,547 yards and 32 touchdowns in four seasons with the program from 2006-09. He served as an unpaid coaching intern last year while pursuing a Master's degree in athletic leadership.

"[Spiller] is one of the greatest ambassadors that we've had for our program for a long time and now for him to be able to come back and be able to sow seeds into these young men and teach all the things he's learned throughout his career, there's not a guy on this staff that's more committed and more ALL IN for Clemson than C.J. Spiller, that's for sure," coach Dabo Swinney said. "To have C.J. out on the road recruiting and have him leading these young men day in and day out is something I'm really, really excited about, and I can't wait to see him take the field this spring leading that group."

Spiller was a unanimous All-American and the ACC Player of the Year in 2009 when he ran for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those Tigers won the ACC coastal division and the Music City Bowl en route to a 9-5 record in Swinney's first full season at the helm.

"I'm definitely excited for this job and express my gratitude to coach Swinney, athletics director Dan Radakovich and the Board of Trustees, and I thank them for trusting me with the opportunity to have an impact on these young men's lives and represent our university in a first-class manner," Spiller said. "It doesn't happen very often that you're able to coach at your alma mater, especially in your first gig, and for me to have that opportunity, I don't take it lightly. I'm just ecstatic about getting started."

Elliot's title has been changed to assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and tight ends coach in conjunction with his pay raise. Elliott had previously been the Tigers offensive coordinator and running backs coach. He was mentioned mentioned in several coaching searches this offseason prior to returning to Swinney's staff.