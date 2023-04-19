Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated as a result of a bicycle accident in March that also left him with spinal cord injuries, his wife announced Tuesday evening. Teevens, 66, was hit by a truck while crossing a major road in St. Augustine, Florida, on his bike around 8:40 p.m. on March 20, according to documents obtained by the Valley News.

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy," Teevens' wife, Kirsten, said in a statement released through the university. "As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

"He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family."

Associate coach Sammy McCorkle has served as Dartmouth's acting coach through the spring as Teevens recovers from his injuries.

A former football and hockey player at Dartmouth, Teevens was named an honorable mention All-American and won the Ivy League title in 1978 on the gridiron. Teevens' hockey team also finished third in the NCAA hockey championships during his senior year. He went on to have a storied coaching career, including FBS head coaching stints at Tulane and Stanford and a stretch working for Steve Spurrier at Florida.

After he was fired from Stanford in 2004, Teevens came back to his alma mater for a second stint in 2005 and went on a strong run. Before a 3-7 campaign in 2022, Teevens went 56-12 over the previous six seasons and won three Ivy League championships. He has a career head coaching record of 151-178-2, including 117-101-2 at Dartmouth.