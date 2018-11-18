College football bowl projections: Penn State takes advantage of West Virginia's upset loss

No. 1 Alabama played its worst half of the season on Saturday, but it wasn't playing an opponent capable of capitalizing on that. The Crimson Tide were tied with The Citadel 10-10 at the halftime before running away from the Bulldogs after the break. Still, it was fun to think about the possibility of the biggest upset in college football history for a few minutes.

An actual upset that did occur, although not nearly on that scale, was No. 9 West Virginia's loss at Oklahoma State. That not only knocked the Mountaineers out of the New Year's Six bowl projections, but it means they will need a major upset to even get a chance to play in the Big 12 title game. No. 6 Oklahoma is now assured of a place in that showdown and will be the top seed if it wins at West Virginia next week. The Mountaineers can get in only if they beat the Sooners and No. 15 Texas loses to Kansas. Texas is the top seed if it wins and Oklahoma loses.

No. 14 Penn State replaced West Virginia in the Peach Bowl projection.

The other conference championship games matchups are mostly rounding into form. Two are settled. The SEC matchup of Alabama and No. 5 Georgia has been in place for two weeks. Pitt clinched an ACC title game berth against No. 3 Clemson on Saturday with a win over Wake Forest.

Four other conferences have one team in place and a winner-take-all game for the other spot this weekend, which we break down below after the updated bowl projections.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Michigan Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Ohio State vs. Washington State Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m.

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Florida vs. UCF Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon

ESPN At-large vs. At-large LSU vs. Penn State



In the Big Ten, No. 22 Northwestern is awaiting the winner of the battle between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State. No. 19 Utah clinched its place in the Pac 12 championship and will play the Apple Cup winner between No. 18 Washington and No. 8 Washington State. Fresno State will take to the road to play the winner of No. 23 Utah State vs. No. 25 Boise State for the Mountain West title. The West division of the AAC could finish in as much as a four-way tie if Memphis beats Houston next week, but Memphis wins any tiebreaker, so that is a winner-take-all game also, and that team will face No. 11 UCF.

One question I hear often is if I am sure the Big Ten will be in the TaxSlayer bowl this season. I cannot be sure. The Music City and TaxSlayer bowls are shared by the Big Ten and the ACC with each bowl getting each conference three times in six years. This is Year 5 of that deal with a perfect 2-2 split for the first four years. I have the Big Ten in TaxSlayer this year because it has been in Music City each of the last two seasons. The actual decision is not made until bowl selection weekend.

Again this week, I am projecting all 78 bowl slots to be filled with teams that are 6-6 or better, and I still have three teams with nowhere to go. The teams that I am projecting to be bowl eligible, but left out, are still the same -- Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe and Wyoming. The bowl eligibility tracker is live.