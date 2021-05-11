Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37, his father, Terry Brennan, confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday. Per the elder Brennan, Colt was found unconscious a few days ago as a patient in a rehabilitation facility, and died Monday at Hoag Hospital in Newport, California.

Brennan was the signal-caller of the high-flying Rainbow Warriors offense from 2005-07. He threw for 14,193 yards and 131 touchdowns in three seasons manning the Hawaii offense. He threw for 5,549 yards and 58 touchdowns as a junior in 2006, breaking the single-season touchdown passing record previously held by Houston's David Klingler -- who threw 54 touchdown passes in 1990. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting following the conclusion of the 2006 season.

Brennan followed that up with an incredible senior season in which he threw for 4,343 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions en route to leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 12-0 regular season and a berth in the Sugar Bowl versus Georgia. That stellar season earned him a trip to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, where he finished third in the voting behind Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Arkansas running back Darren McFadden.

Brennan started his college career at Colorado in 2003 but was dismissed from the Buffaloes after the season following an arrest on burglary and trespassing charges. He transferred to Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California, in 2004 before joining the Rainbow Warriors.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Washington. He spent two seasons with the team before being signed by the Oakland Raiders. He was cut by the Raiders prior to the start of the 2010 season. Brennan bounced around several leagues before giving up his football career in 2014.