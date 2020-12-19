The COVID-19 pandemic has caused incredible issues across every facet of life in the United States since March. As many sports were forced to outright stop games until systems and protocols were put in place, college football was no different. But even when using best practices and caution, the virus was still able to spread across college campuses around the country.

Because of that, nearly every FBS college football program that participated in the 2020 season saw cancellations or postponements during the season. In total, 139 games were nixed from the schedules while some games were able to come together on less than three days' notice. It affected not only conference championship races -- as evidenced by Ohio State nearly not making the Big Ten title game because of the conference's own rules -- but the College Football Playoff race as well.

Here is the full list of college football game that were affected during the 2020 regular season.

Game Original date New date ULM at Troy Sept. 5 Dec. 17 SMU at TCU Sept. 11 Canceled NC State at Virginia Tech Sept. 12 Sept. 26 Marshall at East Carolina Sept. 12 Canceled Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 Canceled Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 Dec. 5 BYU at Army Sept. 19

Canceled Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10 Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5 Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 Canceled Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled Georgia State at Charlotte Sept. 26 TBD Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12

North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 Canceled Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 Canceled South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 Canceled Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10 Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 Dec. 5 Troy at South Alabama Oct. 3 Dec. 5 Louisiana at Appalachian State Oct. 3 Dec. 4 UAB at Rice Oct. 10 Dec. 12 FAU at Southern Miss Oct. 10 Dec. 10 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Oct. 14 Dec. 12 Oklahoma State at Baylor Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Vanderbilt at Missouri Oct. 17 Nov. 28 LSU at Florida Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Cincinnati at Tulsa Oct. 17 Dec. 5 FIU at Charlotte Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Southern Miss at UTEP Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Missouri at Florida Oct. 24 Oct. 31 New Mexico at Colorado State Oct. 24 Canceled Marshall at FIU Oct. 30 Dec. 11 North Texas at UTEP Oct. 31 Dec. 12 Wisconsin at Nebraska Oct. 31 Canceled Purdue at Wisconsin Nov. 7 Canceled FIU at UTEP Nov. 7 Canceled Louisville at Virginia Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Air Force at Army Nov. 7 Dec. 19 Tulsa at Navy Nov. 7 Dec. 5 Washington at California Nov. 7 Canceled Louisiana Tech at North Texas Nov. 7 Dec. 3 UTSA at Rice Nov. 7 Canceled Charlotte at Middle Tennessee Nov. 7 Canceled Arizona at Utah Nov. 7 Canceled Air Force at Wyoming Nov. 14 Canceled Auburn at Mississippi State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Memphis at Navy Nov. 14 Canceled Texas A&M at Tennessee Nov. 14 Dec. 19 Alabama at LSU Nov. 14 Dec. 5 Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State Nov. 14 Dec. 5 Georgia at Missouri Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Ohio State at Maryland Nov. 14 Canceled Pitt at Georgia Tech Nov. 14 Dec. 10 Rice at Louisiana Tech Nov. 14 Canceled North Texas at UAB Nov. 14 Canceled Coastal Carolina at Troy Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Gardner-Webb at Charlotte Nov. 14 Canceled Cal at Arizona State Nov. 14 Canceled Utah at UCLA Nov. 14 Canceled Ohio at Miami (OH) Nov. 17 Canceled Utah State at Wyoming Nov. 19 Canceled UAB at UTEP Nov. 20 Canceled Arizona State at Colorado Nov. 21 Canceled Ole Miss at Texas A&M Nov. 21 Dec. 12 Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech Nov. 21 Canceled Georgia Tech at Miami Nov. 21 Dec. 19 Charlotte at Marshall Nov. 21 Canceled Wake Forest at Duke Nov. 21 Canceled Houston at SMU Nov. 21 Canceled Navy at South Florida Nov. 21 TBD Central Arkansas at Louisiana Nov. 21 Canceled UNLV at Colorado State Nov. 21 Canceled Texas at Kansas Nov. 21 Dec. 12 Michigan State at Maryland Nov. 21 Canceled San Jose State at Fresno State Nov. 21 Canceled Washington State at Stanford Nov. 21 Canceled Clemson at Florida State Nov. 21 Canceled Colorado State at Air Force Nov. 26 Canceled Louisville at Boston College Nov. 27 Nov. 28 San Diego State at Fresno State Nov. 27 Canceled Washington at Washington State Nov. 27 Canceled Miami at Wake Forest Nov. 28 Dec. 5 Louisiana Tech at FIU Nov. 28 Canceled Arkansas at Missouri Nov. 28 Dec. 25 Tennessee at Vanderbilt Nov. 28 Dec. 12 Southern Miss at UAB Nov. 28 Canceled Tulsa at Houston Nov. 28 TBD Minnesota at Wisconsin Nov. 28 Canceled Utah at Arizona State Nov. 28 Canceled Cincinnati at Temple Nov. 28 Canceled Oklahoma at West Virginia Nov. 28 Dec. 12 Colorado at USC

San Diego State at Colorado Nov. 28 Canceled

Replaced FAU at Middle Tennessee Nov. 28 Canceled Virginia at Florida State Nov. 28 Canceled San Jose State at Boise State Nov. 28 Canceled UTEP at Rice Nov. 28 Canceled Charlotte at Western Kentucky Dec. 1 Canceled Southern Miss at UTEP Dec. 4 Canceled Wake Forest at Louisville Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Alabama at Arkansas Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Northwestern at Minnesota Dec. 5 Canceled Maryland at Michigan Dec. 5 Canceled Ole Miss at LSU Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Missouri at Mississippi State Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Miami at Wake Forest Dec. 5 Canceled Florida State at Duke Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Kent State at Miami (OH) Dec. 5 Canceled Houston at SMU Dec. 5 Canceled FIU at Charlotte Dec. 5 Canceled Boise State at UNLV Dec. 5 Canceled Liberty at Coastal Carolina Dec. 5 Canceled Vanderbilt at Georgia Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Buffalo at Ohio Dec. 5 Canceled UAB at Middle Tennessee Dec. 6 Canceled Western Carolina at North Carolina Dec. 11 Dec. 5 Ole Miss at Texas A&M Dec. 12 TBD Cincinnati at Tulsa Dec. 12 Canceled Michigan at Ohio State Dec. 12 Canceled Ohio at Kent State Dec. 12 Canceled Charlotte at Marshall Dec. 11 Canceled Purdue at Indiana Dec. 12 Canceled Miami (OH) at Bowling Green Dec. 12 Canceled Washington at Oregon Dec. 12 Canceled Oklahoma at West Virginia Dec. 12 Canceled Cal at Washington State Dec. 12 Canceled Texas at Kansas Dec. 12 Canceled Louisiana-Monroe at Troy Dec. 17 Canceled Washington at USC Dec. 18 Canceled Purdue at Indiana Dec. 18 Canceled Vanderbilt at Georgia Dec. 19 Canceled Georgia Tech at Miami Dec. 19 Canceled Arizona at Cal Dec. 19 Canceled Michigan State at Maryland Dec. 19 Canceled Michigan at Iowa Dec. 19 Canceled Florida State at Wake Forest Dec. 19 Canceled Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Dec. 19 Canceled

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.