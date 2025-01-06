1 Jeremiah Smith Ohio State Buckeyes WR

We were conservative on Smith heading into the College Football Playoff, ranking him at No. 6 in our initial group. After two games, though, it's clear that the 2024 CFP will be remembered as Smith's breakout. After entering the postseason with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving, Smith has exploded for 290 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches. Against No. 1 Oregon , Smith obliterated the Ducks' secondary to the tune of 187 yards and two touchdowns without breaking a sweat. While Warren comes close, no other offensive playmaker on any other team is in the same stratosphere as Smith. He can swing a title and is on a potentially legendary run.

2 Tyler Warren Penn State Nittany Lions TE

Warren remains the most versatile player in the College Football Playoff and by far the key if the Nittany Lions reach the national title game. The senior set a Penn State record with 98 catches and finished with 1,158 yards receiving. Against Boise State , Warren caught two touchdown passes and posted 63 yards, more than one-third of Allar's total production. Warren also ranks as Penn State's most versatile run blocker and will play a vital role against Notre Dame.

3 Jahdae Barron Texas Longhorns DB

Jahdae, meet Jeremiah Smith . The senior defensive back for Texas won't necessarily play full-time against the superstar Ohio State freshman, but the Thorpe Award winner's fingerprints will be all over the Cotton Bowl. Barron ranks as one of the top coverage players in college football and allowed only 21 total yards in two CFP games, according to PFF. He leads a Texas secondary unlike any that Ohio State has seen in 2024-25.

4 Abdul Carter Penn State Nittany Lions DE

Heading into the CFP, Carter ranked as perhaps the best overall defensive player remaining. When healthy, he has been a terror in the first two games, drawing multiple holding penalties and posting a pair of tackles for loss against SMU . However, Carter left the Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State in the first half, and the Broncos found some offensive consistency with his absence. Carter is tentatively expected to play against the Irish, vital for both pass and run defense against a physical Notre Dame offense.

5 Riley Leonard Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB

The Duke transfer has struggled throwing the ball. Against Georgia , he threw for only 90 yards on 24 passes. However, the senior is just a gamer and played a major role in the Fighting Irish's emergence as a national contender. Leonard has rushed for 831 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 110 yards coming during the CFP. He also has moments of brilliance, like a pinpoint touchdown pass to Beaux Collins against Georgia. Among the quarterbacks left, his role is arguably the most significant.

6 Jack Sawyer Ohio State Buckeyes DE

The emergence of Sawyer has been perhaps the second-biggest development of the playoff so far. The senior was a top-five national recruit who finally came through in last four games with five sacks and 15 tackles, nearly matching his best season-long production. He also added an interception against Michigan . In two CFP games, Sayer has 3.5 sacks and five passes defended. He's on a tear.

7 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB

For all the talk about Arch Manning , Ewers showed in a brilliant overtime against Arizona State why he remains the starter. Facing fourth-and-13, Ewers perfectly maneuvered a protection to stifle an all-out blitz and baited a receiver over the top for a touchdown. Simply put, that's the kind of play that a three-year starter makes. In the two OTs, Ewers went 4 of 5 for 57 yards, including two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Against Ohio State's elite defense, Texas's hopes rest almost exclusively on Ewers.

8 Caleb Downs Ohio State Buckeyes S

The Buckeyes' offense gets plenty of attention, but the passing defense has been perhaps the signature unit since the first Oregon game. Ohio State holds opponents to a nation-leading 152.4 yards per game with only six passing touchdowns allowed all season. Downs is the star after transferring from Alabama , posting 72 tackles, six passes defended and seven tackles for loss during an All-American season. Thanks to his presence, Ohio State has allowed the least plays nationally of 30 or more yards, tied with Iowa . Explosives are not on the table against Downs.

The Longhorns boasted perhaps the nation's best offensive line for most of the season, headlined the unanimous All-American at left tackle. The group got shakier as the season went on and struggled against Arizona State without right tackle Cam Williams in the lineup. Outside of a messy first game against Georgia, Banks has been essentially flawless. He faces his most important matchup on Friday when Ohio State's Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau come to town.

10 Xavier Watts Notre Dame Fighting Irish S