Garrett Shrader started four games at quarterback last season for Mississippi State under former coach Joe Moorhead, but that will be the extent of his career with the Bulldogs. The sophomore announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal and will look for a new home in 2021.

"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Mississippi State fan base that has supported me during my time at MSU. I have had the opportunity to develop friendships that will last a lifetime. Starkville is a special place," Shrader said on Twitter. "This is not an easy decision but I am a QB and it's the skill set that got me here and fortunately I have been blessed to play in the SEC. With this being said, I have three years of eligibility and have entered the transfer portal. I wish nothing but the best for Mississippi State University and especially Mississippi State Football. My recruitment is 100% open. Please respect my decision."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Charlotte appeared in 10 games, completed 88 of 153 passes for 1,170 yards and tossed eight touchdown passes. He added 113 rushing attempts for 587 yards and six touchdown runs, and provided one highlight for the ages against Kansas State.

Mike Leach's arrival in Starkville served as the writing on the wall for Shrader. The air raid is a completely different system than the more run-based spread that Moorhead ran. As a result, Shrader moved out to wide receiver prior to this season. He appeared in all four of Mississippi State's games this season, but only had one catch for 8 yards.

Shrader will retain his year of eligibility due to the NCAA's blanket eligibility waiver, and will again be a sophomore at his new school in 2021.