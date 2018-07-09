Country music superstar Garth Brooks set to perform historic concert at Notre Dame Stadium

Get ready, Notre Dame. The thunder is about to roll into South Bend.

Multi-platinum country music superstar Garth Brooks will play the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium at a yet-to-be-determined date, according to a release from the school.

"Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!" Brooks said in the release. "I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party."

Brooks is no stranger to playing massive venues. He and wife, Trisha Yearwood, just wrapped up a world tour that included 390 concerts in 79 cities over the last three-and-a-half years. The six-time Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year is bringing a new dimension to one of the most storied stadiums in college football history.

"It's never been done before, and it's our understanding that Garth loves to do things that haven't been done before," said Lee Sicinski, Notre Dame vice president for event management. "To bring a historic event like a Garth Brooks concert to the stadium, it just gives you goose bumps."

No word on if "Callin' Baton Rouge" will be re-named "Callin' South Bend" for the show, but you can bet that plenty of friends in low places will be texting those with tickets to dance inside Notre Dame Stadium.