Four Texas Tech players will not face charges for damaging property at nightclub

Lubbock's long national nightmare involving four members of Texas Tech's football team has, thankfully, reached its conclusion.

KTRE reports that quarterback Jett Duffey, cornerback Desmon Smith, wide receiver Quan Shorts and linebacker Christian Malik-Shakur Taylor will not face charges for their role in a disturbance outside a nightclub in March.

According to Lubbock County's Deputy Criminal District Attorney, the damage caused by Duffey, who punched a hole in the wall of a nearby apartment complex, was not severe enough to merit a charge. The person whose windshield was damaged by Taylor did not want to press charges. Shorts and Smith were initially booked on disorderly conduct, but not facing severe charges.

Following the incident, all four players were suspended by coach Kliff Kingsbury. However, that suspension was lifted about a week later.

Smith started for the Red Raiders a year ago, notching 30 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and three pass breakups for a defense that had 14 interceptions on the season. Shorts had nine catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor had five tackles in a reserve roll, and Duffey completed his only two pass attempts and is battling for the starting job this fall.