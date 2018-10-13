Florida coach Dan Mullen, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason get into shouting match as benches clear

The end of the first half of Saturday's Florida-Vanderbilt game in Nashville looked more like a UFC press conference than a college football game.

Gators linebacker James Houston launched himself into the face of Commodores defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo on a gruesome crack-back block on a punt return, and got called for targeting. As Odeyingbo was down on the field, players and coaches cleared the benches and nearly got into a brawl.

Included in the dustup was Commodore coach Derek Mason, who found himself near the Gators sideline jawing at Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Florida coach Dan Mullen then joined the shouting match, before referees separated players and coaches.

Following a targeting call on the Gators, Florida's Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason exchanged words. pic.twitter.com/ZhTimyBWdj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

In the middle of the shouting, though, Florida's Vosean Joseph earned his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the day, which triggered and automatic ejection. The game was delayed for about five minutes while Joseph refused to leave the sideline. On the way off, he punched a white board and had to have two staffers help him calm down.

Mullen refused to answer questions about the near-brawl on the way to the locker room on the ESPN broadcast, but did say that the entire half is something SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and director of officials Steve Shaw should take a look at. Mason also had no comment before the second half began, but did say he would address the fracas after the game, which should be interesting,